If you ask any Alien fan, they’ll tell you that the franchise just hasn’t been the same without Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley at the center. Last seen in 1997’s Alien Resurrection and then again in the video game Alien: Isolation, the fearless sci-fi queen who made hunting down xenomorphs look like just another bad day at work, has been sorely missed. Fans have been clamoring for Ripley’s return for years, and now, according to fresh rumors, Disney and 20th Century Studios might just make our space nightmares come true—but with a twist. According to scooper DanielRPK , Sigourney Weaver could be digitally de-aged for her return as Ripley in the next Alien movie. Could this be the comeback fans have been waiting for?

The Legacy of Ellen Ripley

Over the years, Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley, ranked as the eighth-best hero in film history by the American Film Institute , has transcended the role of a movie hero. She’s become the blueprint for strong, intelligent, and capable women, both on and off the screen. So, it makes sense that Disney would want to greenlight a film exploring the character again. I mean, in a way, she could even be considered a Disney princess now. But is digitally de-aging the character the right move?

De-Aging Technology in Hollywood

Let’s be honest, de-aging technology isn’t exactly groundbreaking anymore. Marvel successfully de-aged Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel, and Martin Scorsese gave Robert De Niro a digital facelift in The Irishman. Even in Avatar: The Way of Water, we saw Weaver return as Kiri, a fourteen-year-old Na’vi girl. When done right, it can be incredibly impressive. But when it goes sideways, it’s… well, super awkward.

Given that Ripley isn’t just any character—she’s a cinematic legend—should filmmakers really be playing with CGI to bring her back? And why revisit a younger Ripley? Sure, exploring her backstory—her early days as a Nostromo warrant officer, her first encounters with Weyland-Yutani, or even pre-xenomorph events—could be intriguing. But seeing an aged, more experienced Ellen Ripley could be just as compelling.

Opportunities Beyond Nostalgia

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

The Alien universe is rich with lore. There’s so much to uncover and plenty of unanswered questions, especially with Ridley Scott’s expansions to the franchise. The series has always thrived on reinvention—Alien: Romulus proved that. It revitalized the franchise and showed that nostalgia bait isn’t always necessary.

As a fan, I’m torn. On one hand, I want Ripley’s arc to come full circle. On the other, I’m sceptical and would prefer new stories with fresh characters. After all, this approach didn’t work out so well for Harrison Ford in the latest Indiana Jones movie.

For now, it’s all just speculation. No casting, no timeline, no promises—just a rumour. Whether it’s through de-aging technology or a fresh take on the character, one thing is clear: Ripley’s legacy continues to loom large over the Alien franchise.

Tell us, do you want Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley to return to the Alien franchise?