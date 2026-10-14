If ’90s family sitcoms taught us anything, it’s that nerdy neighbors like Steve Urkel actually stood a chance with the beautiful girl next door. For Family Matters, that girl was Kellie Shanygne Williams’ Laura Winslow, the very grounded and mature teen who behaved like someone beyond her years. When she wasn’t being the object of Urkel’s desires, Laura kept her family together, anchoring the chaos that often occurred. Years after the finale left Laura engaged to Urkel, Williams says she believes the two did get married.

Kellie Shanygne Williams’ Early Life Before Family Matters

Yet Kellie Shanygne Williams’ life wasn’t always that way. Born in Washington, D.C., she grew up as a shy and quiet young girl. Her parents signed her up for a theatre program in order to remedy that. And it worked.

By the age of 13, Williams found herself at the center of the Family Matters family in 1989.

Kellie Williams and Jaleel White: The Friendship Behind Laura and Urkel

Image Credit: Bickley-Warren Productions, Lorimar Television, Miller/Boyett Productions, Warner Bros. Television

Behind the scenes, she and Jaleel White (who played Urkel) weren’t at each other’s throats. Instead, they shared private school tutors, had lunch together every day and built a solid and very real friendship. “…the dedication, the level of detail that he did on that character was insane,” she said on the Hey Dude… The ’90s Called! podcast in March 2026, praising his performance.

Did Laura and Urkel Get Married on Family Matters?

Image Credit: Bickley-Warren Productions, Lorimar Television, Miller/Boyett Productions, Warner Bros. Television

Family Matters ended in July 1998 with Laura engaged to Urkel, and viewers never saw the wedding. Asked whether the two eventually married, Williams said she believes they did.

What Kellie Shanygne Williams Did After Family Matters Ended

Image Credit: Gracie Films, Columbia TriStar Television

When the show eventually wrapped in 1998, many years later, Williams graduated from UCLA with a degree in Psychology. She also took on different roles in Moesha, The Parkers, and What About Joan. And while the characters weren’t as popular as Laura Winslow, they kept her busy for years to come. In fact, her IMDb page shows that she’s done at least one movie or TV show since Family Matters ended, including an executive producer credit on 2022’s A Family Matters Christmas. She also reunited with former co-star Darius McCrary on the sitcom Eve in 2006.

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Kellie Williams’ Husband, Kids and Community Work

In 2007, she met her husband, Hannibal Jackson. Two years later, they married. Today, they have two kids. And Williams actually slowed down for a bit to take care of them.

She was also very active in her community. Launching the Kellie Williams Program in 2007, she works with young people, training them for film and television work.

Kellie Williams at 50 and Her Welcome to the Family Podcast

Kellie Shanygne Williams turned 50 on March 22, 2026. On social media, she posted, “Feeling so blessed today. Thank you all for the incredible love, messages, and support on my 50th birthday. My heart is truly full.” The post came with photos from a recent photoshoot.

Williams has been busy revisiting the show, too. She co-hosts Welcome to the Family with Telma and Kellie with Telma Hopkins, who played Aunt Rachel. The iHeartPodcasts series premiered on November 5, 2025, and recounts the sitcom one episode at a time, in order.

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Family Matters (Season 1 holds a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes) is streaming in the US on Disney+ and Hulu, and can also be bought on Fandango at Home.