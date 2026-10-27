Even though James Gunn and Peter Safran promised a unified DC Universe, let’s be real here: it’s already a mess with multiple versions of characters running around. As a result, what’s stopping anybody from kicking the multiverse’s doors fully wide open and chasing pure fan service? An assembly of the different Superman actors for a true Men of Steel crossover, perhaps?

Smallville‘s Tom Welling is sold on the idea. When Screen Rant broached the topic of a reunion – or even a podcast – featuring the prior Superman actors, Welling admitted that it could work in some way.

“I didn’t think about that,” he said. “Well, there was a point – I think last year – [where there] was a big push on the con circuit where we were all seeing each other a lot. There was a big push for getting all the Supermen together, so we did have a bunch of conversations like, ‘Yeah, why don’t we all work together?’ But nothing formal about exactly what that would be. But we all get along so well, whether it’s Brandon [Routh], we’re all buddies. We all share this same but different experience, and they’re great guys. They’re all good people.”

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Image Credit: Warner Bros. / DC Studios

Welling isn’t the only actor who has teased the multiverse possibility before. Tyler Hoechlin, who played the Man of Steel in Superman & Lois, was asked by a fan at GalaxyCon whether he would put on the red cape again if asked. The actor explained that there’s always the possibility with the multiverse, but that he hasn’t been included in any of those discussions. “I think nowadays with the multiverse stuff, anything is possible,” he said . “I had a great time [playing Superman], so if they called, I’d love to run it back, but I don’t know anything at the moment. And let’s be honest, even if I did, I couldn’t tell you.”

Brandon Routh, who played the Last Son of Krypton in Superman Returns [Rotten Tomatoes: 76%] and the Arrowverse crossover, would also be keen on it. Speaking to Monopoly Events in 2024, Routh said that Gunn could count him in if he planned a multiverse movie. “Absolutely,” Routh said. “The only reason I’d say no, or have hesitation, is if it was a very different version of Superman that I was playing. Other than that, I’m ready.”

Look, it’s an interesting proposition, and with three Superman actors already on board and others – such as Dean Cain, Gerard Christopher, and Henry Cavill – also a possibility, it could be DC’s answer to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Will it happen, though? That remains to be seen.

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Smallville is streaming on Hulu in the US, while Superman & Lois is streaming on HBO Max .