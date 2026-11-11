Some stars are fortunate enough to become overnight sensations with one breakthrough role. Sadly, Hollywood is a machine built on momentum; reaching the top of the charts is rarely the end goal for actors or actresses who wish to stay in the cultural spotlight. It’s all about keeping active – but that’s a game not everyone is willing to play.

These 10 actresses got to be at the top of their game, only to leave fans wondering why they stepped away from the spotlight. From fascinating career pivots to unfortunate complications, these starlets played by their own rules and chose to quit at the top. With Aliens turning 40 this year (here’s how it got made) and Amanda Bynes releasing new music in 2026, fans are asking again where these stars ended up.

10. Ashley Olsen: From Full House Star to Fashion Powerhouse

Image Credit: Di Novi Pictures, Dualstar Productions, Warner Bros. Pictures

Together with her sister, Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen is one half of Hollywood’s most famous twin team. The twins used to be an integral part of pop culture by the late ‘90s and early 2000s, after Full House and The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley turned them into international icons.

Ashley retired from acting around 2004, years before her sister, Mary-Kate, who quit in 2011. Their last big-screen team-up, New York Minute [Rotten Tomatoes: 11% ], arrived in 2004. The twins now center their careers around their fashion empire, The Row. Neither sister appeared on the revival of the show that started their acting careers, Fuller House.

9. Rei Hance (Heather Donahue): The Blair Witch Project Star Who Became a Cannabis Grower

Image Credit: Haxan Films, Artisan Entertainment

Most people (especially horror fans) know Rei Hance as Heather Donahue, one of the most influential “scream queens” of the late ‘90s. She starred in The Blair Witch Project [Rotten Tomatoes: 86% ], where she played a fictionalized version of herself – and won a Razzie for it. Still, the role launched her career in horror: she was in the 2001 The Outer Limits revival, Taken, and even in an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (the classic “Charlie Wants an Abortion”).

In 2008, Donahue distanced herself from acting. To definitely cut ties with her previous career, she changed her name to “Rei Hance” in 2020. She now works as a medical marijuana grower and is the author of the memoir Growgirl. A new Blair Witch reboot is due in September 2027, but she has said she won’t take part.

8. Carrie Henn: Aliens Newt Turned Elementary School Teacher

Image Credit: 20th Century-Fox

James Cameron’s Aliens [Rotten Tomatoes: 93% ] launched Ridley Scott’s franchise to new (terrifying) heights. The sequel saw Sigourney Weaver returning as Ripley, but also introduced Newt, a young survivor stranded on LV‑426 with a bunch of nasty Xenomorphs. Newt made the stakes feel even more visceral than ever, and Carrie Henn’s performance is simply flawless for a child actor. She won 1987’s Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor/Actress and was also nominated for a Young Artist Award.

Still, Henn never pursued a serious career in Hollywood. As influential for young actors as she was, she decided to become an elementary school teacher instead. In 2016, she reunited with the Aliens cast at San Diego Comic-Con for the film’s 30th anniversary. Here’s what she’s doing 40 years later.

7. Eliza Dushku: Buffy’s Faith Is Now a Psychedelic Therapist

Image Credit: The WB

Famous for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bring It On [Rotten Tomatoes: 65% ], Eliza Dushku was a major teenage icon from the late ’90s. Between 1998 and 2003, she starred in some of the most enviable roles for someone her age; legions of fans knew her as Faith Lehane, and she played key roles in both Buffy and Angel.

After a turbulent time working on the TV show Bull, Dushku effectively retired from acting in 2017, ending her 25-year career. She spent some time in therapy to deal with her traumatic Bull experience, and she’s now a certified psychedelic-assisted therapist with a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling. She’s also a producer on a new documentary about veterans and trauma.

6. Alison Lohman: White Oleander Breakout Star Who Left for Family Life

Image Credit: Sony Pictures, Columbia Pictures, The Zanuck Company, Jinks/Cohen Company, Tim Burton Productions

Alison Lohman launched into stardom with 2002’s White Oleander [Rotten Tomatoes: 67% ], where she played Astrid Magnussen. She followed her breakout success with stellar performances in movies such as Big Fish and Matchstick Men, and voice acting roles in movies like Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and Beowulf.

Her last major starring role was 2009’s Drag Me to Hell [Rotten Tomatoes: 92% ]. After that, Lohman stepped away from the Hollywood hustle to focus on starting a family with her husband, filmmaker Mark Neveldine. She made a quiet return to acting in 2024.

RELATED: Fairuza Balk Left Hollywood “For My Own Sanity,” 30 Years After The Craft: Here’s Her Life Now

5. Linda Fiorentino: Why the Men in Black Star Walked Away From Hollywood

Image Credit: Lions Gate Films, Cinerenta, Pearl Pictures, Still Productions, Cinestone

Funnily enough, Linda Fiorentino’s real life is leagues more fascinating than any role she played in her acting career. She entered the mainstream with 1985’s Vision Quest, and arguably reached her zenith with Men in Black [Rotten Tomatoes: 91% ]. And that’s where the rumors began.

Fiorentino became known as a “difficult” actress who reportedly clashed with her MiB co-star Tommy Lee Jones, leading to her exclusion from the sequel. In the late 2000s, she became entangled in a high-profile wiretapping and corruption case while she was dating FBI agent Mark Rossini. After 2009’s Once More with Feeling, she quietly distanced herself from Hollywood. Here’s what a 2023 bankruptcy filing revealed.

4. Amanda Bynes: From Easy A to Her 2026 Music Comeback

Image Credit: Dreamworks Pictures, Lakeshore Entertainment, The Donners’ Company

For a time, Amanda Bynes appeared destined to become one of Hollywood’s leading female comedy stars. After finding success on Nickelodeon with The Amanda Show, Bynes appeared in cult classics like She’s the Man and Easy A [Rotten Tomatoes: 85% ]. Sadly, Easy A would be her final acting role, just before she experienced a series of highly publicized mental health crises and legal troubles.

Nowadays, Bynes is rebuilding after the ordeal. In 2023, she experienced a mental health crisis that led to her being put on a 72-hour psychiatric hold. Since then, she has largely remained out of the spotlight, focusing on nurturing her mental health, until this year: she signed with Create Music Group and released the single “Girlfriend” in April 2026.

3. Bridget Fonda: Why the Jackie Brown Star Quit Acting After 2002

Image Credit: Hallmark Entertainment

The heir of the prestigious Fonda name was one of the most prominent female icons of the ‘90s and early 2000s. Bridget Fonda shocked critics with her roles in Single White Female and Jackie Brown [Rotten Tomatoes: 88% ], with Sam Raimi’s A Simple Plan being the perfect end to her ‘90s run. The early 2000s were a bit more hit-or-miss for Fonda, but she stepped away after her last project wrapped in 2002. A February 2003 car crash on the Pacific Coast Highway is often blamed, though she was already shifting toward family life. In 2003, she married composer Danny Elfman and quietly left Hollywood behind, focusing on her family life and – as she told the Daily Mail in 2023 – finding it “too nice being a civilian.” Here’s the full timeline.

2. Greta Garbo: The Silent-Film Legend Who Retired at 36

Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Perhaps one of the most enigmatic starlets of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Greta Garbo enjoyed an illustrious career appearing in 28 feature films. She was also one of the lucky few to successfully transition from silent cinema and into “talkies.” After her 1941 film Two-Faced Woman was met with some harsh negative criticism, Garbo decided to take a breather while World War II raged on. Her 1939 comedy Ninotchka [Rotten Tomatoes: 94% ] remains the best place to start.

Her temporary retirement became a definitive one, however. She retired when she was just 36, leaving the world to wonder what heights her career could have reached.

RELATED: Where Is Talisa Soto Now? Why the Bond Girl Left Hollywood

1. Grace Kelly: The Oscar Winner Who Became Princess of Monaco

Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The story of Grace Kelly could either be seen as that of a star who retired too early – or as the ultimate promotion. Kelly was Alfred Hitchcock’s favorite leading lady, but it was her starring role in George Seaton’s The Country Girl [Rotten Tomatoes: 78% ] that earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1955.

In 1956, Kelly left the press flabbergasted, announcing she was marrying the love of her life, Prince Rainier III of Monaco, and leaving Hollywood behind to become the Princess of Monaco. It was an unexpected twist for sure, but Kelly always had that royal flair about her. She tried to return to the screen in 1962 but ultimately decided against it, effectively quitting acting when she was just 26.