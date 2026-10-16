Kristy Swanson was the original Buffy, and when the story moved to TV in 1997, the show moved on without her. Now, in 2026, she’s still acting, with Run Hide Fight: Infidels released September 20, months after Hulu scrapped its Buffy sequel series.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking that Swanson stepped away from Hollywood after her heyday in the ’90s.

She kept acting throughout the 2000s, appearing in projects as recently as 2022 (the series Sons of Thunder) and 2026 (Run Hide Fight: Infidels). With more than 90 acting credits on IMDb, Kristy Swanson quite literally has too many roles to mention.

Swanson turns 57 on December 19. And with a new film out this fall, now is the perfect time to look back on the exciting life of our favorite vampire slayer and see what she’s been up to these last few years.

Kristy Swanson’s Early Life and Child Acting: When Did She Become Famous?

Unlike many other starlets of her generation, Kristy Swanson did not have parents in the entertainment industry. She was born and raised in Orange County, California, by two physical education teachers.

She had a relatively ‘normal’ childhood and went to public school.

But when Swanson began acting at the tender age of nine, most of that ‘normalcy’ went out the window. She appeared in over 30 commercials and signed on with a talent agency. Eventually, she left public school for homeschooling so she could focus on her acting career.

And it paid off. Some of her very first television roles included:

Dreamfinders (1983): A TV series on the Disney Channel

Cagney & Lacey (1985): This guest role, where Swanson plays Stephanie Brandon, earned her a Young Artist Award nomination

Miracle of the Heart: A Boys Town Story (1986): Alongside Art Carney

To name just a few!

The Buffy Years: How Did Kristy Swanson Become the Original Buffy in 1992?

Image Credit: Kuzui Enterprises, 20th Century Fox, Sandollar Productions

Swanson was already on her way to becoming a well-known actress by the time Buffy came along. In 1986, she appeared in two John Hughes classics, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Pretty in Pink. She also landed her first lead in Wes Craven’s Deadly Friend, following it up with Flowers in the Attic (1987).

Then came the 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Rotten Tomatoes: 36%). Swanson says Luke Perry, her future co-star, pushed her to audition. It still took about seven auditions to seal the deal. Screenwriter Joss Whedon, who was reportedly unhappy with how the film turned out, went on to create the TV series with a new cast.

But when Buffy moved to TV in 1997, Swanson wasn’t cast. “I could no longer play Buffy,” Swanson said in an interview with the Calgary Herald, adding that she never expected to be asked and was probably 27 or older when the show came out.

RELATED: Buffy’s Faith Traded Vampires For Veterans — Inside Eliza Dushku’s Life As a Psychedelic Therapist

Not Just Buffy: What Other Movies Is Kristy Swanson Known For?

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Buffy was just the beginning for Swanson. Some of her other best-known films include:

The Program (1993): A college football drama

Higher Learning (1995): John Singleton’s campus drama

The Phantom (1996): Playing Diana Palmer opposite Billy Zane

Big Daddy (1999): As Adam Sandler’s ex-girlfriend

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000): The cult stoner comedy

In 2015, Swanson spoke to the Calgary Herald about her various roles, saying she was happy with how hard she worked over those years to play a wide range of characters and show she wasn’t just Buffy.

What Is Kristy Swanson Doing Now in 2026?

Off-screen, Swanson has been married to Olympic figure skater Lloyd Eisler since 2009. The two met while competing on the reality show Skating with Celebrities, and they have a 19-year-old son, Magnus.

On-screen, she’s still working steadily. Her most recent credit is Run Hide Fight: Infidels (2026), released September 20 by The Daily Wire, where she plays Deputy Director Teresa Quill. The film, led by Jonathan Majors, is a standalone sequel to the 2020 thriller Run Hide Fight. She’s also listed as Ginger in Reapers Night.

In 2025, the Dallas Jenkins film What If celebrated its 15th anniversary with a re-release in theaters. Swanson spoke about the cast reunion fondly, saying she was excited to hang with the cast again and that there is “a special bond with that movie.”

Will we ever see a Buffy reboot with Sarah Michelle Gellar (who played Buffy in the TV series)? Hulu cancelled its sequel series Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale in March 2026, though it reportedly still wants to develop a new Buffy show. In December 2025, before the cancellation, Swanson told AOL she’d “never say never” about a cameo.

RELATED: Hulu Doesn’t Think a Buffy Revival From a Multi-Oscar-Nominated Director Is a Good Idea

Want to revisit where it all started? Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) is streaming on Prime Video and available to rent or buy on Amazon, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.