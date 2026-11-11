Many child stars struggle to move past the role that made them famous. Others get swept up in Hollywood’s party scene. Danica McKellar fits neither of these stereotypes.

While she is probably still best remembered for her role as Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years (87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes) , she went on to become a published math whiz and a Christmas movie staple — with major success in both fields.

Let’s revisit how the 51-year-old actress landed her breakout role, what she did after that, and how she’s spending the festive season in 2026, including the two new Christmas movies she has premiering this month!

How Danica McKellar Beat Her Sister Crystal to the Role of Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years

Image Credit: The Black/Marlens Company, New World Television

Born on January 3, 1975, Danica McKellar grew up in California alongside her younger sister, Crystal. The siblings had a passion for acting from a young age and they both auditioned for the role of Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years.

The final audition came down to just the two of them, with 12-year-old Danica winning the part in the end. But the casting directors loved Crystal so much that they ended up writing a role just for her, too.

Prior to this, Danica had only had two guest spots, both on The Twilight Zone (1985 and 1987) . And there was a reason for this. Mahaila McKellar, Danica’s mother, had a rule about keeping acting as a hobby and not auditioning for any regular roles.

Originally, Winnie Cooper was only meant to appear in the pilot episode…but the famous ‘first kiss’ scene had producers drawing up a series regular contract for McKellar just days into shooting. Six seasons and over 100 episodes later, it’s hard to imagine anyone other than Danica as Winnie.

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What Danica McKellar Did After The Wonder Years: A UCLA Math Degree, a Theorem and DC Voice Roles

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment

The Wonder Years was a massive part of McKellar’s life, but what did she do after filming wrapped up in 1993?

Firstly, she enrolled in UCLA to study mathematics. Yes, mathematics. She graduated summa cum laude in 1998 and went on to co-author a paper that resulted in a brand-new mathematical proof — now known as the Chayes–McKellar–Winn theorem . She also created a series of books , starting with the New York Times bestseller Math Doesn’t Suck, aimed at helping young girls overcome anxiety surrounding math.

But what about acting? If you look at McKellar’s resume, you’ll notice a lot of single-episode credits. But she did land a recurring role on The West Wing (2002-2003) and the lead role in Inspector Mom (2006-2007), among others.

Thanks to her bright and sunny pitch, she’s also picked up plenty of voice-acting work over the years. Most notably, Killer Frost in the DC Super Hero Girls franchise, Miss Martian in Young Justice and Talon in Static Shock (2000-2004).

Danica McKellar’s Christmas Movie Career: How the Holiday Era Began in the 2010s

Image Credit: Brad Krevoy Television, HP Winter Palace Production, Hideaway Pictures, All Canadian Entertainment, Northern Ontario Film Studios, Motion Picture Corporation of America

McKellar told E! in 2020 that she loves being part of “movies that make people feel so good, especially around the holidays.” And you can pretty much hear the Christmas bells when reading her credit list.

Her very first Christmas movie came in 2012 with Lifetime’s Love at the Christmas Table. She followed it with Crown for Christmas (2015), My Christmas Dream (2016), Coming Home for Christmas (2017), Christmas at Grand Valley (2018), and Christmas She Wrote (2020), among several others — many of them for Hallmark Channel before her move to Great American Family.

In 2014, McKellar also competed on the 18th season of Dancing with the Stars , placing sixth alongside her partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

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How Danica McKellar Spends the Holidays: Christmas With Her Ex-Husband and Blended Family

In a 2026 interview with PEOPLE Magazine , McKellar shared how she spends the holidays with her entire family…and that includes her ex-husband Mike Verta and their teenage son Draco.

They’ll be joined by McKellar’s current husband Scott Sveslosky (married since 2014), as well as Verta’s wife Laura Beth Love. McKellar’s advice for the holiday season is simple: avoid gossip and assumptions, and do kind things without expecting anything in return .

Looking for a McKellar-inspired Christmas gift? Check out her Goodreads , where you can learn more about the books she’s written.

Where to Watch The Christmas Yes List and The Greatest Christmas Gift in 2026

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a festive film starring Danica McKellar…and this year she’s giving fans two! Keep an eye out for The Christmas Yes List (no Rotten Tomatoes score yet) and The Greatest Christmas Gift, both available on Great American Pure Flix and the Great American Family channel this November.

Where to watch: The Christmas Yes List premieres Saturday, November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on the Great American Family channel, after streaming first on Great American Pure Flix on November 12. The Greatest Christmas Gift airs Sunday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET and streams first on Great American Pure Flix on November 27 (full Great American Family schedule ). The Wonder Years is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S.