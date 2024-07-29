It’s safe to say that the past weekend belonged to Marvel Studios. Not only did Deadpool & Wolverine shatter all box office records, but also the big news coming out of San Diego Comic-Con International was that Robert Downey Jr. would return as Doctor Doom for Avengers: Doomsday . Now, it’s unclear how the Marvel Cinematic Universe plans to incorporate the actor who dazzled as Tony Stark as one of the next big bads in the franchise; however, the news shocked the world – both in a good and bad way.

For some fans, they feel as if it’s a lazy casting and will probably be explained away through the typical multiversal variant nonsense, while others proclaim it to be a godsend for the dwindling franchise as the prodigal son returns. Whichever way one looks at it, the fact remains clear: This is all the fans’ fault.

Fans Rejected The Post-Endgame MCU

How many people have said the MCU died with Avengers: Endgame? Plenty. Even some of the folks writing for this site believe the same as well. Yet, here’s the thing: Marvel Studios tried to rebuild the next phase of the MCU through a combination of freshness and expansion. It widened the universe and introduced new heroes such as Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, Shang-Chi, and Eternals. The success hasn’t matched what came before it, though. Audiences have stopped showing up and the MCU doesn’t have the wow factor it used to.

The reason remains clear: It’s different – and fans hate that. People are creatures of comfort, and while many may claim they want something else when it comes to entertainment, the reality is they don’t. That’s why sequels and revivals prove to be so lucrative for studios because viewers want to hang onto the same nostalgic feelings from before. They want to cheer for the likes of Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. – they want to see the old gang back together again. Sure, pump out new stories but keep the same cast. Don’t believe us? Look no further than Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine Establishes That Nostalgia Makes Money

For years, since Logan especially, there’s been a debate about who will be the Wolverine in the MCU, since the franchise now belongs under the Marvel Studios banner. Well, all those conversations can be put to bed now, since there’s no way that Kevin Feige will let Hugh Jackman go now, so the Australian actor better buckle down and maintain those calories until he’s 90 (to quote Wade Wilson). Deadpool & Wolverine is making money hand over fist, and Marvel Studios is learning only one lesson from this: More of the same.

While Deadpool & Wolverine is a wonderful tribute to Fox’s movieverse and a highly entertaining film, it’s neck deep in nostalgia. The film puts fan service at the top of the priority list, focusing on creating moments that hit in the feels and remind people of the good ol’ days. In fact, it doesn’t do much to move the MCU forward or establish new characters for the future. If anything, it maintains and reinforces the status quo, while creating the possibility for the past to return. (Spoiler alert: It’ll happen.)

At the end of the day, though, who can argue with the results? Comic book movies aren’t about to change the fabric of cinema – we’re far beyond that at this point as they are nothing more than franchise builders now. Like McDonald’s, they’re here to satisfy a fleeting hunger – not to introduce someone to an exquisite meal. Marvel Studios will always chase the money in the end, and if that means revisiting and rehashing the past to whip up a familiar burger of entertainment, it’ll do so without an ounce of remorse or question.

Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom Sells Tickets

Let’s face it: Robert Downey Jr. possesses a household name – not only in the MCU, but also in the film industry as a whole. Regardless of what anyone thinks of his casting as Doctor Doom (one of the strongest Marvel characters of all time), everyone remains curious about how this idea will be executed – especially since he played this universe’s greatest hero. Suddenly, the average viewer who jumped off the MCU bandwagon after Endgame is back on board, awaiting to see what happens next. That’s powerful for the MCU, since it doesn’t even need to work too hard to get people to come out to the cinemas when Avengers: Doomsday releases in 2026.

Unquestionably, Marvel Studios held other plans for Doctor Doom (maybe even casting Ben Affleck), but it was forced to change direction after the firing of Jonathan Majors as Kang and the divisive reaction to everything post-Endgame. The studio is a business, first and foremost, so it needed to figure out a way to grab the mainstream audience’s attention again, and it successfully did so with the casting of Downey as Doom. Additionally, the overwhelming success of Deadpool & Wolverine tells the studio to double down on the nostalgia. “If this makes so much money and everyone talks about it, people must love it, right? Give them more of the same then!” Feige must be saying to the board.

So, yes, if Robert Downey Jr.’s casting as Doctor Doom disappoints, there’s no one else to blame but the fanbase. Maybe it’s time we have a word with our friends and ourselves and just be honest about it. Ultimately, it’s us – the fans – who caused this to happen.

Tell us, how do you feel about Robert Downey Jr.’s casting as Doctor Doom? Let us know in the comments.