Thanks to Alien: Romulus and Alien: Earth, the horror sci-fi franchise is back on its feet again. But now the studio has a new problem. According to a new report from The InSneider (via World of Reel), Ridley Scott is standing in the way of the search for a new director to follow up on 2024’s $350 million hit. But why, you might ask. Well, apparently, he wants to return to the director’s chair and possibly continue the story he started with Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

That news also possibly explains why Fede Álvarez suddenly exited the Alien: Romulus sequel, too. And it also explains why Sebastien Vanicek, the French director behind Infested and the upcoming Evil Dead Burn, was apparently approached to direct but was, ultimately, passed on. But, most importantly, it explains why there’s been radio silence about plans for another film.

How Fede Álvarez Exited — And Whether He Had a Choice

Isabela Merced as Kay. Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

Fede Álvarez, the director of the first film, was supposed to be the captain of the Alien: Romulus sequel too. In fact, back in June 2025, he was supposedly deep in pre-production and planning for a fall shoot. Then, a few months later, he announced he was stepping aside. Just like that, he was out of the picture and framed it publicly as a personal choice. “Pass the baton,” he told fans at HorrorBound Weekend (via TooFab).

But, of course, not everyone bought it.

“This whole ‘we’re going to pass the torch’… you have been talking and planning this for the last year. The torch got passed over him,” said Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic podcast, who suggested there could have been friction with Ridley Scott.

The specific friction, according to Sneider, was Michael Fassbender’s android David. Álvarez reportedly wanted to bring the character into the Romulus sequel. But Scott quickly said no because he might want to use David himself, in a film he directs in the future. That doesn’t sound like creative differences. That sounds like Ridley Scott is still holding onto the Alien very tightly.

Vanicek Was Next — and He Also Fell Through

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

After Álvarez, 20th Century seemed to have turned to Vanicek. His horror experience made him a logical candidate for the sequel. He has the credibility and a proven record to work within an established universe. According to reports, he was approached to take over. Then, just like that, he wasn’t.

The World of Reel notes that, “Maybe Scott interfered again — who knows.”

The Demián Rugna Rumour

Around the same time as the Álvarez exit, another name was circulating: Demián Rugna, the Argentine director behind When Evil Lurks. Both Álvarez and his writing partner Rodo Sayagues mentioned Rugna at HorrorBound Weekend. At the time, The Perfect Organism podcast also cited a source confirming he was the guy to take over.

And it did make sense. When Evil Lurks earned widespread praise for its raw, unrelenting dread, which is exactly the quality that made the original Alien and Alien: Romulus work. It was just the Nostromo crew and the Xenomorph. It didn’t need mythology, engineers or deeper conversations about the creation of mankind to exist. It was primal. So Rugna was a credible choice.

And considering that production was supposed to kick off in October 2025, fans expected the announcement. That was nine months ago. It never happened. 20th Century has yet to announce a director.

So, yes, the news that Scott is interfering with the franchise probably doesn’t come as a surprise.

Scott’s Long Game With the Alien Franchise

Scott has been very vocal about wanting to continue the Prometheus and Covenant storyline, even though both films failed to live up to fan’s expectations. But then there are those who would actually like to see him complete Michael Fassbender’s David’s story and the origins of the Xenomorphs.

Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus sequel probably wasn’t going to be that, although it would have been interesting to see how David was included in his follow up film.

During his BFI retrospective, Scott said of the franchise: “Where it’s going now, I think I’ve done enough.” But he also said, “I think mine was pretty damn good, and I think Jim’s was good, and I have to say the rest were not very good.”

Was that a dig at Álvarez? Maybe. But it was a bold remark nevertheless, especially considering that many celebrated Romulus as a return to form and even arguing that it was the third best film in the franchise.

Where the Franchise Stands

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

Alien: Romulus grossed $350 million worldwide on an $80 million budget. Cailee Spaeny as Rain, essentially a modern Ripley, was a standout, and she is expected to return alongside David Jonsson. FX’s Alien: Earth series has been well-received. Disney’s takeover of Fox in 2019 had fans bracing for disaster; instead the franchise got two consecutive creative wins. So, a Romulus sequel already had momentum behind it, a built-in audience, and a returning cast.

Now, it’s all up in the air again. And it’s not the first time either. Remember what happened to Neill Blomkamp’s planned Alien film? That was killed by Ridley Scott too.

So, until Scott either fully commits to directing another film or steps back completely and lets someone else through the door, the Alien: Romulus sequel is going nowhere fast. At 88, Scott seems to have one more in him, and he wants to give it another shot.