Yes, she’s best known for playing the titular character in the cult classic Tank Girl (1995) [47% on Rotten Tomatoes ]. But Lori Petty had plenty of other noteworthy performances and her feature directorial debut, The Poker House (2008), gave Jennifer Lawrence her first starring role.

One of the things that really stands out about Petty is how she’s never conformed to Hollywood’s ‘norms’. Back in 2008, she famously told the L.A. Times that she considered herself an “accidental movie star” who’d had a good run considering she was “a 44-year-old woman with no Botox, no celebrity ex-husbands and no fake breasts.”

Well, that was 18 years ago now…and the quote holds up. Now in her 60s, Petty has still never been married (to a celebrity or anyone else) and has embraced her natural appearance.

From a surfer in Point Break (1991) to her career-reviving role as a conspiracy theorist on Orange Is the New Black (2014-2019) to her most recent credits as a medical examiner on NCIS: Origins (2024-present) — there’s rarely a dull moment when it comes to Lori Petty.

Lori Petty’s Early Life: Born in Chattanooga and Basically the Opposite of a Nepo Baby

Born on October 14, 1963, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Petty has a background that she’s described as “colorful.” Her early years were spent living in a trailer park and her family life was marked by abuse, neglect, and poverty.

After graduating from high school in 1981, Petty worked as a graphic designer before deciding she wanted to be an actress. She moved to NYC and worked as a waitress to pay for acting classes. She didn’t have to wait long before opportunities came rolling in.

Lori Petty’s Early Movies: Point Break, A League of Their Own and Tank Girl

Image Credit: United Artists, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Trilogy Entertainment Group, Image Comics

Like most unknown actresses, Petty started out with small roles — including spots on The Twilight Zone (1986), The Equalizer (1985), and Miami Vice (1988). Next came more prominent roles like Point Break (1991), Free Willy (1993), and A League of Their Own (1992), where she acted alongside the likes of Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna. Petty was also cast as the female lead in Demolition Man (1993), but Sandra Bullock replaced her early in production.

Then there was Tank Girl (1995), which lost millions on its cinematic release (it grossed about $6 million worldwide against a $25 million budget) but became a cult favorite on home video. At first, critics were divided on Petty’s performance in the film, but now it’s often looked back on as, “fierce, fearless and completely magnetic.”

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What Happened to Lori Petty After Tank Girl? Inside Her Career ‘Lull’

The years that followed Tank Girl were a bit of a mixed bag for Petty. The actress has long blamed her dry spells on her looks, citing ‘too pale’, ‘too androgynous’, and ‘not the girl next door.’

She kept acting anyway and picked up roles on Star Trek: Voyager (1999), ER (2002), and NYPD Blue (2003).

But it was Petty’s feature directorial debut The Poker House (2008) that really caught everyone’s attention. It’s a semi-autobiographical film that delves into various aspects of her traumatic childhood and stars a young Jennifer Lawrence.

How Orange Is the New Black Revived Lori Petty’s Career and Earned Her Two SAG Awards

Image Credit: Netflix, Lionsgate Television, Tilted Productions

In the early 2010s, Petty wasn’t as busy as she used to be. After watching an episode of OITNB , she tracked down the show’s casting director and asked why she wasn’t a part of it.

In 2014, she joined the mostly-female cast as Lolly Whitehill (a passionate conspiracy theorist) and appeared in 24 episodes across various seasons. Along with her co-stars, she won Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2016 and 2017.

This connected her with an entirely new audience and threw her into “Justin Bieber levels of fandom,” as told by The Guardian . She later starred as The Conductor in HBO’s Station Eleven (2021).

What Is Lori Petty Doing Now in 2026? Her NCIS: Origins Role and Life in Venice Beach

Image Credit: CBS Studios, J. Bird, Ceci Bear Productions, Wings Productions

As far as acting goes, Petty has a recurring role as assistant medical examiner Dr. Lenora Friedman on CBS’s NCIS: Origins (2024-present). The prequel returned for its third season on October 6, 2026. She also recently appeared in the indie drama Tonic (2025), as well as the horror film You’re All Gonna Die (2023). In August, Petty also reflected on Point Break as the film returned to theaters for its 35th anniversary.

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Off-screen, she lives with her cat in Venice Beach, California — the very same neighborhood she moved into when filming Point Break in 1990. She’s active on Instagram , where she often shares behind-the-scenes snaps, inspirational quotes, and throwbacks to some of her favorite projects.

Petty’s never been married, nor does she have any children. Her signature tomboy style is punctuated by her cropped pixie-cut, androgynous street wear, and visible tattoos. She’s got to be one of the coolest 60-something-year-old actresses out there, and she earned it by never trying to be anybody else.

Where to watch Tank Girl: The 1995 film is streaming on Prime Video in the US and free with ads on Tubi, and it can be rented or bought on Apple TV, Amazon and Fandango at Home.