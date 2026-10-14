Fairuza Balk was never one to shy away from an edgy role. She played Dorothy in the gothic Return to Oz (1985) and a neo-Nazi’s girlfriend in American History X — but none of her characters stuck quite like Nancy Downs, the vengeful witch from The Craft who delivers the unforgettable line: “We are the weirdos, mister.”

With the cult classic having turned 30 in May, we’re looking at Balk’s career, why she stepped back from Hollywood, and what this powerhouse of a woman is doing today.

Fairuza Balk’s Bohemian Early Life: How Did She Become Famous?

Image Credit: Oz Productions Ltd., Silver Screen Partners II, Oz Productions, Walt Disney Pictures

Fairuza Balk was born in 1974 in Point Reyes, California. Her mother was a belly dancer, and her father — a traveling musician — was a founding member of the psychedelic rock band Kaleidoscope.

Balk landed her first major role at age nine, when she appeared in ABC’s The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (1983). That same year, she beat out around 1,000 children to play Dorothy Gale in Disney’s Return to Oz (1985) — a dark sequel to The Wizard of Oz that earned her Saturn Award and Young Artist Award nominations.

Fun Fact: ‘Fairuza’ means turquoise in Persian. The actress got her name after her father saw her striking eyes for the first time.

Fairuza Balk Movies: The Roles That Turned Her into a Cult Icon

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures, Red Wagon Entertainment

Her turn as Dorothy put Balk on casting directors’ radar, and she spent the next decade playing a plethora of unconventional roles:

Gas Food Lodging (1992): Shade, a romantic teen who lives in a trailer park

The Craft (1996) [57% on Rotten Tomatoes]: Nancy Downs, the outcast turned vengeful witch

The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996): Aissa, one of Dr. Moreau’s human-animal hybrids

American History X (1998): Stacey, the girlfriend of a neo-Nazi skinhead

The Waterboy (1998): Vicki Vallencourt, Adam Sandler’s rebellious love interest

Almost Famous (2000): Sapphire, one of the film’s rock-and-roll groupies

Balk won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead for Gas Food Lodging (1992), and she and Robin Tunney shared an MTV Movie Award for Best Fight for their showdown in The Craft.

Why Did Fairuza Balk Step Back From Hollywood? Becoming More Selective About Her Roles

Image Credit: The Mark Gordon Company, Bider Sweet

By the time her late 20s rolled around, Balk was tired of mainstream Hollywood. The media constantly mischaracterized her as a “crazy bad girl,” which she felt was a distortion of her true identity.

To protect her mental health, she stepped away from the spotlight in the early 2000s, later explaining, “I had to step back for my own well-being and my own sanity.” The change allowed her to focus on indie projects and visual arts on her own terms.

And that’s not to say she stopped acting. She still featured in plenty of projects, including:

Personal Velocity: Three Portraits (2002)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Don’t Come Knocking (2005)

Humboldt County (2008)

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009)

Ray Donovan (2015)

In the late 2010s, things started slowing down a bit, but she still popped up as Nancy Downs (much to the delight of her fans) in The Craft: Legacy (2020). She also had a strong supporting role as Lizzie Thomas in the occult-driven TV series Paradise City (2021).

Could we possibly see Balk play the beloved Nancy Downs again in the future? Well, based on what she told the LA Times in 2020, it’s not out of the question. Balk revealed it would really depend on the script and how they approach the character.

What Is Fairuza Balk Doing Today in 2026? A Creative Spirit Who Loves to Try New Art Forms

Now 52, Fairuza Balk is one of those multi-faceted people who have several creative outlets. In her Instagram bio, she describes herself as an actor, artist, writer, musician, and dancer. And the labels fit.

She’s released music under the name Armed Love Militia since 2010 and began showing her artwork in Los Angeles and New York in 2011.

More recently, she’s added jewelry making and metalsmithing to her repertoire, specializing in precious metals and stones. Her jewelry, as well as signed prints and original fine art, can be viewed and bought from her website. In September 2025, she also made a final call for fans to order her “Nancy T” T-shirts, a nod to her The Craft character.

With her last on-screen acting credit in 2021, will we see Balk on our screens again? Well, we’ve already mentioned that she hasn’t ruled out playing Nancy Downs again. And honestly, anything is possible when it comes to Fairuza Balk.

RELATED: Robin Tunney on The Craft at 30: “I Still Feel Like a Weirdo”

Want to revisit Nancy Downs this Halloween? The Craft (1996) is streaming on HBO Max and free with ads on Plex, and it can also be rented from Amazon Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.