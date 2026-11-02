How is it possible that the Becky franchise quietly snuck a trilogy up on us? It seems like it was only yesterday that Lulu Wilson ‘s Becky Hooper faced off against Kevin James ‘ neo-Nazi Dominick Lewis in the first movie, Becky (2020), and now she’s a CIA agent and still battling against Hitler’s followers in The Last Temptation of Becky.

Much like the John Wick series, this action franchise continues to evolve into something far removed from its first installment. The schlocky gore and over-the-top violence remain, but The Last Temptation of Becky is more self-aware. There’s a tongue-in-cheek quality here, with everybody being in on how ridiculous the concept of a teenage girl turning into a stone-cold killer out of nowhere is. And trust me, this film breaks new ground of ridiculousness in the series, with a final act that could possibly be the most fitting send-off if this is truly the end for Becky’s quest for revenge.

So, where do we find ourselves in the story? After the events of The Wrath of Becky , Becky works for the CIA. She hates following orders and chooses violence every single time, putting her at odds with her superiors and field agent Jordan Rigby (Brandon Flynn). Agent Kate Montana (Kate Siegel ) continues to vouch for Becky’s capabilities, but she makes it clear that Becky’s on borrowed time if she carries on the way she has. Becky receives the opportunity to redeem herself when she is sent to Poland to infiltrate and spy on General Wilhelm Reuss, who’s played by Neil Patrick Harris of How I Met Your Mother fame.

From the first scene, it’s clear that Harris must have licked his lips at the prospect of this evil role. He hams it up as the general who harbors a diabolical plan to kickstart the Fourth Reich, but there’s also a sinister undertone to his character that chills the blood. Make no mistake about it: Lulu Wilson is still the star and centerpiece of the story, bringing the same quirk and sass to Becky, but Harris has the time of his life here, bridging the gap between camp and seriousness.

Image Credit: Quiver Distribution

While the previous films felt smaller and more contained, The Last Temptation of Becky is a bigger and bolder affair, taking Becky to a different continent and loading up the action. Director and co-writer Jenn Wexler keeps the same Becky-vs.-the-world odds from before, but this all takes place on a grander scale that shares more in common with spy movies than with the low-budget vibe of the first film. Story-wise and from a character-development standpoint, it works, because Becky’s defiant and anti-authority streak is similar to what we have seen from the likes of James Bond and Jason Bourne. Her behavior as a spy isn’t too far out in the left field to be believed.

RELATED: Vampire Carnival Review – A Frustrating Vampire Romance With Twilight-Sized Potential

Narratively, there’s a payoff to the threads laid out in the previous films – especially the mysterious key that Becky discovered in the first movie. However, you can’t help but shake off the feeling that this film might be a step too far for the series. There was something special about seeing Becky and her dog, Diego, take down neo-Nazis in smaller environments and stories. At this point, it almost feels like the franchise is about to jump the shark. The only thing left is to make Becky face off against Nazi werewolves and zombies – or better yet, Nazi zombies in space. If the filmmakers use any of these ideas, I demand a check.

Image Credit: Quiver Distribution

If you’re willing to accept how far the franchise has departed from what made it noticeable in the first place, you’re likely to go along with the ride. However, if you miss the more bare-bones revenge thriller setup of the original film, then The Last Temptation of Becky is likely to disappoint.

RELATED: The Exit State Review – A Dystopian Horror Thriller Where Americans Want Out

The Last Temptation of Becky opens exclusively in US theaters on November 4 through Quiver Distribution . To catch up first, Becky (2020) and The Wrath of Becky (2023) are both streaming on Netflix in the US .

The Last Temptation of Becky Now a CIA field agent, Becky goes undercover in Poland to infiltrate a family running an inn at The Wolf's Lair, one of Hitler's WWII bunkers. When she learns the father, Wilhelm Reuss, plans to spark the Fourth Reich, Becky must stop him. Studio: Post Film Distributed by Quiver Distribution Running Time: 1h 29m Release Date: November 4, 2026 (United States) Cast: Lulu Wilson, Neil Patrick Harris, Kate Siegel, Brandon Flynn, Catherine Walker, James Urbaniak Director: Jenn Wexler Writers: Jenn Wexler, Matt Angel Genre: Action, Comedy, Horror, Thriller Box Office: N/A