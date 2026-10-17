The ‘90s were an absolute revolution for the sci-fi and mystery genres. Character-driven shows like Twin Peaks and The X-Files gave us TV as we had never seen before, and shows were just starting to introduce the idea of serious serialization. In their quest to find the next big thing, networks ramped up production, something that, unfortunately, led to many great shows falling by the wayside.

While many shows ended on unresolved cliffhangers or lasted for a single season, the lucky ones, like The Pretender, steadily won over their target audience and earned their second chance. From facing a sudden cancelation to finding a new life in feature-length form, The Pretender is as resilient as they come.

What Is The Pretender About? Meet Jarod, the Man Who Can Be Anyone

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox Television, NBC Studios, MTM Enterprises

The show centers on Jarod, a man who can perfectly replicate any professional’s skill set. Kidnapped from a young age by the ominously named “The Centre,” Jarod is forced to participate in simulations. The problem is, those simulations were actually being used in real-world scenarios to do some pretty terrible stuff, causing death and despair to many.

Determined to leave The Centre and atone for his sins, Jarod escapes and uses his powers for good. Each week, Jarod impersonates a different expert, looking to catch criminals on the run. At the same time, agents from The Centre, led by Miss Parker (Andrea Parker), try to hunt him down and bring him back to the organization, though their own allegiances are starting to crumble.

Who Created The Pretender? The Real Con Man Behind Jarod

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox Television, NBC Studios, MTM Enterprises

Inspired by the real-life “Great Impostor”, Ferdinand Demara, Steven Long Mitchell and Craig Van Sickle aimed to blend the idea of a perfect impersonator with the conspiracy theories and shady government organizations that were in vogue in the late ‘90s. NBC commissioned 22 episodes for the 1996-1997 season, hoping that the show would be a hit for their new “Thrillogy” block.

Immediately, critics pointed out how unique The Pretender was [Season 1 holds a 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes]. Michael T. Weiss’s performance as a genius who rediscovers the simple pleasures of life outside The Centre gave the show an unexpected wholesomeness that contrasted perfectly with its dark, techno-thriller vibes.

As well-received as it was, The Pretender never was a ratings juggernaut. Season 1 averaged 7.2 million viewers, Season 2 climbed to 11.4 million, and by Season 4 that had slipped to 8.7 million. It was successful enough for NBC to keep renewing it for four seasons, but slipping ratings and the end of NBC’s entire Thrillogy block gradually brought the hype train to a halt in 2000. Season 4 ended on a massive cliffhanger, with Jarod and Miss Parker left near an exploding bomb, and fans would never know what happened to Jarod or The Centre – until TNT saved the show.

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What Happened to The Pretender After Cancellation: TNT Movies and Novels

Before NBC pulled the plug on The Pretender, TNT had acquired the show’s syndication rights in 1999. With fans still unhappy about Season 4’s explosive cliffhanger, TNT commissioned two made-for-TV movies in 2001, featuring the same cast and crew from the show.

The Pretender 2001 picks up right where the show ended. We also get more info on Jarod’s real mother and Miss Parker’s backstory, who was a fan-favorite character whose story felt disappointingly unfinished. The first movie came out in January of 2001, and then, in December 2001, The Pretender: Island of the Haunted made its TV debut. Unfortunately, the second film introduced more questions than answers, ending on another cliffhanger—and this time, The Pretender was done for good.

Since 2013, Long Mitchell and Van Sickle have published two The Pretender continuation novels, The Pretender: Rebirth (2013) and The Pretender: Saving Luke. While not exactly the ending fans of the original TV show expected, it finally gave us more of the story regarding Jarod and his relationship with Miss Parker. For a generation that grew up watching tons of TV shows end up as ambitious pilots without a proper ending, it’s good to know that at least some mysteries were explored after TV said goodbye to The Pretender.

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The Pretender isn’t currently streaming for free or on a subscription service in the US, but you can buy the seasons digitally on Amazon, Apple TV and Fandango at Home (availability checked October 2026 via JustWatch).