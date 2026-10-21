On February 28, 2026, actress Ali Larter turned 50, and since breaking out in the late ‘90s, she’s spent more than 25 years on screen – that’s half her life. During that time, she’s had a few unforgettable early Hollywood moments: the whipped cream bikini scene in Varsity Blues (1999), a lead in Final Destination (2000), and Elle Woods’ murder-trial client in Legally Blonde (2001). Today, she’s a scene-stealer on one of TV’s biggest recent hits, Landman (which is currently filming season 3). So, exactly how did Larter get into the entertainment industry, and what else is she up to these days?

Ali Larter’s Early Life and Modeling Career: How Did She Get Into Acting?

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Born Alison Elizabeth Larter in Cherry Hill, New Jersey in 1976, Larter was discovered at 14 by a scout on the street, who asked her to appear in a Philadelphia Phillies commercial. After singing with Ford Modeling Agency, she appeared regularly in magazines and traveled the world. During a trip to Italy, she met Amy Smart (who also later became a well-known actress). The two instantly connected and became good friends.

Soon Larter moved to Los Angeles where she began to pursue a career in acting. In 1996, she was chosen to model as “Allegra Coleman,” a fictional starlet created for an Esquire spread that named her “Hollywood’s Next Dream Girl.” It was enough to get her noticed, and by the late ‘90s, the young actress landed a few important (but minor) television roles, which included an appearance as cheerleader Kristy Livingstone on Dawson’s Creek (1998). Still, many believe her biggest break came when she was cast as Darcy in Varsity Blues (1999). In fact, her famous whipped cream bikini scene is still talked about to this day.

Ali Larter in the Early 2000s: Final Destination, Legally Blonde, and a Hollywood Reset

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

After Varsity Blues, Larter made a name for herself as a ‘scream queen’ with House on Haunted Hill (1999) and then Final Destination (2000). Then, she changed things up by playing Brooke Taylor Windham, a fitness guru accused of murder, in Legally Blonde (2001), acting opposite Reese Witherspoon. That same year, the Western action film American Outlaws flopped (with just 13% on Rotten Tomatoes).

A little fed up with the film industry and tired of being typecast in similar roles, Larter decided to move to New York in 2002 in order to reconsider her acting career – even though she returned for Final Destination 2 in 2003. Then came Heroes. And suddenly everyone knew who Ali Larter was.

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Ali Larter’s Comeback: Heroes, Resident Evil, and Other Big Roles

Image Credit: Screen Gems

Heroes became Larter’s biggest break. In fact, ask anyone today and they’ll probably remember her as Niki Sanders, a mother with a dangerous alter ego, on NBC’s hit drama. She remained a lead on the show for four seasons, even earning a Saturn Award nomination in 2007 and a Gracie Allen Award win in 2008.

It was all uphill from there. Larter later joined the Resident Evil franchise as Claire Redfield, appearing in Extinction (2007) and later sequels through 2016. And who could forget Obsessed? In 2009, she starred opposite Beyoncé and Idris Elba in the thriller.

What Is Ali Larter Doing Today? Her Landman Role, Idaho Life, and What’s Next

Image Credit: Paramount+

During the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, Larter, her husband, actor Hayes MacArthur, and their two children moved to Sun Valley, Idaho in search of a simpler life. While she still spends plenty of time in L.A. and now Texas for filming, Idaho is the place she now calls ‘home’.

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At 50, acting work still keeps her busy, and the biggest reason is Landman. Larter plays Angela Norris in Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ oil drama. When describing her character, Larter told Elle Magazine that Angela is “a total spitfire” who wants attention at the bar and loves having fun.

Production on Season 3 has been delayed a bit, but Larter told reporters this fall that cameras were rolling. A premiere date hasn’t been announced, though mid to late 2027 looks realistic at this point, with filming expected to run through early 2027.

There’s one more project fans keep asking about. Larter says she’s hoping for a third Legally Blonde like everyone else, and Reese Witherspoon told Bustle in March 2026 that it could still happen, but nothing has been confirmed.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Landman are streaming on Paramount+.