While Jaime Pressly has played dozens of comedic ‘Southern spitfires’ over the years, don’t make the mistake of thinking she’s typecast herself into a trailer-trash-chic corner.

Of course, we all love Joy Turner from My Name Is Earl, but did you know that she has dozens of other acting credits ? With a couple of 2026 releases (Last Shot and Leanne) and more to come, including season 2 of Hulu’s All’s Fair on November 4, her career shows no signs of slowing down.

But how did she go from gymnastics to modeling to Hollywood actress? And what are the projects that are keeping her busy? Let’s break down her career highlights decade by decade so you get the full picture.

Jaime Pressly’s Early Life in the 1980s: Growing Up in Kinston, North Carolina

Image Credit: New Line Cinema, CineTel Pictures, MG Entertainment

Jaime Elizabeth Pressly was born on July 30, 1977, and raised in the small town of Kinston, North Carolina. She had a relatively ‘normal’ family life, growing up alongside a brother and a sister. Her father worked as a car salesman and her mother taught dance.

As a child, Jaime was extremely dedicated to both dance and gymnastics. But it turned out that modeling and acting were where her true passion lay.

Jaime Pressly’s Modeling and Acting Start in the 1990s: Emancipated at 15

At just 14, Pressly appeared on her first cover — a 1992 issue of Teen Magazine. She also became a spokesmodel for the International Cover Model Search. At 15, she legally emancipated herself from her parents so she could travel to Japan on a modeling contract.

Acting soon followed. She had a minor role in Mercenary (1996) and landed her first lead in the third Poison Ivy installment, The New Seduction, in 1997. Pressly’s TV series credits from the ’90s include Push (1998) and Mortal Kombat: Conquest (1998-1999).

Jaime Pressly in the 2000s: How My Name Is Earl Earned Her an Emmy

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox Television, Amigos de Garcia Productions

For Pressly, the cusp of the millennium was characterized by her two-season stint on Jack & Jill (1999-2001), playing Audrey Griffin. She also played Priscilla in Not Another Teen Movie (2001) and appeared opposite David Spade in Joe Dirt (2001).

But it was her role of stubborn and hilarious Joy Turner in My Name Is Earl that’s widely considered to be her breakthrough performance, earning her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2007 (she was also nominated in 2006). The Television Academy lists just those two Emmy nominations for Pressly, 2006 and 2007. (Season 1 of My Name Is Earl holds an 89% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes .) In a 2017 Entertainment Tonight interview , she called the series “one of the greatest experiences” for everyone involved.

Pressly also played Denise in the buddy comedy I Love You, Man (2009), which is her highest-rated title on Rotten Tomatoes at 82%.

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Jaime Pressly After My Name Is Earl: TV Sitcom Roles in the 2010s

Elsbeth. Image Credit: CBS

After wrapping up My Name Is Earl in 2009, Pressly landed a number of leading roles in TV sitcoms, including:

I Hate My Teenage Daughter (2011-2012)

Jennifer Falls (2014)

Mom (2014-2021), which earned her a Critics’ Choice Award nomination in 2021

While her focus was on television during this time, she still appeared in a few feature films, indie comedies, and TV movies.

What Is Jaime Pressly Doing Now? Last Shot, Leanne and All’s Fair

In a 2026 interview with Scary Mommy , Pressly spoke about her expanding career, saying that the older she gets as an actress, the more roles there will be “because there’s more to write about.”

Most recently, she played Lexi, the estranged mother of a basketball prodigy in Last Shot (2026) — which opened in limited theaters on October 2 after screening at the Jersey Shore Film Festival — and had a guest role on season 2 of Netflix’s Leanne (2026), reuniting her with Mom co-star Kristen Johnston . And that’s not all…she also guest-stars in season 2 of Hulu’s All’s Fair, premiering November 4 .

Pressly also produced the Andy Palmer-directed drama, which co-stars Michael Rapaport, through her company, Liston James Productions (source ). (Last Shot doesn’t have a Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes yet, with only a handful of critic reviews so far.)

Off-screen, Pressly dedicates much of her time to raising her three sons — Dezi James (born in 2007) and twins Leo and Lenon (born in 2017). While she’s not officially married to Hamzi Hijazi, the pair have been in a committed relationship since 2011.

Pressly’s upcoming projects include The Girl Who Disappeared and The Pet-Nup , a romantic comedy, with neither project having a confirmed release date as of yet. The actress has stated in multiple interviews that she’d agree to a My Name Is Earl reboot, and she joined Jason Lee and Ethan Suplee for a cast reunion at MEGACON Orlando in early 2024, so perhaps we’ll be seeing her return to the screen as the beloved Joy Turner once more?

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My Name Is Earl is listed on Hulu and can be bought digitally on Amazon, Apple TV and Fandango at Home (JustWatch ).