Who could forget her fearless performance as Rayanne in My So-Called Life? But that was more than 30 years ago now! So, where is A.J. Langer today?

With her last TV acting credit listed as Kristin’s Christmas Past in 2013, what has actress A.J Langer been up to since she’s stepped out of the limelight?

Well…the answer may surprise you. When Langer married Charles Courtenay in 2004, she became Lady Courtenay, and in 2015 she became the Countess of Devon. The couple moved into Powderham Castle in 2015, where Langer managed the 600-year-old estate and raised her two children.

But it wasn’t quite the fairytale ending you see in the movies. A 2026 divorce followed their 2023 separation, and Langer has reportedly since moved back to California. Could acting be on the cards for her again in the future?

A.J. Langer’s Early Life: From Little League Tomboy to Teen Actress

Image Credit: Alive Films, Universal Pictures

Langer’s first love wasn’t acting. It was baseball. As the only girl on her Little League baseball team, her teammates began calling her A.J. instead of her full name, Allison Joy. The nickname stuck.

A severe injury, caused by a collision with another baseball player, reportedly led to her leaving the sport and ultimately trying other hobbies…like acting. At 13, she reportedly met Ernie Lively (Blake Lively’s father) and became one of his acting students.

And it wasn’t long before the TV bookings came rolling in for the teenager. Some of her early roles included Drexell’s Class (1991-1992), Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, and The Wonder Years (1993).

She also made two guest appearances in Baywatch, once in 1991 as Caroline Larkin — a troubled teen. And again in 1994 as a con artist running away from an ex-partner

Rayanne Graff in My So-Called Life: A.J. Langer’s Career-Defining Role

Image Credit: ABC, Bedford Falls Productions

Of Langer’s dozens of roles, the obvious standout is Rayanne Graff — the rebellious best friend of Angela Chase (Claire Danes) on My So-Called Life. The ‘90s teen drama aired between 1994 and 1995 and was met with critical acclaim (94% on Rotten Tomatoes).

She won the role after borrowing a bodysuit from her friend Brittany Murphy, which helped bring Rayanne’s bold style to the audition.

Even though the show only had one season, with 19 episodes, Langer tackled some pretty intense storylines as her character struggled with drug abuse, a dysfunctional home life, and low self-esteem.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Langer spoke about how fans still approach her to speak about her role as Rayanne. “It’s just cool to me that it meant that much to so many people, because it definitely meant that much to me.”

A.J. Langer Movies and TV Shows: What Else Was She In?

After Rayanne, Langer mostly picked up supporting roles and guest spots across sitcoms, action flicks, and comedies. Some highlights include:

Coach (1995-1996): A recurring role as a pregnant teen

Escape from L.A. (1996): Utopia in John Carpenter’s sci-fi sequel

Meet the Deedles (1998): Lt. Jesse Ryan

On Edge (2001): J.C. Cain

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Waving Goodbye to Hollywood for Castle Life in England: Why Did A.J. Langer Leave Acting?

Image Credit: MarVista Entertainment, Indy Entertainment

Langer’s last major TV role was a recurring part on Private Practice. After a four-year break from regular series work, she appeared in 14 episodes as Erica Warner in 2011 and 2012. Her most recent credit is the 2013 TV movie Kristin’s Christmas Past, where she played Debbie. In 2017, she appeared as herself in an episode of Mary Berry’s Country House Secrets filmed at Powderham Castle.

So what pulled her away from acting?

Langer met Charles Courtenay while she was in Vegas for a bachelorette party in 2002. He was in town with his rugby team and wearing a kilt. “We caught eyes and smiled,” Langer told PEOPLE Magazine.

The couple wed in a civil ceremony in 2004 and lived in Los Angeles for about a decade, with Langer still acting on and off. Then Courtenay’s father died in August 2015, making him the 19th Earl of Devon and Langer the Countess of Devon.

Around the same time, they moved to Powderham Castle in Devon with their two kids in tow. It was quite the change for Langer, who was now in charge of managing the 600-year-old estate.

A.J. Langer Today: Family Life, a Divorce, and Advocacy in the 2020s

Langer has had a rich and interesting life, full of diverse acting roles and unexpected turns.

In November 2023, Langer and Courtenay announced they were separating. At the time, Langer admitted she “may have underestimated the realities” of aristocratic life. The pair withdrew their first divorce application in February 2024, but the divorce was finalized in 2026. Courtenay announced his engagement to Jemima Hannon in March 2026. Their two children, Joscelyn and Jack, now split their time between the UK and the US.

Langer has also long been a public face for fibromyalgia awareness, and appeared on the cover of the first issue of Fibromyalgia AWARE.

While she doesn’t have any upcoming roles, she’s never officially announced her retirement from acting. With Langer reportedly living in California, perhaps there’s a chance we could see her in future projects.

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My So-Called Life isn’t on a US subscription or free streaming service right now, but the series is available to buy on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango at Home.