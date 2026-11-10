With well over 100 acting credits and a string of award nominations, Sean Young has had one heck of a career. But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. In the late ‘80s and ‘90s, she became better known for her public contentions, which eventually stripped her of her superstar status.

Her highlights include playing Rachael in Blade Runner (1982), Chani in Dune (1984), and Einhorn in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994). The lowlights? Being blacklisted by Hollywood, receiving numerous Razzie nominations , and dealing with a highly publicized stalking lawsuit…to name just a few.

Her two most famous franchises are back in the spotlight: Blade Runner 2099 premieres on Prime Video on November 25, and Zendaya’s Chani returns when Dune: Part Three reaches theaters on December 18.

But how did Sean Young keep acting despite it all? And what is she doing today?

From Ballerina to Blade Runner: How Sean Young Broke Into Hollywood

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures

Born in 1959 in Kentucky and raised in Ohio, Sean Young’s first passion was ballet. After high school, she trained at the prestigious School of American Ballet in NYC, where she also picked up work as a fashion model.

After about a year of modeling, she made her film debut with James Ivory’s Jane Austen in Manhattan (1980), followed by the military comedy Stripes (1981).

Sean Young in Blade Runner (1982) and Dune (1984): The Roles That Defined Her Career

Image Credit: Warner Bros., Shaw Brothers, The Ladd Company

Next came the role that really put Young on the map. Cast by director Ridley Scott, she landed the part of Rachael in the iconic sci-fi film Blade Runner (1982) [Rotten Tomatoes: 89% ]. Her role as Chani in Dune (1984) [Rotten Tomatoes: 36% ] cemented Young as an ‘80s genre queen. Zendaya now plays Chani in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films.

And you’d think it would be all uphill from there…

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Sean Young’s Controversies: Why Hollywood Labeled Her “Crazy”

Image Credit: Orion Pictures

From the late ‘80s onwards, Young went through a series of strange experiences, including:

In 1988, following Young’s reported fling with James Woods, he sued her for $2 million — claiming emotional stress and harassment. Young denied it, and the lawsuit was settled out of court in 1989.

— claiming emotional stress and harassment. Young denied it, and the lawsuit was settled out of court in 1989. In 1990, Young was fired from the cast of Dick Tracy. She claimed it was because she rebuffed advances from director Warren Beatty, but he denied it.

In 1991, Young reportedly showed up at Warner Bros. Studios in a homemade Catwoman costume in hopes of securing the role in Batman Returns (1992). She had originally been cast as Vicki Vale in Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) but lost that part to Kim Basinger after breaking her arm in a fall from a horse. She later pitched the idea on The Joan Rivers Show . She did not get the role — Michelle Pfeiffer did.

In the midst of all of this, she kept acting — picking up guest roles in TV series and appearing in various independent projects.

Sean Young’s Comeback in the 2010s: Celebrity Rehab, #MeToo and Blade Runner 2049

Planet Dune. Image Credit: Atomic Blonde Entertainment, The Asylum

After years of struggling with alcoholism, Young joined the cast of VH1’s Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2011 and has since shared several sober milestones .

The #MeToo movement also helped the public see Young in a more empathetic light.

In a 2017 podcast interview , Young spoke about her harrowing experience with Harvey Weinstein . He allegedly exposed himself to her while working on Love Crimes (1992) in the early ‘90s, and she responded by telling him he shouldn’t be pulling it out because, in her words, “it’s not very pretty.”

That same year, Young returned to the Blade Runner universe in an enhanced cameo in Blade Runner 2049 that made use of archival footage and a body double (actress Loren Peta, with Young credited as her acting coach).

Where Is Sean Young Now? What the Blade Runner Star Is Doing Today

One of Young’s most recent on-screen appearances was her role as Harriet Hubbard in The Dummy Detective (2025), which is streaming on Prime Video. It sits at an impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer (from seven critic reviews), with one viewer calling it: “A witty, inventive comedy that seemingly without effort manages to sell its wacky premise.”

Overall, things have been quieter on the acting front. In her mid-60s, Young prioritizes time with her family — which includes husband Robert Lujan (whom she married in 1990, divorced in 2002, and married again in 2011) and their two sons, Quinn and Rio.

Since the #MeToo movement, the media has generally been a lot kinder to Young. While she hasn’t regained the A-list status she had in the ‘80s, her ‘difficult’ label has definitely been re-evaluated.

As for upcoming projects, Young has been cast to play Dorothy Skerrit in Fragments From Olympus: The Vision of Nikola Tesla . However, it’s been listed as ‘in development’ for over a decade and a release date is yet to be announced.

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Where to watch: Blade Runner (1982) is available to rent or buy on Prime Video and other digital platforms. Dune (1984) left Netflix on May 1, 2026 , but can be rented or bought digitally. The Dummy Detective is streaming on Prime Video.