With nearly 100 acting credits and a career that reaches back to the early ’90s — Dina Meyer remains a working actress, a regular at fan conventions, and a name fans still love.

While she’s best known for horror and sci-fi roles (like Dizzy Flores in Starship Troopers [72% on Rotten Tomatoes ] and Allison Kerry in Saw [50% on Rotten Tomatoes ]), Meyer proved that she has plenty of range.

So, how did she go from studying business to making her acting debut? And does she have any exciting projects in the pipeline?

Dina Meyer’s Early Life: From Queens Child Model to Acting Student

Born on December 22, 1968, in Queens, NYC — Dina Meyer grew up in a Jewish family with two brothers. While she worked as a commercial child model from just nine years old, her upbringing was relatively ‘normal’, and she took a keen interest in dancing.

Meyer had a passion for performing, but her parents pushed her to take the ‘sensible’ route by pursuing a college degree. And she listened. In 1990, Meyer graduated from Long Island University with a BBA in business administration (and a minor in French).

Once she’d completed her traditional education, it was time for Meyer to follow her heart. She began studying acting (specifically the Meisner technique) at Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in NYC, training there for three years.

At 24, she landed her first on-screen role in the TV movie Strapped (1993) and followed it up with a recurring role, Lucinda Nicholson, on Aaron Spelling’s hit show, Beverly Hills, 90210 (1993-1994). She then landed the female lead opposite Keanu Reeves in the action film Johnny Mnemonic (1995) and appeared in the fantasy film Dragonheart (1996).

Dina Meyer in Starship Troopers: How Dizzy Flores Changed Her Career

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures, Jon Davison Productions, Big Bug Pictures

In 1997, Meyer played Dizzy Flores in Starship Troopers opposite Casper Van Dien’s Johnny Rico. She took a risk in the audition by tackling director Paul Verhoeven in the room, a moment she says sealed the part. It paid off, as this became a career-defining role for her, and she still attends sci-fi conventions to this day.

Meyer also had a hand in one of the film’s most repeated behind-the-scenes stories. When the cast hesitated over the co-ed shower scene, she dared Verhoeven and cinematographer Jost Vacano to strip down too. At a C2E2 2025 reunion panel , she said the legend has grown with the telling, but they did shed some clothing.

The film is also back in the conversation. Just days after its 29th anniversary (it opened on November 7, 1997), Sony’s Starship Troopers reboot is in the works with District 9 director Neill Blomkamp writing and directing. It is set to go back to Robert A. Heinlein’s 1959 novel, Starship Troopers, rather than remake Verhoeven’s film. No release date has been announced.

Other credits from the period include:

Friends (1997)

Ally McBeal (1997)

Bats (1999)

Secret Agent Man (2000)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

D-Tox (2002)

Another one of her standout performances in the early 2000s was the role of Barbara Gordon (Batgirl/Oracle) in WB’s Birds of Prey, which ran for just a single season (2002-2003). She voiced Oracle again in 2019 during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover on The Flash.

Dina Meyer in Saw: Detective Allison Kerry’s Four-Film Run

Image Credit: Lionsgate Entertainment, Twisted Pictures

In 2004, Meyer played Detective Allison Kerry in Saw . She reprised the role again in Saw II (2005), Saw III (2006), and Saw IV (2007), making her one of the horror franchise’s most familiar faces.

And if that wasn’t enough to keep her busy, she also became a series regular on the primetime soap Point Pleasant (2005) and had a minor role in the horror-comedy Piranha 3D (2010). Her acting credits in the 2010s are too many to mention, but standouts include Sequestered (2014), Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars (2017, voicing Dizzy again), and The Flash (2019).

RELATED: Everyone Remembers Starship Troopers. Almost Nobody Remembers the X-Files Producers’ War Show That Beat It to Screens by Two Years

What Is Dina Meyer Doing Now? Latest Roles, Conventions and Upcoming Films

Image Credit: Folding Box Productions, Nasser Productions

Meyer’s last on-screen acting credit is listed as Katie’s Mom (2023), where she plays a recently divorced mother who falls for her daughter’s boyfriend. She’s also the film’s executive producer. It premiered at the Dances With Films festival, where it won the Audience Award for Best Fusion Feature. One review describes it as: “a charming and refreshing take on romance and self-discovery.”

Some of her other roles in the 2020s include a local police chief in Detective Knight: Independence (2023), one of Bruce Willis’s final films, a doctor in Nightshade (2022), and a magazine editor in A Picture Perfect Holiday (2021) — clearly, her range hasn’t gone anywhere.

When she’s not acting, the actress, who turns 58 on December 22, enjoys cooking and dancing (as per her Instagram bio ). She also frequents conventions , including Dragon Con in Atlanta in September 2026, where fans have the opportunity to meet her in person. Meyer keeps her personal life largely out of the spotlight.

As for upcoming roles, Meyer is set to appear in A Walking Miracle as ‘Rebecca’. It’s a faith-based film inspired by a true story about a man who is left in a coma after a car crash. Her co-stars include Starship Troopers castmate Denise Richards, Mickey Rourke, Dean Cain and the Baldwin brothers. While an official release date is yet to be announced, it’s listed as ‘in post-production’ on IMDbPro and TMDB .

RELATED: They’re Rebooting Starship Troopers — But There’s Only One Carmen Ibañez

Starship Troopers is streaming on Philo and YouTube TV and free with ads on Plex.