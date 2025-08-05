Ridley Scott might be the godfather of Alien, but don’t expect to see his fingerprints all over Alien: Earth. While the legendary director helped shape the franchise with his obsession over Engineers, creepy androids, and philosophical chest-bursters, FX’s upcoming series is going full Noah Hawley. And yes, that’s by design.

Speaking during a recent press tour, Hawley explained how it all went down. “Well, we’re in London, so I’m going to call him Sir Ridley,” Hawley began. “I started talking to Sir Ridley early on in the process. I had done my due diligence in thinking through an idea that I wanted to explore within the show, but first I wanted to talk to Ridley and see, you know, both his experiences on the first film and then what was in his mind going into Prometheus and Covenant.”

Basically, before Hawley went full Xenomorph, he paid his respects at the Church of Sir Ridley. But as the conversations continued, something became clear: Scott was already juggling three massive films. “Every time I spoke to him, he was storyboarding what felt like a different movie,” Hawley said. “In the course of making a single season of television, that 87-year-old man made three or four huge films.” Those included The Last Duel, House of Gucci, and Napoleon. “Yeah, yeah. So, we were slacking and he was working.”

Image Credit: FX

Hawley wasn’t throwing shade. If anything, it was a bit of awe, and maybe a reminder that Scott isn’t slowing down just because he’s pushing 90. But it also showed that Alien: Earth was never going to be a Ridley Scott project. “Once he realized that, you know, he did not have those responsibilities on this show, he wants to move on to the next thing,” Hawley explained. “He’s got a real agenda… Mostly after I was on the runway, he was on his own runway.”

Executive producer David W. Zucker also chimed in, reinforcing that Scott’s involvement was more moral support than hands-on direction. “Ridley is really someone who is only content when he’s prepping and posting at the same time,” Zucker said. “But… the last thing he’s interested in doing is getting in front of another filmmaker’s vision… it is wholly [Noah’s] filmmaker’s vision.”

So, what does that mean for Alien: Earth? It means Ridley gave his blessing, maybe shared a few war stories, then peaced out to storyboard a Roman epic while sipping tea and ignoring Hollywood’s chaos.

Image Credit: FX

This also explains why fans hoping for a Blade Runner crossover might want to temper expectations. While Alien: Earth reportedly touches on themes that echo Ridley Scott’s other sci-fi giant, the dots won’t be connected by Scott himself.

That ship has sailed, and judging by his work ethic, probably docked in five other cinematic universes by now.

RELATED: Alien: Earth Review – The Perfect Organism Receives a Perfect Show