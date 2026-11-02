The most memorable villains leave their mark on the audience. The truly iconic ones, however, steal the show right from their very first frame. From cunning criminal masterminds to terrifying creatures straight out of nightmares, villain introductions can be the highlight of any great film.

To show what makes a villain introduction truly memorable, here are 15 entrances that left an indelible mark on movie history and immediately introduced us to the characters we loved to hate. With Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom set to take center stage in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026, the art of the villain entrance is back in the spotlight.

15. Lord Voldemort’s Back-of-the-Head Reveal in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

As dark as the Harry Potter series would get, most of the first film, The Sorcerer’s Stone (80% on Rotten Tomatoes ), is sunshine and rainbows. We get to see the wonders of the Wizarding World through the eyes of a young child, with Chris Columbus as the perfect filmmaker for the task. And then Voldemort shows up.

Lord Voldemort’s reveal as a disembodied face on the back of Professor Quirrell’s head is as disturbing today as it was in 2001. It sets the tone perfectly for the rest of the franchise, as the story only gets darker from there. With HBO’s Harry Potter series set to premiere on December 25, 2026 , a new generation is about to meet Quirrell’s secret passenger.

14. Frank Cotton’s Skinless Resurrection in Hellraiser (1987)

Image Credit: New World Pictures, Cinemarque Entertainment, Film Futures, Rivdel Films

Most people would immediately say Pinhead is the big bad from the Hellraiser franchise. Sure, Pinhead has become synonymous with Hellraiser (the 1987 original has 72% on Rotten Tomatoes ), but the deranged Frank Cotton is undoubtedly the first movie’s main villain, based on Clive Barker’s The Hellbound Heart .

After the Cenobites literally tear him to pieces, the movie introduces us to the resurrected Frank in one of the nastiest, most impressive practical feats in any horror film. Seeing him emerge from a pile of goop as a skeleton and a brain is one of the most disturbing scenes out of a film that thrives on unsettling visuals.

13. Judge Doom’s Toon Reveal in Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Image Credit: Walt Disney Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, Silver Screen Partners III

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (96% on Rotten Tomatoes ) is one of those movies that proves that the “PG” rating was surprisingly lenient in the past. There’s no way you could market this masterpiece as a “kid’s flick” these days, but that doesn’t make it any less of a classic. The perfect example of a scene that’s way too disturbing for young viewers happens when we finally uncover the real identity of the movie’s bad guy, Judge Doom.

It turns out the toon-hating Judge Doom was a toon himself all along, and a seriously dangerous one, no less. The scene where he slowly removes his human “disguise” to reveal his real eyes and high-pitched voice is unsettling, to say the least; an outstanding performance by the incredible Christopher Lloyd.

12. Bane’s Mid-Air Plane Hijack in The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

There are many reasons to criticize The Dark Knight Rises (87% on Rotten Tomatoes ), but Bane’s chaotic introduction is not one of them. Seeing Bane hijacking an entire CIA-guarded airplane just to capture one scientist establishes the kind of villain we’re dealing with from the very start. Bane is the antithesis to the Joker’s chaotic non-plans, and he has the brains (and brawn) to stand against the Dark Knight.

The scene itself is chaotic enough to make sense, with Tom Hardy playing Bane as a criminal mastermind who just happens to be a big weightlifting fan. He was a big guy indeed.

11. Colonel Kurtz’s Shadowy Entrance in Apocalypse Now (1979)

Image Credit: United Artists, American Zoetrope

Apocalypse Now (91% on Rotten Tomatoes ) was a nightmare for Francis Ford Coppola and his crew; from the punishing jungle weather to the many production delays , Apocalypse Now is one of the most infamously chaotic films ever made. Still, one issue that completely redefined part of the plot was Marlon Brando’s “unique” approach to Colonel Kurtz.

Brando’s character was supposed to be a war-hardened, almost legendary soldier. Unfortunately, he was too overweight for the character. To work around the issue, Coppola filmed Brando’s scenes mostly covered in shadows, a creative decision that worked astoundingly well for his character and gave Kurtz a larger-than-life presence.

10. Count Orlok’s Castle Meeting in Nosferatu (2024)

Image Credit: Prana Film

By now, Count Orlok is almost as legendary as Dracula himself. The gaunt, pale visage of Orlok makes him the perfect horror vampire, and Robert Eggers turned him into one of the most terrifying creatures of the night with 2024’s Nosferatu (85% on Rotten Tomatoes ), a remake of the 1922 classic.

Played by Bill Skarsgård, this version of Count Orlok feels more primitive and savage, almost animalistic, compared to the more modern take on refined (and sometimes sparkling) vampires. The scene where he discusses real estate issues with Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) in that unique, booming voice reminds you that, as regal as he looks, Orlok is a monster through and through.

9. Annie Wilkes’s “Number One Fan” Turn in Misery (1990)

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures

Few villains in Stephen King’s works are as terrifying as Annie Wilkes. She doesn’t need supernatural powers or a monstrous presence to scare you: she’ll just love you to death. The most unsettling aspect of Annie is how she’s introduced as a gentle fan who wouldn’t hurt a fly. Then, all hell breaks loose.

Kathy Bates’ Oscar-winning performance in Misery (86% on Rotten Tomatoes ) is amazing. When she drops the facade and shows her true, twisted nature, the movie takes a sudden turn into pure insanity. The film might not be as violent as the novel, but that moment of Bates going full psycho fan over a character in a book is absolutely worth it.

8. Ghostface’s Phone-Call Opening in Scream (1996)

Image Credit: Dimension Films

Wes Craven was on a roll with the meta commentary on horror in the mid-90s. First, Wes Craven’s New Nightmare redefined Freddy Krueger for a new generation, and then Scream gave slasher flicks a new life. Witty and violent, the original Scream (78% on Rotten Tomatoes ) introduced the world to Ghostface, who would become one of the most iconic slasher villains.

The movie opens with a collection of tropes and nerdy horror trivia that immediately set the stage for what Scream stands for. Then, we have Ghostface, who’s every inch as relentless as Jason and Michael Myers combined. The opening sequence is surprisingly tense and violent, firmly establishing the “dark” half in the film’s dark humor.

RELATED: 12 Best Scary Opening Scenes In Horror Movies

7. The Xenomorph’s Chestburster Scene in Alien (1979)

Image Credit: 20th Century-Fox

Created to be as unsettling as possible, the Xenomorph from Ridley Scott’s original Alien (93% on Rotten Tomatoes ) was arguably scarier than in any sequel. Alien showcased the entire Xenomorph growth cycle with all its gory details. The scene where Kane’s (John Hurt) chest explodes because of a (remarkably aptly named) Chestburster immediately establishes that this particular alien doesn’t come in peace. You can see that even the cast was uncomfortable shooting the scene, which only makes it more memorable.

6. Agent Smith’s Interrogation of Neo in The Matrix (1999)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) might have been designed as an emotionless computer program, but you wouldn’t get that from his first scene. When he interrogates Neo, he shows a degree of sadism that makes it clear even programs can rebel against the machines in the complex universe of The Matrix (83% on Rotten Tomatoes ).

The interrogation is surreal and undeniably disturbing, with the highlights being the unexpected instances of body horror involved, like Neo losing his mouth and the unsettling bug going straight into Neo’s belly button. Shivers all around.

5. Anton Chigurh’s Handcuff Strangling in No Country for Old Men (2007)

Image Credit: Miramax Films, Paramount Vantage, Miramax, Scott Rudin Productions, Mike Zoss Productions

Anton Chigurh defies the simple conventions of most movie villains. He’s not just an agent of chaos, but more like an evil force of nature, sent to destroy anything remotely “good” about society.

Javier Bardem does a standout job bringing Chigurh to life, and also proving why he’s instrumental to No Country for Old Men’s plot. The movie (93% on Rotten Tomatoes ) opens with Chigurh’s arrest, and moments later, we see him claim his first victim in a desperate strangling. It’s cruel, visceral, and painfully clinical: the perfect summary of Anton Chigurh’s character.

4. Hannibal Lecter’s Cell Scene in The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Image Credit: United International Pictures

When Hannibal Lecter first shows up in The Silence of the Lambs (95% on Rotten Tomatoes ), Anthony Hopkins’ performance makes you second-guess anything the plot says about the character. Could such a well-mannered man really be a deranged cannibal? Then, as he starts messing with Clarice Starling’s mind and revealing the details of his insidious deeds, you start to notice just how dangerous someone like Lecter truly is. He’s an almost sane madman, and that’s terrifying food for thought.

3. Pennywise the Dancing Clown’s Sewer Scene with Georgie in It (2017)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The 2017 It adaptation (85% on Rotten Tomatoes ) is a solid horror film that completely understood the assignment of adapting one of Stephen King’s most ambitious novels. If there’s one thing that stands out among the many highlights of this film, that would be Bill Skarsgård’s flawless performance as Pennywise (he’s also Count Orlok at No. 10).

It opens with the innocent Georgie Denbrough going to play with a paper boat, watching it sail down the street in the rain. That moment of innocence is interrupted by Pennywise, who appears to him from a sewer. Now, this is where It turns dark really fast. Most films would have implied Georgie’s demise. Here, we see Pennywise tearing Georgie’s arm off, establishing, right from the very start, that no one’s safe when Pennywise is around.

RELATED: Who Is Pennywise? The Complete Guide to IT’s Dancing Clown

2. Hans Landa’s Farmhouse Interrogation in Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Image Credit: The Weinstein Company, Universal Pictures, A Band Apart, Zehnte Babelsberg Film, Visiona Romantica

The most terrifying aspect of Christoph Waltz’s Hans Landa is how detached he seems from the suffering he causes, as long as it doesn’t get in the way of his survival. From the very first scene in Inglourious Basterds (89% on Rotten Tomatoes ), Landa establishes that he’s not a mindless fanatic, but that he just so happens to be exceptionally gifted at the atrocities he commits.

Landa’s conversation with Perrier LaPadite is easily one of the most memorable scenes in Inglourious Basterds. At first glance, the conversation seems almost casual. As time passes, however, Landa starts poisoning the discussion, turning it into a full-on interrogation. This is a villain who loves what he does–and wouldn’t let anything like “morality” or “basic human compassion” slow him down.

1. Darth Vader’s Tantive IV Entrance in Star Wars (1977)

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox, Lucasfilm Ltd.

Darth Vader is the quintessential tragic villain, or at least he would become one later on. Back in 1977, when Star Wars (93% on Rotten Tomatoes ) first hit theaters, he was the ultimate bad guy: the Empire’s ruthless enforcer. No one could have guessed that Luke Skywalker’s father was the one under the black helmet, or how appalling his past was.

Vader’s first scene is a clear nod to his role in the Star Wars mythos. He stands out as a towering dark figure among the pristine white hallways of the Tantive IV. He doesn’t even need to say a word as he first steps aboard; just listening to his mechanical, unnatural breathing is all you need to hear to understand that you wouldn’t ever want to cross his path.