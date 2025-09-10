Audible and Pottermore Publishing have brought together a really impressive cast for Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions, and the latest names on board will definitely excite fans. Kit Harington will voice Professor Gilderoy Lockhart, while Keira Knightley will voice Professor Umbridge. The duo joins over 200 performers, including James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody, Iwan Rheon as Professor Lupin, Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange, and Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley.

“I am absolutely thrilled to bring the fiercely determined Mad-Eye Moody to life in these dynamic audio editions. He’s a layered character, constantly shifting between battle-hardened intensity and unexpected moments of wisdom. Capturing his commanding presence was incredibly fun,” McAvoy said of Moody.

The series kicks off November 4, 2025, with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and will roll out monthly until May 2026 with Deathly Hallows. Each audiobook is fully voiced, with an original soundtrack and audio effects that aim to recreate the sense of a classic radio play.

The cast mixes household names with rising talent: Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton voice Harry, Ron, and Hermione in the first three books, with Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis stepping in for the remaining volumes. Stanton is also playing Hermione in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, which is filming at Leavesden Studios in the U.K.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Some roles will be instantly recognizable for fans of Game of Thrones and other franchises. Mark Addy, the original King Robert, plays Hagrid. Daniel Mays from Rogue One voices Dobby. Alex Hassell, known for The Boys, is Lucius Malfoy, while Avni and Sara Deshmukh take on Parvati and Padma Patil. On top of that, Hugh Laurie voices Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen is Voldemort, Riz Ahmed is Snape, and Michelle Gomez rounds out the professors as McGonagall.

This isn’t just a repeat of the movies. These productions aim to capture the story almost word-for-word while giving it a new energy. You’ll hear the pomp of Lockhart and the menace of Umbridge come alive without anyone needing a wand or costume. Audio allows the performers to push their characters in ways live-action can’t, and the talent here is nothing short of cinematic. McAvoy’s description of Moody shows how much care the actors are putting into translating visual magic into sound: a mix of intensity, humor, and moments that feel genuinely unpredictable.

Audible will be releasing the series like clockwork. Chamber of Secrets hits December 16, Prisoner of Azkaban on January 13, and the remaining books follow each month until Deathly Hallows lands May 12, 2026. Fans can preorder all titles now, securing their spot in what’s shaping up to be one of the most ambitious audio projects in years.

