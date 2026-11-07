The Marvel Universe has many incredibly powerful, larger-than-life characters to choose from. A few, however, stand head and shoulders above the rest as the most powerful beings. Their incredible powers are incalculable and far beyond comprehension. With Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026) on the way, here is our list of the 55 strongest and most powerful characters in the Marvel comic book universe (not the cinematic universes).

Hint: It’s not Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Black Widow, Thanos (The Mad Titan), The Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor (the god of thunder) or Black Bolt. No, this list answers the questions: Who is stronger than Thanos? Who is Marvel’s strongest character? Who is Marvel’s #1 superhero? These heroes and villains are far more powerful than the Avengers and co.

Note: Below some of the images, we’ve included their official power ratings according to Marvel Comics. This helped shape our rankings.

Power levels are our own editorial scores out of 100, with the One Above All as the 100 benchmark. They are based on the feats described in each entry rather than official Marvel stats, and they set the order of this list.

55. Professor X: The Telepath Behind the X-Men

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Power Level 35/100 First Appearance X-Men #1 (September 1963) MCU Appearance Yes. Patrick Stewart’s Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022); also confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday Abilities Telepathy; genius-level intellect

Charles Xavier grew up in a household that could have been a nightmare even without mutants. Born to nuclear researcher Brian Xavier and his wife Sharon, he witnessed cruelty early: his stepbrother Cain bullied him, and Charles felt every strike through the emergence of his telepathic powers. After his mother died and a fire claimed Kurt Marko, he was left alone with the weight of his abilities. Charles survived and excelled. He earned a PhD in genetics, biophysics, psychology, and anthropology, along with an M.D. in psychiatry, all while travelling the world and forming a friendship with Magnus, though their differing visions for mutant-human relations would eventually drive them apart.

54. Ghost Rider: The Spirit of Vengeance

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Power Level 36/100 First Appearance Marvel Spotlight #5 (August 1972) MCU Appearance Partly. Robbie Reyes (not Johnny Blaze) appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Ryan Gosling is set to play the character in the MCU. Abilities Hellfire; the Penance Stare; a hellfire chain; conjuring or infusing motorcycles

Johnny Blaze isn’t just a dead biker with a flaming skull head. After a deal with Mephisto went sideways, he became Ghost Rider, a spirit of vengeance riding a hellfire motorcycle. Possessed by the demon Zarathos, Blaze targets the wicked with supernatural hellfire and the Penance Stare, forcing criminals to relive every harm they’ve caused until they’re catatonic. He wields a mystical chain bathed in hellfire, capable of binding enemies or smashing through obstacles, and can infuse any bike (or conjure one from nothing). Blaze’s human side keeps Zarathos from going full cosmic rage, but that doesn’t stop Ghost Rider from making life miserable for anyone who dares threaten the innocent.

53. Skaar: The Hulk’s Savage Son

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Power Level 38/100 First Appearance What If? Planet Hulk #1 (Dec. 2007) MCU Appearance Yes. Cameo in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale (2022) Abilities Strength that can surpass the Hulk’s; Old Power (earth, stone, lava); retrocognition; rapid growth

As the son of the Hulk (Bruce Banner) and Caiera the Oldstrong (one of the few Shadow People that possessed the Old Power), Skaar possesses incredible strength, surpassing even his father’s in some realities.

Skaar’s growth rate was exponential. He was born to look about the age of a young boy and grew to be a young adult within a year. He was raised by Old Sam, who found him shortly after his mother’s people had tattooed him. His father further trained a powerful Marvel character, Skaar, during his time on Earth.

While most of Skaar’s powers are derived from Hulk (his intelligence, strength, stamina, invulnerability, and healing ability), he also possesses the Old Power like his mother. Not only can he manipulate the earth, stone, and lava of a planet, but he can also turn his body into stone and see the actions of everyone who has walked on the planet Sakaar (his birth planet) in the past forty days using a form of retrocognition.

The character (created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr. in 2007’s World War Hulk #5) was first introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022 when he appeared in the final moments of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale. We imagine that Marvel Studios probably has huge plans for Skaar in the near future. He is incredibly powerful and could become one of the most important and strongest Marvel characters in the current universe.

52. Genis-Vell: Mar-Vell’s Cosmic-Powered Son

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Power Level 40/100 First Appearance Silver Surfer Annual #6 (1993) MCU Appearance No Abilities Superhuman strength, durability and speed; energy absorption; cosmic awareness (needs the Nega-Bands for full power)

Marvel killed Mar-Vell in 1982. He still found a way to become a dad. After Mar-Vell’s death, Elysius, a Titanian Eternal hybrid with access to advanced tech, used his DNA to conceive a son. That son, Genis-Vell, didn’t just inherit a legacy. He rewrote it.

From a young age, Genis-Vell showed power levels that dwarfed both parents. Superhuman strength, durability, speed. He absorbs and metabolizes energy like it’s breakfast. Add cosmic awareness to the mix and you’re looking at a character who can read the universe like a spreadsheet. He’s one of Marvel’s smartest beings, and that’s not hype. He does need the Nega-Bands to unlock his full potential, which feels like a built-in safety switch. Still, the upper limit of his abilities remains unclear. He thrives in deep space, but oddly enough, water is his kryptonite. Drop him in the ocean and he’s in trouble.

51. Proteus (Kevin MacTaggert): The Body-Hopping Mutant

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Power Level 42/100 First Appearance X-Men #125 (September 1979) MCU Appearance No Abilities Reality manipulation; body-hopping; molecule manipulation; teleportation; telepathy and telekinesis

In the hands of Proteus (Mutant X, Kevin MacTaggert), reality can be manipulated with his Psionic abilities. As a Psionic entity, he has no fixed body and can move between hosts. With his ability to manipulate molecules, Proteus can reconstitute and shape organic matter. He can also teleport anywhere in the universe and use his mastery of telepathy and telekinesis to invade minds across the globe. With each new host, Proteus becomes more powerful, but inevitably, he seeks a new host to consume, and when he leaves the unlucky victim, they are essentially an animated corpse, a husk of their former selves.

50. Magneto: Master of Magnetism and Mutant Survival

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Power Level 43/100 First Appearance X-Men #1 (Sept. 1963) MCU Appearance Not yet. Ian McKellen is confirmed to play the character in Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026). Abilities Magnetic field control; electromagnetic pulses; manipulation of the electromagnetic spectrum, including light and gamma rays

Magneto isn’t just a mutant who can move metal. Born with the ability to control magnetic fields, he can even manipulate the iron in someone’s blood. He fires electromagnetic pulses that knock out electronics and commands forces across the electromagnetic spectrum, sometimes even visible light and gamma rays. But raw power isn’t his biggest edge. His leadership and commitment to mutantkind set him apart. Some see him as a villain, others as a freedom fighter. Magneto prioritizes the survival of mutants above all else, willing to clash with humans and X-Men alike to protect his people.

49. Hyperion: The Eternal From a Dead Universe

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Power Level 44/100 First Appearance The Avengers #69 (1969) MCU Appearance No Abilities Strength that rivals Thor’s; flight; heat vision; planet-cracking durability

When your entire universe gets wiped out and you still show up ready to clock in, that’s Hyperion for you. Marcus Milton wasn’t born on Earth-616. He crash-landed there after Earth-13034 folded in on itself during an incursion. One day you’re watching your reality burn, the next you’re driving a truck across America trying to keep a low profile. Casual.

Under the flannel and truck-stop coffee runs sits an Eternal with strength that rivals Thor Odinson. Flight. Heat vision. Durability that shrugs off planet-cracking hits. He didn’t just join the Avengers; he became one of their heavy hitters and a quiet father figure to the Children of the Sun. Imagine explaining homework to a kid when you can bench-press a mountain.

When the Multiverse started collapsing, Hyperion and Thor took a one-way trip to confront the Beyonders. No backup. No exit plan. They fell in battle. Then the Multiverse reset, because comics, and both men returned. Hyperion rebuilt with the Squadron Supreme, then stepped away again. Saving existence is one thing. Making your delivery on time? Different challenge.

48. Kang the Conqueror: The Time-Travelling Conqueror of Every Age

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Power Level 45/100 First Appearance The Avengers #8 (1964) MCU Appearance Yes. Jonathan Majors (dropped by Marvel after his December 2023 conviction) Abilities Time travel; advanced weaponry and armour; genius intellect

After entering the MCU, portrayed by embattled star Jonathan Majors, Kang was one of the Marvel Universe’s most prominent characters. Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment charges in December 2023 and was dropped by Marvel. The character has yet to be replaced in the MCU, as Marvel has pivoted to Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) as the main villain of Avengers: Doomsday .

What is not in question is Kang’s place as one of Marvel’s most powerful entities. The time-travelling supervillain was originally an antagonist called Rama-Tut, who debuted on the pages of Fantastic Four (1961) #19, and in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s Avengers (1963) #8, marking the first proper appearance of Kang the Conqueror, the most enduring version of the character.

As a time-travelling genius, Kang has powerful and advanced technological weaponry. This most dangerous villain has been a thorn in the side of Marvel’s most accomplished and greatest heroes, like the Avengers and a host of others, with each team barely able to defeat Kang on numerous occasions. Kang seeks to conquer every age in history across the Multiverse, using his genius intelligence and unparalleled time-travelling knowledge. He seeks to defeat our favourite heroes and conquer every version of himself he deems unworthy.

Kang’s armour is one of the reasons for his great power, as it enables him to face off against the likes of the Avengers without breaking a sweat. Kang is one of reality’s most significant threats, seeking to become lord of all time and rule over the universe, always seeking new ways to conquer. If Marvel needed another great villain to replace Thanos in the Infinity War Saga, they made the right choice with Kang. Unfortunately, we have not yet seen just how powerful and cunning he can be. Hopefully, the MCU will bring him back with an actor worthy of portraying such an iconic villain.

47. Blue Marvel: The Antimatter Powerhouse

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Power Level 47/100 First Appearance Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel #1 (November 2008) MCU Appearance No Abilities Antimatter generation; flight; super strength; genius intellect; underwater breathing

With the power of a billion atomic bombs, Blue Marvel (Adam Brashear), one of the strongest Marvel characters around, utilises his fantastic ability to generate and ignite antimatter, of which a fraction can generate the power of an atomic bomb. He can fly at incredible speeds, and in a contest of champions, Blue Marvel (who first appeared in Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel on November 05, 2008) has the might to go head-to-head with Thor, Hulk and Sentry. Not just physically powerful, he also has the mental faculties to match his brute strength, with some arguing he is as bright as Tony Stark and Reed Richards. Couple that with his ability to breathe underwater and maintain his physical prime over decades, and it’s clear to see that former All-American football player turned marine turned physics professor (who holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering and Theoretical Physics from Cornell), Adam Brashear, is a pretty powerful being. While he doesn’t make many lists of the strongest Marvel characters of all time, he has definitely earned his place in the universe.

46. Hercules: The Prince of Power

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Power Level 49/100 First Appearance Journey into Mystery Annual #1 (1965) MCU Appearance Yes. Brett Goldstein in the Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scene Abilities God-level strength; near-invulnerability; immortality

Hercules (originally named Herakles to honour the goddess Hera) was the son of Zeus and Alcmena of Thebes. Even as a baby, Hercules possessed the strength of a god and easily thwarted any attempts Hera made in his life. His adoptive father, Amphitryon, trained him in all forms of combat. He would become a great warrior in the ancient world, eventually proving himself worthy of becoming a god and gaining immortality.

He has grown to be one of the strongest characters in Marvel. At over 3000 years old, his strength surpasses Thor and Hulk (though this makes sense given that he is the god of strength). His god-like strength once allowed him to pull the entire island of Manhattan, which weighed 99,000,000,000 tons. In addition, he is almost entirely invulnerable, his skin unable to be pierced by conventional bladed weaponry thanks to the density of his tissue and his heritage as a half-god. Hercules has also been able to withstand the cosmic blasts from a Nova and survive in space unaided.

Hercules (considered the physically strongest character) is highly susceptible to his rage, which makes it impossible for him to control himself fully and has caused him to harm his loved ones in the past, and he abuses substances, which he uses as a crutch to deal with his grief and guilt.

Let’s hope Hercules receives a more favourable portrayal in future MCU movies than what we got in Thor: Love and Thunder .

45. Hope Summers: The Omega-Level Mutant Who Mimics Any Power

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Power Level 50/100 First Appearance X-Men (Vol. 2) #205 (2007) MCU Appearance No Abilities Copies any nearby superhuman power at maximum level; Omega-level mutant

As one of only 25 Omega-level mutants and an incredibly strong Marvel character, Summers can psychically duplicate any superhuman power signatures nearby at their utmost capacity, also known as Pluripotent Echopraxia. Hope can mimic telekinesis, psychic armour, optic blasts, the ability to emit mighty force bolts from her hands, organic metal transformation, ice generation, seismic-wave manipulation, and ‘jump-starting’ neophyte mutant development. Her ability to mimic any mutant’s powers at their maximum level makes Hope a very interesting and versatile mutant, capable of facing off against various mutants and powerful beings.

44. Vulcan: The Omega-Level Emperor of the Shi’ar

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Power Level 51/100 First Appearance X-Men: Deadly Genesis #1 (2005) MCU Appearance No Abilities Energy absorption; flight; healing; power suppression; psionic resistance; elemental control

Gabriel Summers was the younger brother of Alex and Scott Summers, born on the Shi’ar throne world after the planet’s ruler, D’Ken, assassinated his mother. After he was aged into his prime at an accelerated rate, he was sent to Earth as a slave for one of D’Ken’s hands on Earth, but he managed to escape and was later found by Moira MacTaggert. Under her guidance, he learnt how to use his developing powers and would later join the X-Men under the codename Vulcan, after the Roman god of the forge, and meet his older brother Scott.

Vulcan, one of the strongest Marvel comic book characters, was declared an Omega-level mutant after M-Day (when he was exposed to a burst of mutant energy thanks to the Scarlet Witch) and has extensive powers, including absorption, flight, healing, power suppression and psionic resistance. Ed Brubaker, his creator, said he could control the seven elements (fire, Earth, electricity, wind, water, darkness and light) and even magic. As Emperor Vulcan, Gabriel once battled the X-Men, Inhumans and Starjammers simultaneously.

43. Gladiator: The Strongest Warrior of the Shi’ar Imperial Guard

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Power Level 52/100 First Appearance X-Men #107 (1977) MCU Appearance No Abilities Strength to match Thor and the Hulk; heat vision; near-limitless stamina; planet-smashing power (while confident)

Gladiator, real name Kallark, has enough strength to go toe-to-toe with Thor and the Hulk, making an incredibly powerful Marvel character. Training to become the best Gladiator of them all, Kallark possess a powerful alien physiognomy due to his Strontian heritage, as he was born on planet Strontia, part of the Shi’ar Empire.

Gladiator is the leader of the Empire’s Imperial Guard and a member of the Annihilators, Dark Guardians, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

With his potent strength and speed, Gladiator faces off against many powerful adversaries and heroes like the X-Men, whom he and his guard have nearly defeated.

Able to smash planets and destroy black holes at will, Gladiator has laid waste to the likes of The Thing while being able to withstand the incredible heat blast of the Phoenix Force. Besides his speed and strength, Gladiator is almost impervious to fatigue, has near limitless stamina and can emit heat vision hotter than a star.

Despite these and other incredible abilities, Gladiator’s drawback is that he can only operate his magnificent abilities when his confidence is high. If his confidence tanks for any reason, his powers dip significantly. Scanning his physical abilities, one is left with the impression that Gladiator was based on Superman for the Marvel Universe. Even his name is a portmanteau of Kal-El and Clark. When Gladiator is confident and feeling good, barely anyone can withstand his might.

42. Hulk (World Breaker): The Strongest One There Is

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Power Level 54/100 First Appearance Incredible Hulk #1 (1962) MCU Appearance Yes. Mark Ruffalo (and earlier Edward Norton) Abilities Gamma-powered strength that grows with his rage; can destroy planets

We all know that thanks to gamma radiation exposure, when Bruce Banner gets angry, he becomes a giant, green, unstoppable creature named Hulk. Able to stomp and smash everything in his path, Hulk is mighty and can grow substantially stronger the angrier he gets.

Unlike in movies, however, in comics, Hulk can destroy planets and defeat some of the mightiest Marvel characters in epic battles. Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, Hulk has fought against Wolverine, Thor, and Iron Man and has even stood his ground against Thanos.

Fans have complained that the MCU version is nowhere near as powerful as the Hulk in the Marvel comics. And that’s 100% true. Let’s hope that someday we might actually get to see the MCU version of Hulk reach its peak and become World Breaker Hulk.

41. Captain Marvel: Carol Danvers’ Cosmic Might

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Power Level 55/100 First Appearance Marvel Super-Heroes #13 (March 1968) MCU Appearance Yes. Brie Larson, from Captain Marvel (2019) Abilities Superhuman strength; flight; gravity and light control; photon blasts; energy manipulation

It doesn’t take much to see why Carol Danvers (the 7th Captain Marvel after Mar-Vell, Monica Rambeau, Genis-Vell, Phyla-Vell, Khn’nr and Noh-Varr) is considered one of the strongest characters in the Marvel Universe, whether that’s in the cinematic universe (where she is portrayed by Brie Larson) or the pages of Marvel comics (where she first appeared in Marvel Super-Heroes #13 in March 1968).

Possessing a stellar fusion of Kree and human genetics, the former head of NASA’s security, who originally went by the name Ms Marvel, has superhuman strength, as well as the power to fly, control gravity and light and perform energy manipulation and emit devastating photon blasts.

Created by Roy Thomas and Gene Colan, the character has effortlessly defeated gods across the Marvel universe and has even gone up against Thanos while he’s wielding the Infinity Stones.

In addition to Carol Danvers’ raw strength, she has also undergone training to become an Air Force Pilot. When she isn’t soaring through space or leading Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in fights against evil, she is inspiring young women across the galaxy.

Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios once said, “Captain Marvel, she is as powerful a character as we’ve ever put in a movie. Her powers are off the charts, and when she’s introduced, she will be by far the strongest character we’ve ever had.”

40. Sentry: Marvel’s Superman

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Power Level 56/100 First Appearance Sentry #1 (2000) MCU Appearance Yes. Lewis Pullman in Thunderbolts* (2025) Abilities Super strength; faster-than-light flight; molecule manipulation; genius intellect

Flying at hypersonic speeds, battling, and beating Thor and She-Hulk is all in a day’s work for Bob Reynolds, aka the Sentry. As a young drug addict, Reynolds broke into a lab and consumed the Golden Sentry Serum, a formula like Captain America’s Super-Soldier serum, but only far more potent. Drinking this concoction, Reynolds developed various abilities, such as a genius intellect, super strength, faster-than-light speed, and molecule-manipulating powers, which made him one of the strongest beings in the universe. Some have even called him Marvel’s Superman.

The character appeared in Marvel’s Thunderbolts* (2025), played by Lewis Pullman. I wonder if he now is the strongest Marvel character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or whether Captain Marvel will still hold that title. We’ll have to wait and see. For now, we have to do with the Marvel Comics Universe version.

39. Grandmaster: The Elder of the Universe Who Plays for Worlds

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Power Level 58/100 First Appearance The Avengers #69 (Oct. 1969) MCU Appearance Yes. Jeff Goldblum in Thor: Ragnarok Abilities Power Primordial; superhuman intellect and psionics; energy manipulation; resurrection

The Grandmaster, otherwise known as En Dwi Gast, is one of the Elders of the Universe and the last of his ancient race that has been essentially immortal due to his obsession with playing games (if he were to give it up, it could prove fatal). He spent his incredibly long life playing games and searching for new forms of entertainment, mastering every one he encountered.

Being one of the Elders of the Universe, the Grandmaster possesses The Power Primordial, residual energy from the Big Bang. He spent years training with it, and it granted him several superhuman capabilities, including mental (superhuman intellect and psionics), physical and energy manipulation (which he can use to resurrect the dead and manipulate the matter of objects as he chooses).

En Dwi was the hand behind many battles in the Marvel universe, thanks to his games. For example, he was the cause of a crossover battle between the Avengers and the Justice League. Those who play against him can be sure that he will never cheat and that he will always stay true to his word (although some characters, like Kang the Conqueror, learned the hard way that he tends to be quite literal when he makes his promises, so one ought to be careful of their wording).

Again, this is another powerful Marvel character ruined by the MCU. Let’s hope we get to see him in his true state in the MCU in the future.

38. Molecule Man: The Man Who Rearranges Matter

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Power Level 59/100 First Appearance Fantastic Four #20 (1963) MCU Appearance No Abilities Molecular-level manipulation of matter

He may not be the best fighter in the group, but he needs fighting skills when you can manipulate every tiny molecule on the planet. It’s best to leave Owen Reece alone, undisturbed. As a humble lab worker who survived a freak accident which turned him into Molecule Man, all he wants is a life of peace and quiet. Unfortunately, trouble forever catches up with him and often he can be found rearranging the building blocks of the universe with his powers.

37. Doctor Strange: Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme

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Power Level 60/100 First Appearance Strange Tales #110 (1963) MCU Appearance Yes. Benedict Cumberbatch, from Doctor Strange (2016) Abilities Sorcery; astral projection; flight; energy blasts; power borrowed from entities like Agamotto and Cyttorak

Once one of the most brilliant neurosurgeons in the world, Dr Steven Vincent Strange, also known as Master of the Mystic Arts and Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme, is way more powerful than you can possibly imagine – in fact, he is one of Marvel’s strongest magical characters.

Created by Steve Ditko in Strange Tales #110 (published July 01, 1963), Doctor Strange, trained in mystical arts by the Ancient One, serves as the primary protector of Earth against magical and mystical threats. Originally, he borrowed energy from otherworldly entities like the Vishanti, powerful beings who granted magic users temporary access to their essence through spells. However, the occult advisor has grown more powerful since and now also summons his magical abilities from entities like Agamotto, Cyttorak, Ikonn, Oshtur, and Raggadorr.

Over the years, Steven, who hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, became the greatest Sorcerer Supreme the world has ever known because of his natural skill and brilliance. In fact, in the comics, Dr Strange from Earth-616 becomes beyond the omega level in power when using his full spectrum of powers and abilities, which are aided by magical artefacts (like the Eye of Agamotto amulet and the Cloak of Levitation) that boost these abilities.

Before being neutered in recent Marvel comics, Doctor Strange could do anything he pleased, picking up abilities and powers like they were on sale. He had the ability to fly, travel, telepathize, perform astral projection, and perform magical energy beam blasts. You name it, and he probably has it. This makes him one of the most powerful Marvel characters of all time.

36. Silver Surfer: Herald of Galactus and Wielder of the Power Cosmic

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Power Level 61/100 First Appearance Fantastic Four #48 (March 1966) MCU Appearance Yes. Julia Garner in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Abilities The Power Cosmic; time travel; dimension travel; energy manipulation

Norrin Radd (aka Silver Surfer) was infused with the Power Cosmic by his lord and master, Galactus – granting him strength, endurance, heightened senses and the ability to absorb and manipulate the universe’s radiant energy. With the Power Cosmic, the Silver Surfer (a bald, silver-skinned humanoid alien super-being) can time-travel and enter different dimensions, gliding through the spaceways, seeking worlds for Galactus to devour.

His eventual rebellion against the mighty Galactus took immense courage, for which he was exiled from his homeworld, Zenn-La, and his beloved Shalla-Bal.

The good news is that the character made her debut in the MCU in July 2025. Silver Surfer was played by Julia Garner in The Fantastic Four: First Steps , which is now streaming on Disney+ .

35. Mad Jim Jaspers: The Reality-Warping Overlord of the Omniverse

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Power Level 62/100 First Appearance Daredevils #7 (July, 1983) MCU Appearance No Abilities Reality warping; destruction with his mind

While most fans won’t instantly recognise Mad Jim Jaspers (created by Alan Moore, David Thorpe and Alan Davis), this Marvel character has appeared in over 109 issues (the first being Daredevils #7 in July, 1983) and is considered by many as a huge threat in the Marvel Universe, especially to mutants (whom he hates). As a mutant able to warp reality, the former politician, also known as Sir James Jaspers, The Crooked Man, Lord Jim and Overlord of the Omniverse, has a near-god-like level of power that allows him to destroy nearly anything with his mind. Captain Britain once tried to stop him, but was no match for Mad Jim Jaspers.

You may be wondering where Mad Jim Jaspers gets his name from. Well, it seems his abilities actually caused him to spiral into madness the more powerful he became. Later on, he assumed the identity of Mad Jim Jaspers, a character inspired by the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland, engaging in bank robberies and criminal activities. He also formed a group known as the Crazy Gang, further extending the theme from Lewis Carroll’s work into his criminal endeavours.

It will be interesting to see whether Mad Jim Jaspers eventually makes it into the MCU. Time will tell. Like Kang and Thanos before him, the former British politician is a significant threat to the Marvel multiverse, too.

34. Legion: Professor X’s Reality-Warping Son

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Power Level 63/100 First Appearance New Mutants #26 (April 1985) MCU Appearance No Abilities Reality warping; alternate timelines; multiple personalities, each with its own powers

Legion, son of Professor X, is a menacing threat who can warp reality by rewriting the laws of nature and tinker with the fabric of space by creating alternate timelines. The so-called god-mutant can do almost anything he wants. His mental problems make him unpredictable and capable of destroying the Marvel Universe.

David Charles Haller is a complex character whose mind is fractured into multiple personalities, all competing for ascendancy and manifesting their own powers. From shapeshifting to time travel, mind control and super strength, each of these disordered personalities contributes to offering Legion a host of super abilities. The only downside is that these same personalities create a cacophony of noise in Legion’s head, which stops him from reaching his true potential.

33. Apocalypse: The Immortal Mutant Who Drives Evolution

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Power Level 64/100 First Appearance Marvel Graphic Novel #17 (1985) (unnamed), X-Factor #5 (1986) MCU Appearance No Abilities Telekinesis; shapeshifting; super strength; immortality

En Sabar Nur is one of the X-Men’s most formidable opponents. Born in ancient Egypt, where he was abandoned in the harsh desert during the rule of Rama-Tut, he became the powerful mutant Apocalypse. Using telekinesis, Apocalypse can shapeshift and manipulate objects with his mind, and ancient advanced technology gave him super strength and the knowledge to become immortal. A master tactician, Apocalypse uses his intellect to discover ways and means of driving human and mutant evolution. Seeing himself as the Apocalypse of modern man, En Sabar Nur is obsessed with killing the weak for the strong to survive.

32. Mephisto: The Marvel Devil Who Trades in Souls

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Power Level 65/100 First Appearance Silver Surfer #3 (December 1968) MCU Appearance No Abilities Soul trading; time manipulation; hellish energy blasts; shapeshifting; quick resurrection

Mephisto, sometimes called Lucifer, Satan, or Mephistopheles, trades in souls, offering power in exchange for service to his hellish domain. He claims his strength comes from the damned, and the more corrupt the soul, the more fuel for his schemes. Mephisto manipulates events across time, emits blasts of hellish energy, clouds minds, and even changes shape. He can return from death quickly, thanks to humanity’s darker tendencies, yet some cosmic rules seem to hold him back. Mephisto is one of the most cunning manipulators, making bargains you’ll never fully understand until it’s too late.

31. Dormammu: Ruler of the Dark Dimension

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Power Level 66/100 First Appearance Strange Tales #126 (1964) MCU Appearance Yes. Doctor Strange (2016) Abilities Dark magic; energy projection; time travel; soul manipulation; portals; life-force absorption

Dormammu needs no introduction to Marvel fans. With a vast reservoir of dark magic at his command and an unquenchable thirst for dominion, the Dread One is a colossal figure of power and malevolence in the Marvel Universe. As the ruler of the Dark Dimension and one of the strongest Marvel characters of all time, he is forever seeking the ruin of others, and standing in his way is his arch-enemy, the Sorcerer Supreme, Dr. Strange. Unlike other Marvel characters bound by physical forms and limitations, Dormammu is a being of pure mystical energy, making him virtually immortal and invincible in his dark realm.

Using his magical abilities as well as a host of other powers like energy projection, time travel, teleportation, telepathy, soul manipulation, life-force absorption, dimensional portal creation, elemental control, and the creation of artificial beings, Dormammu is on a quest to control and manipulate all universes in the Multiverse.

30. Atum: The God Eater Who Absorbs Divine Power

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Power Level 68/100 First Appearance Thor Annual #10 (1982) MCU Appearance No Abilities Absorbs the powers of defeated gods; heat and light beams; light-speed flight

Atum is the son of Gaea, Mother Earth, and the Demiurge, the sentient life force of the Earth’s biosphere. When Gaea gave birth to Atum, he began a campaign to destroy all the elder gods who had fallen from their original divine nature and turned into monstrous demons. Killing and destroying all these evil gods comes at a price.

As a being imbued with the sun’s power, Atum kills the warring gods and, absorbing their life force, is changed by their evil energies and devolves into a vast, hulking demonic being, Demogorge, the God Eater. Atum uses the sun as his hibernation chamber. Once inside the sun, he takes on the identity of the Egyptian god Ammon-Ra and forms the Ogdoad, the primordial gods of ancient Egypt.

As a god eater, Atum can consume and absorb all the energy and powers of his enemies to gain their abilities. To singlehandedly defeat the best of the elder gods takes a being of incredible power, and Atum is that being. His power is brutal, and Atum can project incredible beams of heat and light that can dismantle and destroy armies. Despite his hulking size and power, Atum can fly at the speed of light. When he is not driven mad by consuming evil gods, Atum sees himself as a shepherd for the people of Earth.

29. Akhenaten: The Pharaoh Who Conquered Earth

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Power Level 69/100 First Appearance Marvel Universe: The End #1 (March, 2003) MCU Appearance No Abilities Celestial Order-granted power; conquered Earth

What if you’re an ambitious Pharaoh with a vast army and millions of enslaved people at your disposal? You would feel pretty pleased with yourself and naturally would be in the mood to conquer kingdoms and enslave entire nations to make them your vassals. All this seems like another day at the office for your average Pharaoh.

It would be foolish to give this Pharaoh more power, but that’s precisely what the Celestial Order did when they gave Akhenaten inconceivable power to rule and bring peace to the Earth. They blessed him with this immense power from one of their cosmic machines, powered by a mysterious cosmic artefact.

Akhenaten was intoxicated with this power, which made him one of the most potent figures in the universe. Corrupted by his newfound abilities, the Pharaoh conquers the Earth instead of bringing peace. All of Earth’s mightiest heroes are no match for this villain, who destroys them all. Only Thanos withstood him and brought him to his knees, removing the Celestial Order’s power from Akhenaten.

28. Captain Universe: The Enigma Force’s Rotating Hero

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Power Level 70/100 First Appearance Micronauts #8 (1979) MCU Appearance No Abilities Enigma Force powers: super strength, speed, durability and matter manipulation (only in its native universe)

Long before capes, quips and post-credit scenes, the Enigma Force was already clocked in. Born at the dawn of creation, this so-called God of Light picked a fight with the dark god Knull and never logged off. That cosmic feud still rages. At some point, the Enigma Force realised scattering its power across the stars wasn’t cutting it. One host. One mission. Enter Captain Universe, not a single hero but a rotating identity that latches onto whoever the universe needs at that exact moment. Think less alter ego, more cosmic group project with terrifying stakes.

Whoever wears the mantle gets the full upgrade package: super strength, speed, durability, stamina, matter manipulation, heightened senses, and a built-in radar for looming threats. Handy, right? There’s a catch. Step outside its native universe and the power plug gets pulled. No strength. No cosmic awareness. Just you and your bad decisions in the multiverse.

27. Scarlet Witch: Chaos Magic and Reality-Warping Power

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Power Level 71/100 First Appearance X-Men #4 (1964) MCU Appearance Yes. Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the Avengers films Abilities Chaos Magic; reality alteration; teleportation; mind control; matter transformation

Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, holds the power of Chaos Magic, with which she can transform reality and alter timelines. Her abilities transcend the conventional power sets found in the Marvel pantheon. She can alter reality at a whim and has restored and shattered the universe’s very fabric. As a Nexus being, Wanda keeps the Multiverse stable and in order. As a mistress of magic, Wanda can teleport, control minds and transform matter. The Scarlet Witch has suffered tremendously, losing her parents at a young age as well as her children later in life. Her grief manifests in terrifying sorcery, making her as powerful as a cosmic entity.

Sadly, the MCU’s version of Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen) wasn’t nearly as powerful as the one found in the pages of the books. Rumours suggested that the Scarlet Witch would make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday , but Elizabeth Olsen has said she is not part of it.

26. Gaea: The Mother of Thor and Elder Goddess of Earth

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Power Level 72/100 First Appearance Doctor Strange (Vol. 2) #6 (November, 1974) MCU Appearance No Abilities Powers of nature; moves mountains and shifts continents; elemental mastery; impervious to harm

She is beautiful, compassionate, and cruel; Gaea is an elder god and the genuine mother of Thor Odinson. She knows all that transpires on the Earth, and as its patron and mother, she has a vested interest in its destiny. Commanding life and death, Gaea has all the powers of nature at her disposal. She can move mountains and shift continents.

As mistress of the elements, wind, fire, water, and Earth, Gaea is more than just an easy-going goddess; she is the only elder god who birthed all the new gods and those who came after. She is impervious to harm due to her indomitable connection to the Earth and its spiritual connection, which manifests most prominently in the collective power she generates from all the beings of the world.

25. Rune King Thor: The God of Thunder Who Broke the Ragnarok Cycle

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Power Level 73/100 First Appearance Thor (Vol. 2) #84 (November 2004) MCU Appearance No (the standard Thor appears) Abilities Rune magic; defeated Celestials; destroyed Yggdrasil and the Ragnarök cycle

Over the years, one powerful Marvel character has stood out in the Marvel Universe: Rune King Thor – basically an overpowered version of Marvel’s god of thunder. Noted for his incredible magical abilities, Rune King Thor can be distinguished for being able to defeat celestial beings, which are said to be gods above gods, including ones who are even stronger than his father, Odin.

If that wasn’t enough, Rune King Thor was able to destroy the world tree Yggdrasil and the Ragnarok cycle, making him nearly unmatched in his superhero state. Regardless, as many have noted, he still isn’t the strongest being in the Marvel Universe. There are characters who are even more powerful than Rune King Thor. That said, he definitely deserves his place in the top 40 strongest Marvel beings.

24. Odin: The All-Father and Wielder of the Odinforce

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Power Level 74/100 First Appearance Journey Into Mystery #85 (1962) MCU Appearance Yes. Anthony Hopkins, in the Thor films Abilities The Odinforce; superhuman strength; immortality; regenerative healing

Odin Borson is Asgard’s king and Thor’s father (and Loki, depending on how the god of mischief is feeling). The origin of the All-Father is not very well-known. That said, we do know that he is one of the strongest Marvel characters of all time. Often changing, he only ever tells the tale through short stories. Odin is the most powerful Asgardian alive and was worshipped as the god of Wisdom by the people of Midgard for a long time.

Due to his Asgardian origins, the old god possesses several powers that make him far stronger than many characters in the Marvel universe. Alongside a regenerative healing factor, which allows him to heal much faster than any other Asgardian, and immortality, he has superhuman strength, speed, agility, reflexes and stamina.

Of all his powers, his most iconic ability is the Odinforce, which allows him to perform numerous magical feats, showing his incredible strength. Odin has become so skilled with this power that he can simultaneously use it during combat when going against characters like the Silver Surfer and Thanos.

The only disadvantage of his powers is the necessity to fall into Odinsleep, a state of deep sleep in which he regains his strength to continue using his powers without taking the strain. In this state, Odin is at his most vulnerable and is thus guarded by his most trusted men.

Could Rune King Thor defeat Odin? That’s probably a topic that could be debated. For now, we’ve placed him higher up on the list of the strongest Marvel beings in the Marvel Universe.

23. Franklin Richards: The Reality-Warping Son of Mr. Fantastic

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Power Level 76/100 First Appearance Fantastic Four Annual #6 (1968) MCU Appearance Yes. As a baby in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Abilities Reality warping; psionics; self-aging; recreating universes

Franklin Richards was among the strongest people in the Marvel Universe, even from a young age. He is the son of Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic) and Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), said to be an impossible birth due to the circumstances that granted his mother her powers. When he was born, the radiation that had given Sue Storm and Reed their powers affected Franklin and allowed him to alter his anatomy and give himself an artificial X-gene.

As an Omega-level mutant, Franklin had god-like abilities that allowed him to warp reality and control numerous forces that affected the state of the universe as he chose. In addition, Franklin had great psionic powers and could age himself up and down (causing much confusion among fans about his actual age). Franklin Richards is considered the strongest mutant ever, with powers equal to even Celestial beings. As far as powerful mutants go, he is at the top of the list. Heck, he even goes on to recreate entire universes on his own.

Franklin Richards has already debuted in the MCU, as a baby in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025). Let’s hope they don’t alter his character too much.

22. Thanos: The Mad Titan and the Infinity Gauntlet

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Power Level 77/100 First Appearance Iron Man #55 (February 1973) MCU Appearance Yes. Josh Brolin Abilities Reality alteration with the Infinity Gauntlet; time travel; mind control; brute strength

The Mad Titan is impressive in strength and combat without the Infinity Gauntlet, but with it, he takes on powers and abilities far beyond imagination. With the gauntlet, Thanos can reorder the fabric of reality and twist matter and energy into his making. To impress Mistress Death, the lovesick warlord can time-travel, altering timelines while using mind-control and enforcing his dominion with stunning feats of brute strength via the power stone. The incredible power over life and death rests in his hand, which, with a mere thought, can be wielded to crush his enemies and give life to the universe.

While this is a completely different story from Avengers: Endgame ’s plot, Thanos’s power and strength remain fairly similar in both the comics and the films.

21. Protege: The Child-Like Mimic Who Claimed to Be One Above All

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Power Level 78/100 First Appearance Guardians of the Galaxy #15 (1991) MCU Appearance No Abilities Duplicates powers and skills simply by watching them

Protege is a cosmic entity from an alternate future in the Marvel Universe. A child-like character, Protege was the ruler of the Universal Church of Truth in the 31st century of Earth-691. The Church had billions of members across vast galaxies, and its main goal was to increase its power and hold over its followers. It used force to conquer various planets and worlds across the universe.

Protégé was the by-product of generations of genetic engineering, selective breeding and eugenics, as well as uncountable amounts of chemicals, drugs, and magical treatments stolen from the planets that the Universal Church conquered, all in the attempt to recreate their god: the Magus.

This genetic mongrel is a superhuman of unlimited potential, and as his name suggests, has the ability to duplicate not only super-powers but also the skills of others simply by observing the ability being used; thus, he could acquire the psychokinetic powers of the Guardian Vance Astro as quickly as he could the marksmanship ability of Astro’s teammate Nikki, by watching them in combat.

His unique ability to mimic whomever he observes made Protege a grave threat to the stability of the Multiverse. The Living Tribunal and the cosmic entity, Eternity, became concerned and sought to rein this kid in and put a cap on his powers. Protege rebelled and fought against his enemies, absorbing so much power that he declared himself the new One Above All. The Celestial, Scathan and Living Tribunal eventually defeated this little imp, who got too big for his boots. Protege was locked in an energy muzzle and trapped in an Eternal Hourglass, which the Living Tribunal absorbed.

20. God Emperor Doom: Doctor Doom With the Power of the Beyonders

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Power Level 79/100 First Appearance Secret Wars #2 (2015) MCU Appearance Barely. Doctor Doom appears, face hidden, in the The Fantastic Four: First Steps mid-credits scene; Robert Downey Jr. is cast for Avengers: Doomsday Abilities Reality manipulation; limitless strength (powers taken from the Beyonders)

How does a supervillain pick up the pieces after he loses everything he could ever wish for? Doctor Doom was once so powerful that he became known as god-emperor Doom, but ultimately lost his immense power. Doom augmented his abilities by stealing the power of the Beyonders, an alien species. With his new powers, Doom fashioned his planet, Battleworld, carved together from the ruins of the Multiverse.

As god-emperor Doom, he ruled supreme over Battleworld and had the strength and power to rip Thanos apart, removing his skeleton. Reed Richards eventually put an end to the emperor, restoring order in the Multiverse. Before Reed’s diminished Doom, the god-emperor possessed limitless strength and could manipulate reality.

19. The Marquis of Death: The Mutant Who Wipes Out Universes

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Power Level 80/100 First Appearance Marvel 1985 #2 (2008) MCU Appearance No Abilities Reality manipulation; time travel; resurrection; shapeshifting; erasing universes

Clyde Wyncham, known as the Marquis of Death, comes from Earth 1219, which is similar to our own world. Wyncham was his planet’s only mutant, but his youth and naivete made him reckless. After causing too much trouble, such as resurrecting his dead father, he is committed to an asylum. His villainous streak gets the better of him, and he uses his abilities to transport supervillains to his world, where they wreak havoc.

Clyde is capable of manipulating reality on unimaginable levels. He is immortal and has the ability to open portals to other dimensions and realities. As the Marquis of Death, Wyncham can time-travel, resurrect the dead, manipulate matter, shapeshift, teleport, generate massive amounts of energy, project telepathic illusions, and mind-control high-level cosmic entities. He is so indestructible it took Planck temperature to defeat him after he was severely weakened from fighting.

Clyde spent countless centuries terrorizing and tearing apart the Multiverse. He taught Doctor Doom everything he knew. Eventually, Clyde develops an insatiable desire for destruction. He dedicates a billion years of his immortal life to learning to control and manipulate time and space. He travels from universe to universe using his power and wipes them out of existence.

18. Nemesis: The Being That Birthed the Infinity Stones

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Power Level 81/100 First Appearance Thanos Quest #2 (1990) MCU Appearance No Abilities Held every Infinity Stone’s power at once; reality warping

Before there was a universe, before there were Avengers arguing over shiny rocks, there was Nemesis. Loneliness pushed Nemesis to tear off a piece of itself and give it life. That fragment didn’t start a book club. It became a demon horde. Nemesis wiped them out. Isolation crept back in. This time, Nemesis chose a drastic fix. It ended its own existence. That cosmic suicide birthed the Infinity Stones and most of reality as we know it. Time, Space, Reality, Power, Mind, Soul. All forged from a being that already held those abilities. And yes, the demon horde clawed its way back into existence too.

You think Thanos was powerful at 48? Nemesis contained every Stone’s power at once. It warped reality across the universe without snapping fingers.

17. Knull: The God of the Abyss and Father of the Symbiotes

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Power Level 82/100 First Appearance Venom Vol. 4 #3 (2018) MCU Appearance No (Sony’s Spider-Man Universe only). Andy Serkis played him in Venom: The Last Dance Abilities Darkness god; creator and master of the symbiotes; the Necro-Sword (All-Black)

As a god of the abyss, Knull is forever warring against light. There was darkness before anything in the universe, where Knull was formed and where he remains: the nightmarish abyss. In his quest against the Celestials and the gods, Knull created All-Black, the first symbiote manifested as the Necro-Sword.

As the father of these parasitic life forms, the symbiote found their home on Earth, where it found hosts, which became Carnage and Venom. Knull is a malevolent deity. As the progenitor of the symbiote race, he can master and control them to his will, and by utilising them, he can magnify his power. So powerful is Knull that he has been compared to One Above All and Galactus. Knull seeks to eradicate all the gods and those who spread the light.

Knull made his first live-action appearance in Venom: The Last Dance and was portrayed by Andy Serkis. It seems like the character could play a bigger part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

16. Cyttorak: The Crimson Cosmos Lord Behind Juggernaut

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Power Level 83/100 First Appearance Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme #44 (Aug. 1992) MCU Appearance No Abilities Source of sorcerer power; the Crimson Gem; avatar Juggernaut

Cyttorak is an extremely powerful being who has also been known as the Lord of Oblivion, Master of the Raging Storm and the Destroyer. Heralding from the Crimson Cosmos, Cyttorak is an omnipotent being and one of the most powerful magical beings in the entire Marvel universe, being the source of power for many elite sorcerers and magicians, including Doctor Strange.

He created the Crimson Gem, an object that would act as an artefact for his avatar on Earth: Juggernaut, an agent of chaos determined to destroy everything in their path. He uses his avatars in battle and is worshipped by a collection of elf-like beings.

15. Those Who Sit Above in Shadow: Powering Asgard’s Cycle of Ragnarök

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Power Level 84/100 First Appearance X‑Men/Alpha Flight #1 (December 1985) MCU Appearance No Abilities Draw power from the Ragnarök cycle

Asgard ran on a loop. Birth, boom, death, repeat. The whole thing powered by Those Who Sit Above in Shadow, who lounged in the dark collecting energy from Ragnarök and, according to some stories, “Slay your enemies and all you desire shall be yours.” Thor didn’t play along. After Odin sent him to Earth in 1962 to toughen him up, the cycle slipped. Thor gained wisdom on Yggdrasil, shattered the Loom of the Fates, and cut off their power source. Gone. Or so everyone thought, until they popped up again before the multiverse fell apart. Loki later faced them, questioned their origin, and they bailed. Stan Lee once joked their names were Larry, Larry, Larry, Ralph, and Larry.

14. Abraxas: The Cosmic Destroyer of the Multiverse

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Power Level 85/100 First Appearance Fantastic Four Annual #2001 (July 2001) MCU Appearance No Abilities Collapses universes; dimension travel; restructures matter; bends reality

There are many pretenders to the throne, but the biggest threat to the Multiverse is Abraxas, who embodies its destruction. He has this power because, as a cosmic entity, he is the antithesis of Eternity. As a being with god-like powers, bending reality is a walk in the park for Abraxas. Galactus was his watchdog and kept Abraxas under control and imprisoned.

As the opposing force of Eternity, Abraxas can collapse universes by destroying dimensional space. He has near-limitless cosmic power, enabling him to traverse dimensions at will, restructure matter, and manipulate energy on a vast scale. It took the destruction and recreation of reality with a weapon called The Ultimate Nullifier to stop Abraxas.

13. Magus: The Evil Adam Warlock

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Power Level 86/100 First Appearance Strange Tales #178 (February 1975) MCU Appearance No Abilities Shapeshifting; teleportation; Adam Warlock’s powers; can split a star in two

To create a champion of life who could challenge Thanos (the champion of Death), Chaos and Order created an evil version of Adam Warlock known as Magus by educating an out-of-time Adam Warlock in their ways and driving him to madness. Magus had been wiped from existence due to Thanos’s interference, but was brought back when pieces of Earth-7528 merged with Earth-616, springing from the evil part of Adam Warlock.

Magus’s powers are equal to Galactus’s. He possesses the same powers as Adam Warlock and a couple of his own, including the ability to shapeshift, which allows him to become virtually any substance, size, shape, colour, immortality and teleport. While his power levels may change depending on the form he takes on, Magus can split a star in two at his most powerful.

12. Galactus: The Devourer of Worlds

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Power Level 87/100 First Appearance Fantastic Four #48 (March 1966) MCU Appearance Yes. Ralph Ineson in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Abilities The Power Cosmic; consumes planets; near-limitless god-like power

He was known initially as Galan, a member of the Taa-an people who decided to travel to the centre of the universe, where he came across the cosmic egg and the Sentience of the Universe. He entered the Cosmic Egg and was reborn into the Marvel Universe as Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds.

Galactus (who has unlimited cosmic power) has an insatiable hunger, which he appeases by consuming the energy of different planets (in other words, he eats entire planets). To find suitable planets, he appoints Heralds, whom he empowers with the Power Cosmic and sends them to scout ahead. His most famous herald was the Silver Surfer, and one time, he even appointed Deadpool (whom he got rid of almost immediately because of how annoying he was).

Besides possessing the Power Cosmic and having almost limitless god-like powers, Galactus is also an omnipotent entity with immeasurable power. At his most potent, the Devourer of Worlds could battle against four Mad Celestials. As a result, the Nova Corps has declared him a universe-level threat.

Ask the Fantastic Four; Galactus definitely deserves a place on the list of the strongest and most powerful Marvel characters ever created.

11. Mikaboshi: The Chaos King

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Power Level 88/100 First Appearance Thor: Blood Oath #6 (February 2006) MCU Appearance No Abilities Dark Japanese magic; superhuman strength and speed; energy projection

Amatsu-Mikaboshi is a primordial being imprisoned in the Shinto underworld known as Yimo for eternity and considered the Japanese god of evil and chaos. The Chaos King is an offshoot of Oblivion that embodies the void before the universe began and is the counterpart to Eternity. As an abstract being, he was greater than even Odin.

Mikaboshi is an extremely intelligent entity with great superhuman agility, durability, endurance, super strength and speed, and recuperative abilities. In addition, he can wield a potent form of dark Japanese magic and project energy at a level that rivals even Zeus.

10. Phoenix Force: The Cosmic Fire of Creation and Destruction

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Power Level 89/100 First Appearance X-Men #101 (1976) MCU Appearance No Abilities Creation and destruction on a cosmic scale; reality alteration

The Phoenix Force is one of the oldest and strongest cosmic entities in the universe. It represents the forces of creation and destruction. It predates even darkness and is said to be the entity from which all living things were born, existing across all the realities in the Multiverse.

The Phoenix is one of the most feared forces in the galaxy. It can alter or destroy reality, and its whole purpose is to eliminate what doesn’t work.

The Phoenix Force has taken on several hosts over the years. A couple of hosts were able to take control of the Phoenix’s powers and focus more on its power of creation; many were unable to resist the destructive impulses that came with the Phoenix and would go out of control from the power they were using, becoming the Dark Phoenix that would lead the universe to fear the Phoenix Force. Some of Phoenix’s most frequent hosts include Jean Grey, Rachel Grey, Emma Frost, and Professor X.

The Phoenix Force has been declared an Omega-Level Threat and an Extinction-Level Threat. Still, thanks to the movies and comics, she has become one of the greatest female X-Men characters of all time.

9. Lord Chaos & Master Order: The Twin Forces Behind All Magic

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Power Level 91/100 First Appearance Marvel Two-In-One Annual #2 (1977) MCU Appearance No Abilities Source of all magic; controls magical entities

Master Order is a cosmic being that embodies order throughout the Multiverse. He has a brother, Lord Chaos, who was born with Master Order at the Big Bang alongside other abstract entities, such as Death and Eternity. Master Order and Lord Chaos sought to preserve the universe’s balance between order and chaos, so they created The In-Betweener to achieve this goal.

Master Order is the very embodiment of Order itself. All Magic in the Marvel Universe stems from Master Order and his counterpart, Lord Chaos. The two cannot exist without the other, and all magical beings receive their abilities from Lord Chaos and Master Order. So powerful is Master Order that he can control and defeat magical entities like Sise-Neg and Surtur.

8. Cosmic Pantheon (Death, Oblivion, Infinity, Eternity): The Abstract Forces of Existence

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Power Level 92/100 First Appearance Not listed MCU Appearance No Abilities Abstract forces of life and death, growth and decay; order time and the flow of the universe

Alongside The Living Tribunal, Galactus, and other cosmic entities are Death, Oblivion, Eternity, and Infinity; these are some of the unexplainable forces tied together as the Cosmic Pantheon. Created at the dawn of time or possibly before it, these abstractions stand at the juncture of time and space, ordering and controlling time and the tremendous flow of the universe.

As Eternity and Infinity order growth and life, Mistress Death and Oblivion bring decay and destruction in their wake. These opposing forces generate the cosmic tension of life and death in the Multiverse.

7. First Firmament: The Original Architect of the Celestials

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Power Level 93/100 First Appearance Marvel Boy (Vol. 2) #5 (2000) MCU Appearance No Abilities Omniscience, omnipresence and omnipotence at his peak; creator of the Celestials

If you think you know power in Marvel, you probably haven’t met the First Firmament. Also called the First Cosmos, this ancient entity isn’t just old, he is the universe. The very first one. Before the Multiverse, before timelines started colliding every other Wednesday in a crossover event, there was him. He created the Aspirants and the Celestials. Yes, those Celestials. The towering space gods who experiment on planets like they’re running cosmic science fairs. That makes the First Firmament less of a background character and more of the original architect of everything that followed.

At his peak, he possessed omniscience, omnipresence and omnipotence. Not impressive adjectives. Actual, terrifying reality. Then came the Celestial War. His essence shattered, and from that fracture the Multiverse was born. Every alternate Earth you’ve read about exists because he broke. Even weakened, he’s a problem. As he recovered, he attacked Eternity, the living embodiment of the Multiverse, and nearly devoured him. That’s not ambition. That’s a comeback attempt on a cosmic scale.

6. Living Tribunal: The Three-Faced Judge of the Multiverse

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Power Level 94/100 First Appearance Strange Tales #157 (June 1967) MCU Appearance Cameo only. A brief, non-speaking appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Abilities Omnipotence; erases realities; obliterates inhabited planets; negates the Infinity Gems

There is only one version of the Living Tribunal in the Marvel Multiverse because he embodies it. He manifests as a being with three faces, each representing Necessity, Equity and Just Revenge, who has to agree with himself before intervening in anything.

The Living Tribunal is an omnipotent being created by One Above all to maintain the structure and balance of the Multiverse and enforce its judgment when it begins to tip out of order. If it restores balance, it can obliterate an entire inhabited planet.

He is incredibly intelligent, significantly more potent than both Eternity and Infinity. With absolutely limitless powers, he can erase entire realities and nullify even the powers of the Infinity Gems simultaneously, meaning Thanos is unwilling to engage in combat with him. The only being that has managed to defeat him is Beyonder.

5. Heart of the Universe: The Artefact of Infinite Power

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Power Level 95/100 First Appearance Not listed MCU Appearance No Abilities Infinite power source; whoever holds it becomes the supreme being of the universe

Yes, the universe has a heart, not of muscle, tissue, blood, and arteries; it’s an object, an artefact. A mechanism of infinite power. Whoever possesses it will become the supreme being in the Marvel Universe. That makes it quite the weapon, and many there are who seek after it.

The Heart of the Universe is an energy source first discovered a millennium ago by a group of alien explorers who learned to harness its incredible energy. Becoming the “Celestial Order”, the explorers decided to use the power to forcibly attempt to bring peace to the universe by appointing beings they deemed worthy of the Heart’s power to rule sectors of the universe.

Their chosen vessel on Earth was the Egyptian Pharaoh, Akhenaten. Having power from the Heart of the Universe at his disposal made Akhenaten corrupt. After Thanos learns of its power, he attacks the Order. He destroys the machine that channels the power from the Heart of the Universe, only to end up absorbing all that glorious power for himself.

Using the power of the Heart, Thanos travels back in time and destroys the Celestial Order before they find the Heart of the Universe and kill Akhenaten. Wielding the most powerful artefact in the Marvel Universe, Thanos learns of a critical flaw in the universe that will spell its doom. The Mad Titan is convinced that the only way to save the universe is to destroy and rebuild it from scratch.

To stop Thanos, the Multiverse’s most powerful cosmic beings, including the Living Tribunal, the Celestials, and Galactus, attempt to stop Thanos. With the power of the Heart of the Universe, Thanos becomes so powerful that even these mighty cosmic beings are no match for him. In a rage, Thanos uses the artefact to absorb the universe into himself. Only Adam Warlock, who was outside of space-time, could talk Thanos out of his madness, and he eventually sacrifices himself to restore the universe.

4. Beyonder: The Cosmic Being Who Created Battleworld

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Power Level 96/100 First Appearance Secret Wars #1 (May 1984) MCU Appearance No Abilities Psionics; reality warping; self-repair; teleportation; flight

Beyonder is one of the strongest and most powerful of all the Marvel abstracts. Characters like the Celestials, the Supreme Cosmic Beings and the Living Tribunal are at his mercy. As a child, he had a universe explicitly created for him and, for a long time, believed that his universe was everything that existed.

When a hole was poked in his universe, he saw Earth. After observing it for a while, he took over the planet with a mere thought, started the Secret Wars and created Battleworld, where many heroes and villains were forced to battle one another.

Beyonder has several powers, including psionic abilities that allow him to scan the minds of an entire world, erase people’s memories and neutralise the psychic probes from even the most powerful telepaths.

His ability to warp reality is so powerful that he can will any harm that is done to him to be repaired. He can also teleport, fly, and quickly learn about the entire Multiverse.

So… who is the strongest and most powerful Marvel Character?

3. The Beyonders: The Beings Who Created the Beyonder

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Power Level 98/100 First Appearance Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #1 (1984) MCU Appearance No Abilities Created the Beyonder; destroyed the Multiverse

Created by writer Jim Shooter and artist Mike Zeck, the Beyonder first appeared in Secret Wars #1 (May 1984) as an unseen, nigh-omnipotent being from outside the Multiverse who kidnapped the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe to have them do battle on Battleworld, a fictional planet created by the Beyonder. Well, sorry to break it to you. He was actually created by a group of extradimensional beings of infinite power called the Beyonders.

They live outside the Multiverse and are responsible for the Multiverse’s destruction during Jonathan Hickman’s Avengers, New Avengers, and Secret Wars saga. Marvel editor-in-chief Tom DeFalco was displeased that the Beyonder invested so much power in one singular character. DeFalco felt the character was too omnipotent and had writer Steve Englehart retcon him. He was reimagined as a creation of the Beyonders.

So powerful are these beings that they could create someone like The Beyonder as if he were just their plaything.

2. The Fulcrum: The Cosmic Power Above the Living Tribunal

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Power Level 99/100 First Appearance Eternals #7 (2009) MCU Appearance No Abilities All-powerful and all-knowing; commands the Celestials, the Horde and the Watchers

Now we’re in the insane-level power zone. The Fulcrum is all-powerful and all-knowing and said to be either part of or an embodiment of the One Above All. This character has not been featured prominently in the comics, and he is said to be the comic book incarnation of writer Jack Kirby, creator of the Eternals, Celestials and many of our favourite characters.

It boggles the mind that Fulcrum is more powerful than the Living Tribunal, heck, easily more powerful than even the Beyonder and the Beyonders; that’s some power. He first appeared in Eternals #7 in 2009 and was created by Daniel and Charles Knauf. This guy or being is crazy powerful; even so, the Celestials, the Horde, and the Watchers obey and serve him as a lord.

So… who is the strongest and most powerful Marvel Character?

1. One Above All: The God of the Marvel Multiverse

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Power Level 100/100 First Appearance Sensational Spider-Man (Vol. 2) #40 MCU Appearance No Abilities Omnipotent, omnipresent and omniscient; creator of the Multiverse

Essentially, the god of Marvel, the One-Above-All, is the supreme leader of the Multiverse and the ultimate source of love and good, which is why the Multiverse exists in the first place. He rarely intervenes with any multiversal matter, choosing to remain hidden and instead leaving any problems that arise for his servants, like the Living Tribunal. He didn’t even do anything when the Prime Universe was destroyed.

If he chooses to destroy what he has created, he will manifest into his other half, the One Below All, essentially the devil of Marvel.

The One-Above-All (who has unlimited power) is an omnipotent, omnipresent and omniscient being represented as all-powerful and occasionally portrayed as Jack Kirby. His only weaknesses are Multiversal Imbalance (which he cannot fix) and Duality. He is the strongest and most powerful Marvel character (and one of the most powerful fictional characters) of all time.

Tell us, who do you think are the strongest and most powerful Marvel characters and beings in the Marvel Universe?

All the MCU appearances mentioned above are on Disney+ . Venom: The Last Dance is a Sony release, so check your local streaming service. Avengers: Doomsday arrives in cinemas on December 18, 2026.

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