The Marvel Universe has many incredibly powerful, larger-than-life characters to choose from. A few, however, stand head and shoulders above the rest as the most powerful beings. Their incredible powers are incalculable and far beyond comprehension. With Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026) on the way, here is our list of the 55 strongest and most powerful characters in the Marvel comic book universe (not the cinematic universes).
Hint: It’s not Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Black Widow, Thanos (The Mad Titan), The Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor (the god of thunder) or Black Bolt. No, this list answers the questions: Who is stronger than Thanos? Who is Marvel’s strongest character? Who is Marvel’s #1 superhero? These heroes and villains are far more powerful than the Avengers and co.
Note: Below some of the images, we’ve included their official power ratings according to Marvel Comics. This helped shape our rankings.
Power levels are our own editorial scores out of 100, with the One Above All as the 100 benchmark. They are based on the feats described in each entry rather than official Marvel stats, and they set the order of this list.
55. Professor X: The Telepath Behind the X-Men
|Power Level
|35/100
|First Appearance
|X-Men #1 (September 1963)
|MCU Appearance
|Yes. Patrick Stewart’s Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022); also confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday
|Abilities
|Telepathy; genius-level intellect
Charles Xavier grew up in a household that could have been a nightmare even without mutants. Born to nuclear researcher Brian Xavier and his wife Sharon, he witnessed cruelty early: his stepbrother Cain bullied him, and Charles felt every strike through the emergence of his telepathic powers. After his mother died and a fire claimed Kurt Marko, he was left alone with the weight of his abilities. Charles survived and excelled. He earned a PhD in genetics, biophysics, psychology, and anthropology, along with an M.D. in psychiatry, all while travelling the world and forming a friendship with Magnus, though their differing visions for mutant-human relations would eventually drive them apart.
54. Ghost Rider: The Spirit of Vengeance
|Power Level
|36/100
|First Appearance
|Marvel Spotlight #5 (August 1972)
|MCU Appearance
|Partly. Robbie Reyes (not Johnny Blaze) appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Ryan Gosling is set to play the character in the MCU.
|Abilities
|Hellfire; the Penance Stare; a hellfire chain; conjuring or infusing motorcycles
Johnny Blaze isn’t just a dead biker with a flaming skull head. After a deal with Mephisto went sideways, he became Ghost Rider, a spirit of vengeance riding a hellfire motorcycle. Possessed by the demon Zarathos, Blaze targets the wicked with supernatural hellfire and the Penance Stare, forcing criminals to relive every harm they’ve caused until they’re catatonic. He wields a mystical chain bathed in hellfire, capable of binding enemies or smashing through obstacles, and can infuse any bike (or conjure one from nothing). Blaze’s human side keeps Zarathos from going full cosmic rage, but that doesn’t stop Ghost Rider from making life miserable for anyone who dares threaten the innocent.
53. Skaar: The Hulk’s Savage Son
|Power Level
|38/100
|First Appearance
|What If? Planet Hulk #1 (Dec. 2007)
|MCU Appearance
|Yes. Cameo in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale (2022)
|Abilities
|Strength that can surpass the Hulk’s; Old Power (earth, stone, lava); retrocognition; rapid growth
As the son of the Hulk (Bruce Banner) and Caiera the Oldstrong (one of the few Shadow People that possessed the Old Power), Skaar possesses incredible strength, surpassing even his father’s in some realities.
Skaar’s growth rate was exponential. He was born to look about the age of a young boy and grew to be a young adult within a year. He was raised by Old Sam, who found him shortly after his mother’s people had tattooed him. His father further trained a powerful Marvel character, Skaar, during his time on Earth.
While most of Skaar’s powers are derived from Hulk (his intelligence, strength, stamina, invulnerability, and healing ability), he also possesses the Old Power like his mother. Not only can he manipulate the earth, stone, and lava of a planet, but he can also turn his body into stone and see the actions of everyone who has walked on the planet Sakaar (his birth planet) in the past forty days using a form of retrocognition.
The character (created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr. in 2007’s World War Hulk #5) was first introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022 when he appeared in the final moments of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale. We imagine that Marvel Studios probably has huge plans for Skaar in the near future. He is incredibly powerful and could become one of the most important and strongest Marvel characters in the current universe.
52. Genis-Vell: Mar-Vell’s Cosmic-Powered Son
|Power Level
|40/100
|First Appearance
|Silver Surfer Annual #6 (1993)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Superhuman strength, durability and speed; energy absorption; cosmic awareness (needs the Nega-Bands for full power)
Marvel killed Mar-Vell in 1982. He still found a way to become a dad. After Mar-Vell’s death, Elysius, a Titanian Eternal hybrid with access to advanced tech, used his DNA to conceive a son. That son, Genis-Vell, didn’t just inherit a legacy. He rewrote it.
From a young age, Genis-Vell showed power levels that dwarfed both parents. Superhuman strength, durability, speed. He absorbs and metabolizes energy like it’s breakfast. Add cosmic awareness to the mix and you’re looking at a character who can read the universe like a spreadsheet. He’s one of Marvel’s smartest beings, and that’s not hype. He does need the Nega-Bands to unlock his full potential, which feels like a built-in safety switch. Still, the upper limit of his abilities remains unclear. He thrives in deep space, but oddly enough, water is his kryptonite. Drop him in the ocean and he’s in trouble.
51. Proteus (Kevin MacTaggert): The Body-Hopping Mutant
|Power Level
|42/100
|First Appearance
|X-Men #125 (September 1979)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Reality manipulation; body-hopping; molecule manipulation; teleportation; telepathy and telekinesis
In the hands of Proteus (Mutant X, Kevin MacTaggert), reality can be manipulated with his Psionic abilities. As a Psionic entity, he has no fixed body and can move between hosts. With his ability to manipulate molecules, Proteus can reconstitute and shape organic matter. He can also teleport anywhere in the universe and use his mastery of telepathy and telekinesis to invade minds across the globe. With each new host, Proteus becomes more powerful, but inevitably, he seeks a new host to consume, and when he leaves the unlucky victim, they are essentially an animated corpse, a husk of their former selves.
50. Magneto: Master of Magnetism and Mutant Survival
|Power Level
|43/100
|First Appearance
|X-Men #1 (Sept. 1963)
|MCU Appearance
|Not yet. Ian McKellen is confirmed to play the character in Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026).
|Abilities
|Magnetic field control; electromagnetic pulses; manipulation of the electromagnetic spectrum, including light and gamma rays
Magneto isn’t just a mutant who can move metal. Born with the ability to control magnetic fields, he can even manipulate the iron in someone’s blood. He fires electromagnetic pulses that knock out electronics and commands forces across the electromagnetic spectrum, sometimes even visible light and gamma rays. But raw power isn’t his biggest edge. His leadership and commitment to mutantkind set him apart. Some see him as a villain, others as a freedom fighter. Magneto prioritizes the survival of mutants above all else, willing to clash with humans and X-Men alike to protect his people.
49. Hyperion: The Eternal From a Dead Universe
|Power Level
|44/100
|First Appearance
|The Avengers #69 (1969)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Strength that rivals Thor’s; flight; heat vision; planet-cracking durability
When your entire universe gets wiped out and you still show up ready to clock in, that’s Hyperion for you. Marcus Milton wasn’t born on Earth-616. He crash-landed there after Earth-13034 folded in on itself during an incursion. One day you’re watching your reality burn, the next you’re driving a truck across America trying to keep a low profile. Casual.
Under the flannel and truck-stop coffee runs sits an Eternal with strength that rivals Thor Odinson. Flight. Heat vision. Durability that shrugs off planet-cracking hits. He didn’t just join the Avengers; he became one of their heavy hitters and a quiet father figure to the Children of the Sun. Imagine explaining homework to a kid when you can bench-press a mountain.
When the Multiverse started collapsing, Hyperion and Thor took a one-way trip to confront the Beyonders. No backup. No exit plan. They fell in battle. Then the Multiverse reset, because comics, and both men returned. Hyperion rebuilt with the Squadron Supreme, then stepped away again. Saving existence is one thing. Making your delivery on time? Different challenge.
48. Kang the Conqueror: The Time-Travelling Conqueror of Every Age
|Power Level
|45/100
|First Appearance
|The Avengers #8 (1964)
|MCU Appearance
|Yes. Jonathan Majors (dropped by Marvel after his December 2023 conviction)
|Abilities
|Time travel; advanced weaponry and armour; genius intellect
After entering the MCU, portrayed by embattled star Jonathan Majors, Kang was one of the Marvel Universe’s most prominent characters. Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment charges in December 2023 and was dropped by Marvel. The character has yet to be replaced in the MCU, as Marvel has pivoted to Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) as the main villain of Avengers: Doomsday.
What is not in question is Kang’s place as one of Marvel’s most powerful entities. The time-travelling supervillain was originally an antagonist called Rama-Tut, who debuted on the pages of Fantastic Four (1961) #19, and in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s Avengers (1963) #8, marking the first proper appearance of Kang the Conqueror, the most enduring version of the character.
As a time-travelling genius, Kang has powerful and advanced technological weaponry. This most dangerous villain has been a thorn in the side of Marvel’s most accomplished and greatest heroes, like the Avengers and a host of others, with each team barely able to defeat Kang on numerous occasions. Kang seeks to conquer every age in history across the Multiverse, using his genius intelligence and unparalleled time-travelling knowledge. He seeks to defeat our favourite heroes and conquer every version of himself he deems unworthy.
Kang’s armour is one of the reasons for his great power, as it enables him to face off against the likes of the Avengers without breaking a sweat. Kang is one of reality’s most significant threats, seeking to become lord of all time and rule over the universe, always seeking new ways to conquer. If Marvel needed another great villain to replace Thanos in the Infinity War Saga, they made the right choice with Kang. Unfortunately, we have not yet seen just how powerful and cunning he can be. Hopefully, the MCU will bring him back with an actor worthy of portraying such an iconic villain.
47. Blue Marvel: The Antimatter Powerhouse
|Power Level
|47/100
|First Appearance
|Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel #1 (November 2008)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Antimatter generation; flight; super strength; genius intellect; underwater breathing
With the power of a billion atomic bombs, Blue Marvel (Adam Brashear), one of the strongest Marvel characters around, utilises his fantastic ability to generate and ignite antimatter, of which a fraction can generate the power of an atomic bomb. He can fly at incredible speeds, and in a contest of champions, Blue Marvel (who first appeared in Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel on November 05, 2008) has the might to go head-to-head with Thor, Hulk and Sentry. Not just physically powerful, he also has the mental faculties to match his brute strength, with some arguing he is as bright as Tony Stark and Reed Richards. Couple that with his ability to breathe underwater and maintain his physical prime over decades, and it’s clear to see that former All-American football player turned marine turned physics professor (who holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering and Theoretical Physics from Cornell), Adam Brashear, is a pretty powerful being. While he doesn’t make many lists of the strongest Marvel characters of all time, he has definitely earned his place in the universe.
46. Hercules: The Prince of Power
|Power Level
|49/100
|First Appearance
|Journey into Mystery Annual #1 (1965)
|MCU Appearance
|Yes. Brett Goldstein in the Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scene
|Abilities
|God-level strength; near-invulnerability; immortality
Hercules (originally named Herakles to honour the goddess Hera) was the son of Zeus and Alcmena of Thebes. Even as a baby, Hercules possessed the strength of a god and easily thwarted any attempts Hera made in his life. His adoptive father, Amphitryon, trained him in all forms of combat. He would become a great warrior in the ancient world, eventually proving himself worthy of becoming a god and gaining immortality.
He has grown to be one of the strongest characters in Marvel. At over 3000 years old, his strength surpasses Thor and Hulk (though this makes sense given that he is the god of strength). His god-like strength once allowed him to pull the entire island of Manhattan, which weighed 99,000,000,000 tons. In addition, he is almost entirely invulnerable, his skin unable to be pierced by conventional bladed weaponry thanks to the density of his tissue and his heritage as a half-god. Hercules has also been able to withstand the cosmic blasts from a Nova and survive in space unaided.
Hercules (considered the physically strongest character) is highly susceptible to his rage, which makes it impossible for him to control himself fully and has caused him to harm his loved ones in the past, and he abuses substances, which he uses as a crutch to deal with his grief and guilt.
Let’s hope Hercules receives a more favourable portrayal in future MCU movies than what we got in Thor: Love and Thunder.
45. Hope Summers: The Omega-Level Mutant Who Mimics Any Power
|Power Level
|50/100
|First Appearance
|X-Men (Vol. 2) #205 (2007)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Copies any nearby superhuman power at maximum level; Omega-level mutant
As one of only 25 Omega-level mutants and an incredibly strong Marvel character, Summers can psychically duplicate any superhuman power signatures nearby at their utmost capacity, also known as Pluripotent Echopraxia. Hope can mimic telekinesis, psychic armour, optic blasts, the ability to emit mighty force bolts from her hands, organic metal transformation, ice generation, seismic-wave manipulation, and ‘jump-starting’ neophyte mutant development. Her ability to mimic any mutant’s powers at their maximum level makes Hope a very interesting and versatile mutant, capable of facing off against various mutants and powerful beings.
44. Vulcan: The Omega-Level Emperor of the Shi’ar
|Power Level
|51/100
|First Appearance
|X-Men: Deadly Genesis #1 (2005)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Energy absorption; flight; healing; power suppression; psionic resistance; elemental control
Gabriel Summers was the younger brother of Alex and Scott Summers, born on the Shi’ar throne world after the planet’s ruler, D’Ken, assassinated his mother. After he was aged into his prime at an accelerated rate, he was sent to Earth as a slave for one of D’Ken’s hands on Earth, but he managed to escape and was later found by Moira MacTaggert. Under her guidance, he learnt how to use his developing powers and would later join the X-Men under the codename Vulcan, after the Roman god of the forge, and meet his older brother Scott.
Vulcan, one of the strongest Marvel comic book characters, was declared an Omega-level mutant after M-Day (when he was exposed to a burst of mutant energy thanks to the Scarlet Witch) and has extensive powers, including absorption, flight, healing, power suppression and psionic resistance. Ed Brubaker, his creator, said he could control the seven elements (fire, Earth, electricity, wind, water, darkness and light) and even magic. As Emperor Vulcan, Gabriel once battled the X-Men, Inhumans and Starjammers simultaneously.
43. Gladiator: The Strongest Warrior of the Shi’ar Imperial Guard
|Power Level
|52/100
|First Appearance
|X-Men #107 (1977)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Strength to match Thor and the Hulk; heat vision; near-limitless stamina; planet-smashing power (while confident)
Gladiator, real name Kallark, has enough strength to go toe-to-toe with Thor and the Hulk, making an incredibly powerful Marvel character. Training to become the best Gladiator of them all, Kallark possess a powerful alien physiognomy due to his Strontian heritage, as he was born on planet Strontia, part of the Shi’ar Empire.
Gladiator is the leader of the Empire’s Imperial Guard and a member of the Annihilators, Dark Guardians, and Guardians of the Galaxy.
With his potent strength and speed, Gladiator faces off against many powerful adversaries and heroes like the X-Men, whom he and his guard have nearly defeated.
Able to smash planets and destroy black holes at will, Gladiator has laid waste to the likes of The Thing while being able to withstand the incredible heat blast of the Phoenix Force. Besides his speed and strength, Gladiator is almost impervious to fatigue, has near limitless stamina and can emit heat vision hotter than a star.
Despite these and other incredible abilities, Gladiator’s drawback is that he can only operate his magnificent abilities when his confidence is high. If his confidence tanks for any reason, his powers dip significantly. Scanning his physical abilities, one is left with the impression that Gladiator was based on Superman for the Marvel Universe. Even his name is a portmanteau of Kal-El and Clark. When Gladiator is confident and feeling good, barely anyone can withstand his might.
42. Hulk (World Breaker): The Strongest One There Is
|Power Level
|54/100
|First Appearance
|Incredible Hulk #1 (1962)
|MCU Appearance
|Yes. Mark Ruffalo (and earlier Edward Norton)
|Abilities
|Gamma-powered strength that grows with his rage; can destroy planets
We all know that thanks to gamma radiation exposure, when Bruce Banner gets angry, he becomes a giant, green, unstoppable creature named Hulk. Able to stomp and smash everything in his path, Hulk is mighty and can grow substantially stronger the angrier he gets.
Unlike in movies, however, in comics, Hulk can destroy planets and defeat some of the mightiest Marvel characters in epic battles. Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, Hulk has fought against Wolverine, Thor, and Iron Man and has even stood his ground against Thanos.
Fans have complained that the MCU version is nowhere near as powerful as the Hulk in the Marvel comics. And that’s 100% true. Let’s hope that someday we might actually get to see the MCU version of Hulk reach its peak and become World Breaker Hulk.
41. Captain Marvel: Carol Danvers’ Cosmic Might
|Power Level
|55/100
|First Appearance
|Marvel Super-Heroes #13 (March 1968)
|MCU Appearance
|Yes. Brie Larson, from Captain Marvel (2019)
|Abilities
|Superhuman strength; flight; gravity and light control; photon blasts; energy manipulation
It doesn’t take much to see why Carol Danvers (the 7th Captain Marvel after Mar-Vell, Monica Rambeau, Genis-Vell, Phyla-Vell, Khn’nr and Noh-Varr) is considered one of the strongest characters in the Marvel Universe, whether that’s in the cinematic universe (where she is portrayed by Brie Larson) or the pages of Marvel comics (where she first appeared in Marvel Super-Heroes #13 in March 1968).
Possessing a stellar fusion of Kree and human genetics, the former head of NASA’s security, who originally went by the name Ms Marvel, has superhuman strength, as well as the power to fly, control gravity and light and perform energy manipulation and emit devastating photon blasts.
Created by Roy Thomas and Gene Colan, the character has effortlessly defeated gods across the Marvel universe and has even gone up against Thanos while he’s wielding the Infinity Stones.
In addition to Carol Danvers’ raw strength, she has also undergone training to become an Air Force Pilot. When she isn’t soaring through space or leading Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in fights against evil, she is inspiring young women across the galaxy.
Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios once said, “Captain Marvel, she is as powerful a character as we’ve ever put in a movie. Her powers are off the charts, and when she’s introduced, she will be by far the strongest character we’ve ever had.”
40. Sentry: Marvel’s Superman
|Power Level
|56/100
|First Appearance
|Sentry #1 (2000)
|MCU Appearance
|Yes. Lewis Pullman in Thunderbolts* (2025)
|Abilities
|Super strength; faster-than-light flight; molecule manipulation; genius intellect
Flying at hypersonic speeds, battling, and beating Thor and She-Hulk is all in a day’s work for Bob Reynolds, aka the Sentry. As a young drug addict, Reynolds broke into a lab and consumed the Golden Sentry Serum, a formula like Captain America’s Super-Soldier serum, but only far more potent. Drinking this concoction, Reynolds developed various abilities, such as a genius intellect, super strength, faster-than-light speed, and molecule-manipulating powers, which made him one of the strongest beings in the universe. Some have even called him Marvel’s Superman.
The character appeared in Marvel’s Thunderbolts* (2025), played by Lewis Pullman. I wonder if he now is the strongest Marvel character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or whether Captain Marvel will still hold that title. We’ll have to wait and see. For now, we have to do with the Marvel Comics Universe version.
39. Grandmaster: The Elder of the Universe Who Plays for Worlds
|Power Level
|58/100
|First Appearance
|The Avengers #69 (Oct. 1969)
|MCU Appearance
|Yes. Jeff Goldblum in Thor: Ragnarok
|Abilities
|Power Primordial; superhuman intellect and psionics; energy manipulation; resurrection
The Grandmaster, otherwise known as En Dwi Gast, is one of the Elders of the Universe and the last of his ancient race that has been essentially immortal due to his obsession with playing games (if he were to give it up, it could prove fatal). He spent his incredibly long life playing games and searching for new forms of entertainment, mastering every one he encountered.
Being one of the Elders of the Universe, the Grandmaster possesses The Power Primordial, residual energy from the Big Bang. He spent years training with it, and it granted him several superhuman capabilities, including mental (superhuman intellect and psionics), physical and energy manipulation (which he can use to resurrect the dead and manipulate the matter of objects as he chooses).
En Dwi was the hand behind many battles in the Marvel universe, thanks to his games. For example, he was the cause of a crossover battle between the Avengers and the Justice League. Those who play against him can be sure that he will never cheat and that he will always stay true to his word (although some characters, like Kang the Conqueror, learned the hard way that he tends to be quite literal when he makes his promises, so one ought to be careful of their wording).
Again, this is another powerful Marvel character ruined by the MCU. Let’s hope we get to see him in his true state in the MCU in the future.
38. Molecule Man: The Man Who Rearranges Matter
|Power Level
|59/100
|First Appearance
|Fantastic Four #20 (1963)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Molecular-level manipulation of matter
He may not be the best fighter in the group, but he needs fighting skills when you can manipulate every tiny molecule on the planet. It’s best to leave Owen Reece alone, undisturbed. As a humble lab worker who survived a freak accident which turned him into Molecule Man, all he wants is a life of peace and quiet. Unfortunately, trouble forever catches up with him and often he can be found rearranging the building blocks of the universe with his powers.
37. Doctor Strange: Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme
|Power Level
|60/100
|First Appearance
|Strange Tales #110 (1963)
|MCU Appearance
|Yes. Benedict Cumberbatch, from Doctor Strange (2016)
|Abilities
|Sorcery; astral projection; flight; energy blasts; power borrowed from entities like Agamotto and Cyttorak
Once one of the most brilliant neurosurgeons in the world, Dr Steven Vincent Strange, also known as Master of the Mystic Arts and Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme, is way more powerful than you can possibly imagine – in fact, he is one of Marvel’s strongest magical characters.
Created by Steve Ditko in Strange Tales #110 (published July 01, 1963), Doctor Strange, trained in mystical arts by the Ancient One, serves as the primary protector of Earth against magical and mystical threats. Originally, he borrowed energy from otherworldly entities like the Vishanti, powerful beings who granted magic users temporary access to their essence through spells. However, the occult advisor has grown more powerful since and now also summons his magical abilities from entities like Agamotto, Cyttorak, Ikonn, Oshtur, and Raggadorr.
Over the years, Steven, who hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, became the greatest Sorcerer Supreme the world has ever known because of his natural skill and brilliance. In fact, in the comics, Dr Strange from Earth-616 becomes beyond the omega level in power when using his full spectrum of powers and abilities, which are aided by magical artefacts (like the Eye of Agamotto amulet and the Cloak of Levitation) that boost these abilities.
Before being neutered in recent Marvel comics, Doctor Strange could do anything he pleased, picking up abilities and powers like they were on sale. He had the ability to fly, travel, telepathize, perform astral projection, and perform magical energy beam blasts. You name it, and he probably has it. This makes him one of the most powerful Marvel characters of all time.
36. Silver Surfer: Herald of Galactus and Wielder of the Power Cosmic
|Power Level
|61/100
|First Appearance
|Fantastic Four #48 (March 1966)
|MCU Appearance
|Yes. Julia Garner in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)
|Abilities
|The Power Cosmic; time travel; dimension travel; energy manipulation
Norrin Radd (aka Silver Surfer) was infused with the Power Cosmic by his lord and master, Galactus – granting him strength, endurance, heightened senses and the ability to absorb and manipulate the universe’s radiant energy. With the Power Cosmic, the Silver Surfer (a bald, silver-skinned humanoid alien super-being) can time-travel and enter different dimensions, gliding through the spaceways, seeking worlds for Galactus to devour.
His eventual rebellion against the mighty Galactus took immense courage, for which he was exiled from his homeworld, Zenn-La, and his beloved Shalla-Bal.
The good news is that the character made her debut in the MCU in July 2025. Silver Surfer was played by Julia Garner in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is now streaming on Disney+.
35. Mad Jim Jaspers: The Reality-Warping Overlord of the Omniverse
|Power Level
|62/100
|First Appearance
|Daredevils #7 (July, 1983)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Reality warping; destruction with his mind
While most fans won’t instantly recognise Mad Jim Jaspers (created by Alan Moore, David Thorpe and Alan Davis), this Marvel character has appeared in over 109 issues (the first being Daredevils #7 in July, 1983) and is considered by many as a huge threat in the Marvel Universe, especially to mutants (whom he hates). As a mutant able to warp reality, the former politician, also known as Sir James Jaspers, The Crooked Man, Lord Jim and Overlord of the Omniverse, has a near-god-like level of power that allows him to destroy nearly anything with his mind. Captain Britain once tried to stop him, but was no match for Mad Jim Jaspers.
You may be wondering where Mad Jim Jaspers gets his name from. Well, it seems his abilities actually caused him to spiral into madness the more powerful he became. Later on, he assumed the identity of Mad Jim Jaspers, a character inspired by the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland, engaging in bank robberies and criminal activities. He also formed a group known as the Crazy Gang, further extending the theme from Lewis Carroll’s work into his criminal endeavours.
It will be interesting to see whether Mad Jim Jaspers eventually makes it into the MCU. Time will tell. Like Kang and Thanos before him, the former British politician is a significant threat to the Marvel multiverse, too.
34. Legion: Professor X’s Reality-Warping Son
|Power Level
|63/100
|First Appearance
|New Mutants #26 (April 1985)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Reality warping; alternate timelines; multiple personalities, each with its own powers
Legion, son of Professor X, is a menacing threat who can warp reality by rewriting the laws of nature and tinker with the fabric of space by creating alternate timelines. The so-called god-mutant can do almost anything he wants. His mental problems make him unpredictable and capable of destroying the Marvel Universe.
David Charles Haller is a complex character whose mind is fractured into multiple personalities, all competing for ascendancy and manifesting their own powers. From shapeshifting to time travel, mind control and super strength, each of these disordered personalities contributes to offering Legion a host of super abilities. The only downside is that these same personalities create a cacophony of noise in Legion’s head, which stops him from reaching his true potential.
33. Apocalypse: The Immortal Mutant Who Drives Evolution
|Power Level
|64/100
|First Appearance
|Marvel Graphic Novel #17 (1985) (unnamed), X-Factor #5 (1986)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Telekinesis; shapeshifting; super strength; immortality
En Sabar Nur is one of the X-Men’s most formidable opponents. Born in ancient Egypt, where he was abandoned in the harsh desert during the rule of Rama-Tut, he became the powerful mutant Apocalypse. Using telekinesis, Apocalypse can shapeshift and manipulate objects with his mind, and ancient advanced technology gave him super strength and the knowledge to become immortal. A master tactician, Apocalypse uses his intellect to discover ways and means of driving human and mutant evolution. Seeing himself as the Apocalypse of modern man, En Sabar Nur is obsessed with killing the weak for the strong to survive.
32. Mephisto: The Marvel Devil Who Trades in Souls
|Power Level
|65/100
|First Appearance
|Silver Surfer #3 (December 1968)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Soul trading; time manipulation; hellish energy blasts; shapeshifting; quick resurrection
Mephisto, sometimes called Lucifer, Satan, or Mephistopheles, trades in souls, offering power in exchange for service to his hellish domain. He claims his strength comes from the damned, and the more corrupt the soul, the more fuel for his schemes. Mephisto manipulates events across time, emits blasts of hellish energy, clouds minds, and even changes shape. He can return from death quickly, thanks to humanity’s darker tendencies, yet some cosmic rules seem to hold him back. Mephisto is one of the most cunning manipulators, making bargains you’ll never fully understand until it’s too late.
31. Dormammu: Ruler of the Dark Dimension
|Power Level
|66/100
|First Appearance
|Strange Tales #126 (1964)
|MCU Appearance
|Yes. Doctor Strange (2016)
|Abilities
|Dark magic; energy projection; time travel; soul manipulation; portals; life-force absorption
Dormammu needs no introduction to Marvel fans. With a vast reservoir of dark magic at his command and an unquenchable thirst for dominion, the Dread One is a colossal figure of power and malevolence in the Marvel Universe. As the ruler of the Dark Dimension and one of the strongest Marvel characters of all time, he is forever seeking the ruin of others, and standing in his way is his arch-enemy, the Sorcerer Supreme, Dr. Strange. Unlike other Marvel characters bound by physical forms and limitations, Dormammu is a being of pure mystical energy, making him virtually immortal and invincible in his dark realm.
Using his magical abilities as well as a host of other powers like energy projection, time travel, teleportation, telepathy, soul manipulation, life-force absorption, dimensional portal creation, elemental control, and the creation of artificial beings, Dormammu is on a quest to control and manipulate all universes in the Multiverse.
30. Atum: The God Eater Who Absorbs Divine Power
|Power Level
|68/100
|First Appearance
|Thor Annual #10 (1982)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Absorbs the powers of defeated gods; heat and light beams; light-speed flight
Atum is the son of Gaea, Mother Earth, and the Demiurge, the sentient life force of the Earth’s biosphere. When Gaea gave birth to Atum, he began a campaign to destroy all the elder gods who had fallen from their original divine nature and turned into monstrous demons. Killing and destroying all these evil gods comes at a price.
As a being imbued with the sun’s power, Atum kills the warring gods and, absorbing their life force, is changed by their evil energies and devolves into a vast, hulking demonic being, Demogorge, the God Eater. Atum uses the sun as his hibernation chamber. Once inside the sun, he takes on the identity of the Egyptian god Ammon-Ra and forms the Ogdoad, the primordial gods of ancient Egypt.
As a god eater, Atum can consume and absorb all the energy and powers of his enemies to gain their abilities. To singlehandedly defeat the best of the elder gods takes a being of incredible power, and Atum is that being. His power is brutal, and Atum can project incredible beams of heat and light that can dismantle and destroy armies. Despite his hulking size and power, Atum can fly at the speed of light. When he is not driven mad by consuming evil gods, Atum sees himself as a shepherd for the people of Earth.
29. Akhenaten: The Pharaoh Who Conquered Earth
|Power Level
|69/100
|First Appearance
|Marvel Universe: The End #1 (March, 2003)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Celestial Order-granted power; conquered Earth
What if you’re an ambitious Pharaoh with a vast army and millions of enslaved people at your disposal? You would feel pretty pleased with yourself and naturally would be in the mood to conquer kingdoms and enslave entire nations to make them your vassals. All this seems like another day at the office for your average Pharaoh.
It would be foolish to give this Pharaoh more power, but that’s precisely what the Celestial Order did when they gave Akhenaten inconceivable power to rule and bring peace to the Earth. They blessed him with this immense power from one of their cosmic machines, powered by a mysterious cosmic artefact.
Akhenaten was intoxicated with this power, which made him one of the most potent figures in the universe. Corrupted by his newfound abilities, the Pharaoh conquers the Earth instead of bringing peace. All of Earth’s mightiest heroes are no match for this villain, who destroys them all. Only Thanos withstood him and brought him to his knees, removing the Celestial Order’s power from Akhenaten.
28. Captain Universe: The Enigma Force’s Rotating Hero
|Power Level
|70/100
|First Appearance
|Micronauts #8 (1979)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Enigma Force powers: super strength, speed, durability and matter manipulation (only in its native universe)
Long before capes, quips and post-credit scenes, the Enigma Force was already clocked in. Born at the dawn of creation, this so-called God of Light picked a fight with the dark god Knull and never logged off. That cosmic feud still rages. At some point, the Enigma Force realised scattering its power across the stars wasn’t cutting it. One host. One mission. Enter Captain Universe, not a single hero but a rotating identity that latches onto whoever the universe needs at that exact moment. Think less alter ego, more cosmic group project with terrifying stakes.
Whoever wears the mantle gets the full upgrade package: super strength, speed, durability, stamina, matter manipulation, heightened senses, and a built-in radar for looming threats. Handy, right? There’s a catch. Step outside its native universe and the power plug gets pulled. No strength. No cosmic awareness. Just you and your bad decisions in the multiverse.
27. Scarlet Witch: Chaos Magic and Reality-Warping Power
|Power Level
|71/100
|First Appearance
|X-Men #4 (1964)
|MCU Appearance
|Yes. Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the Avengers films
|Abilities
|Chaos Magic; reality alteration; teleportation; mind control; matter transformation
Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, holds the power of Chaos Magic, with which she can transform reality and alter timelines. Her abilities transcend the conventional power sets found in the Marvel pantheon. She can alter reality at a whim and has restored and shattered the universe’s very fabric. As a Nexus being, Wanda keeps the Multiverse stable and in order. As a mistress of magic, Wanda can teleport, control minds and transform matter. The Scarlet Witch has suffered tremendously, losing her parents at a young age as well as her children later in life. Her grief manifests in terrifying sorcery, making her as powerful as a cosmic entity.
Sadly, the MCU’s version of Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen) wasn’t nearly as powerful as the one found in the pages of the books. Rumours suggested that the Scarlet Witch would make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, but Elizabeth Olsen has said she is not part of it.
26. Gaea: The Mother of Thor and Elder Goddess of Earth
|Power Level
|72/100
|First Appearance
|Doctor Strange (Vol. 2) #6 (November, 1974)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Powers of nature; moves mountains and shifts continents; elemental mastery; impervious to harm
She is beautiful, compassionate, and cruel; Gaea is an elder god and the genuine mother of Thor Odinson. She knows all that transpires on the Earth, and as its patron and mother, she has a vested interest in its destiny. Commanding life and death, Gaea has all the powers of nature at her disposal. She can move mountains and shift continents.
As mistress of the elements, wind, fire, water, and Earth, Gaea is more than just an easy-going goddess; she is the only elder god who birthed all the new gods and those who came after. She is impervious to harm due to her indomitable connection to the Earth and its spiritual connection, which manifests most prominently in the collective power she generates from all the beings of the world.
25. Rune King Thor: The God of Thunder Who Broke the Ragnarok Cycle
|Power Level
|73/100
|First Appearance
|Thor (Vol. 2) #84 (November 2004)
|MCU Appearance
|No (the standard Thor appears)
|Abilities
|Rune magic; defeated Celestials; destroyed Yggdrasil and the Ragnarök cycle
Over the years, one powerful Marvel character has stood out in the Marvel Universe: Rune King Thor – basically an overpowered version of Marvel’s god of thunder. Noted for his incredible magical abilities, Rune King Thor can be distinguished for being able to defeat celestial beings, which are said to be gods above gods, including ones who are even stronger than his father, Odin.
If that wasn’t enough, Rune King Thor was able to destroy the world tree Yggdrasil and the Ragnarok cycle, making him nearly unmatched in his superhero state. Regardless, as many have noted, he still isn’t the strongest being in the Marvel Universe. There are characters who are even more powerful than Rune King Thor. That said, he definitely deserves his place in the top 40 strongest Marvel beings.
24. Odin: The All-Father and Wielder of the Odinforce
|Power Level
|74/100
|First Appearance
|Journey Into Mystery #85 (1962)
|MCU Appearance
|Yes. Anthony Hopkins, in the Thor films
|Abilities
|The Odinforce; superhuman strength; immortality; regenerative healing
Odin Borson is Asgard’s king and Thor’s father (and Loki, depending on how the god of mischief is feeling). The origin of the All-Father is not very well-known. That said, we do know that he is one of the strongest Marvel characters of all time. Often changing, he only ever tells the tale through short stories. Odin is the most powerful Asgardian alive and was worshipped as the god of Wisdom by the people of Midgard for a long time.
Due to his Asgardian origins, the old god possesses several powers that make him far stronger than many characters in the Marvel universe. Alongside a regenerative healing factor, which allows him to heal much faster than any other Asgardian, and immortality, he has superhuman strength, speed, agility, reflexes and stamina.
Of all his powers, his most iconic ability is the Odinforce, which allows him to perform numerous magical feats, showing his incredible strength. Odin has become so skilled with this power that he can simultaneously use it during combat when going against characters like the Silver Surfer and Thanos.
The only disadvantage of his powers is the necessity to fall into Odinsleep, a state of deep sleep in which he regains his strength to continue using his powers without taking the strain. In this state, Odin is at his most vulnerable and is thus guarded by his most trusted men.
Could Rune King Thor defeat Odin? That’s probably a topic that could be debated. For now, we’ve placed him higher up on the list of the strongest Marvel beings in the Marvel Universe.
23. Franklin Richards: The Reality-Warping Son of Mr. Fantastic
|Power Level
|76/100
|First Appearance
|Fantastic Four Annual #6 (1968)
|MCU Appearance
|Yes. As a baby in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)
|Abilities
|Reality warping; psionics; self-aging; recreating universes
Franklin Richards was among the strongest people in the Marvel Universe, even from a young age. He is the son of Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic) and Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), said to be an impossible birth due to the circumstances that granted his mother her powers. When he was born, the radiation that had given Sue Storm and Reed their powers affected Franklin and allowed him to alter his anatomy and give himself an artificial X-gene.
As an Omega-level mutant, Franklin had god-like abilities that allowed him to warp reality and control numerous forces that affected the state of the universe as he chose. In addition, Franklin had great psionic powers and could age himself up and down (causing much confusion among fans about his actual age). Franklin Richards is considered the strongest mutant ever, with powers equal to even Celestial beings. As far as powerful mutants go, he is at the top of the list. Heck, he even goes on to recreate entire universes on his own.
Franklin Richards has already debuted in the MCU, as a baby in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025). Let’s hope they don’t alter his character too much.
22. Thanos: The Mad Titan and the Infinity Gauntlet
|Power Level
|77/100
|First Appearance
|Iron Man #55 (February 1973)
|MCU Appearance
|Yes. Josh Brolin
|Abilities
|Reality alteration with the Infinity Gauntlet; time travel; mind control; brute strength
The Mad Titan is impressive in strength and combat without the Infinity Gauntlet, but with it, he takes on powers and abilities far beyond imagination. With the gauntlet, Thanos can reorder the fabric of reality and twist matter and energy into his making. To impress Mistress Death, the lovesick warlord can time-travel, altering timelines while using mind-control and enforcing his dominion with stunning feats of brute strength via the power stone. The incredible power over life and death rests in his hand, which, with a mere thought, can be wielded to crush his enemies and give life to the universe.
While this is a completely different story from Avengers: Endgame’s plot, Thanos’s power and strength remain fairly similar in both the comics and the films.
21. Protege: The Child-Like Mimic Who Claimed to Be One Above All
|Power Level
|78/100
|First Appearance
|Guardians of the Galaxy #15 (1991)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Duplicates powers and skills simply by watching them
Protege is a cosmic entity from an alternate future in the Marvel Universe. A child-like character, Protege was the ruler of the Universal Church of Truth in the 31st century of Earth-691. The Church had billions of members across vast galaxies, and its main goal was to increase its power and hold over its followers. It used force to conquer various planets and worlds across the universe.
Protégé was the by-product of generations of genetic engineering, selective breeding and eugenics, as well as uncountable amounts of chemicals, drugs, and magical treatments stolen from the planets that the Universal Church conquered, all in the attempt to recreate their god: the Magus.
This genetic mongrel is a superhuman of unlimited potential, and as his name suggests, has the ability to duplicate not only super-powers but also the skills of others simply by observing the ability being used; thus, he could acquire the psychokinetic powers of the Guardian Vance Astro as quickly as he could the marksmanship ability of Astro’s teammate Nikki, by watching them in combat.
His unique ability to mimic whomever he observes made Protege a grave threat to the stability of the Multiverse. The Living Tribunal and the cosmic entity, Eternity, became concerned and sought to rein this kid in and put a cap on his powers. Protege rebelled and fought against his enemies, absorbing so much power that he declared himself the new One Above All. The Celestial, Scathan and Living Tribunal eventually defeated this little imp, who got too big for his boots. Protege was locked in an energy muzzle and trapped in an Eternal Hourglass, which the Living Tribunal absorbed.
20. God Emperor Doom: Doctor Doom With the Power of the Beyonders
|Power Level
|79/100
|First Appearance
|Secret Wars #2 (2015)
|MCU Appearance
|Barely. Doctor Doom appears, face hidden, in the The Fantastic Four: First Steps mid-credits scene; Robert Downey Jr. is cast for Avengers: Doomsday
|Abilities
|Reality manipulation; limitless strength (powers taken from the Beyonders)
How does a supervillain pick up the pieces after he loses everything he could ever wish for? Doctor Doom was once so powerful that he became known as god-emperor Doom, but ultimately lost his immense power. Doom augmented his abilities by stealing the power of the Beyonders, an alien species. With his new powers, Doom fashioned his planet, Battleworld, carved together from the ruins of the Multiverse.
As god-emperor Doom, he ruled supreme over Battleworld and had the strength and power to rip Thanos apart, removing his skeleton. Reed Richards eventually put an end to the emperor, restoring order in the Multiverse. Before Reed’s diminished Doom, the god-emperor possessed limitless strength and could manipulate reality.
19. The Marquis of Death: The Mutant Who Wipes Out Universes
|Power Level
|80/100
|First Appearance
|Marvel 1985 #2 (2008)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Reality manipulation; time travel; resurrection; shapeshifting; erasing universes
Clyde Wyncham, known as the Marquis of Death, comes from Earth 1219, which is similar to our own world. Wyncham was his planet’s only mutant, but his youth and naivete made him reckless. After causing too much trouble, such as resurrecting his dead father, he is committed to an asylum. His villainous streak gets the better of him, and he uses his abilities to transport supervillains to his world, where they wreak havoc.
Clyde is capable of manipulating reality on unimaginable levels. He is immortal and has the ability to open portals to other dimensions and realities. As the Marquis of Death, Wyncham can time-travel, resurrect the dead, manipulate matter, shapeshift, teleport, generate massive amounts of energy, project telepathic illusions, and mind-control high-level cosmic entities. He is so indestructible it took Planck temperature to defeat him after he was severely weakened from fighting.
Clyde spent countless centuries terrorizing and tearing apart the Multiverse. He taught Doctor Doom everything he knew. Eventually, Clyde develops an insatiable desire for destruction. He dedicates a billion years of his immortal life to learning to control and manipulate time and space. He travels from universe to universe using his power and wipes them out of existence.
18. Nemesis: The Being That Birthed the Infinity Stones
|Power Level
|81/100
|First Appearance
|Thanos Quest #2 (1990)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Held every Infinity Stone’s power at once; reality warping
Before there was a universe, before there were Avengers arguing over shiny rocks, there was Nemesis. Loneliness pushed Nemesis to tear off a piece of itself and give it life. That fragment didn’t start a book club. It became a demon horde. Nemesis wiped them out. Isolation crept back in. This time, Nemesis chose a drastic fix. It ended its own existence. That cosmic suicide birthed the Infinity Stones and most of reality as we know it. Time, Space, Reality, Power, Mind, Soul. All forged from a being that already held those abilities. And yes, the demon horde clawed its way back into existence too.
You think Thanos was powerful at 48? Nemesis contained every Stone’s power at once. It warped reality across the universe without snapping fingers.
17. Knull: The God of the Abyss and Father of the Symbiotes
|Power Level
|82/100
|First Appearance
|Venom Vol. 4 #3 (2018)
|MCU Appearance
|No (Sony’s Spider-Man Universe only). Andy Serkis played him in Venom: The Last Dance
|Abilities
|Darkness god; creator and master of the symbiotes; the Necro-Sword (All-Black)
As a god of the abyss, Knull is forever warring against light. There was darkness before anything in the universe, where Knull was formed and where he remains: the nightmarish abyss. In his quest against the Celestials and the gods, Knull created All-Black, the first symbiote manifested as the Necro-Sword.
As the father of these parasitic life forms, the symbiote found their home on Earth, where it found hosts, which became Carnage and Venom. Knull is a malevolent deity. As the progenitor of the symbiote race, he can master and control them to his will, and by utilising them, he can magnify his power. So powerful is Knull that he has been compared to One Above All and Galactus. Knull seeks to eradicate all the gods and those who spread the light.
Knull made his first live-action appearance in Venom: The Last Dance and was portrayed by Andy Serkis. It seems like the character could play a bigger part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.
16. Cyttorak: The Crimson Cosmos Lord Behind Juggernaut
|Power Level
|83/100
|First Appearance
|Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme #44 (Aug. 1992)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Source of sorcerer power; the Crimson Gem; avatar Juggernaut
Cyttorak is an extremely powerful being who has also been known as the Lord of Oblivion, Master of the Raging Storm and the Destroyer. Heralding from the Crimson Cosmos, Cyttorak is an omnipotent being and one of the most powerful magical beings in the entire Marvel universe, being the source of power for many elite sorcerers and magicians, including Doctor Strange.
He created the Crimson Gem, an object that would act as an artefact for his avatar on Earth: Juggernaut, an agent of chaos determined to destroy everything in their path. He uses his avatars in battle and is worshipped by a collection of elf-like beings.
15. Those Who Sit Above in Shadow: Powering Asgard’s Cycle of Ragnarök
|Power Level
|84/100
|First Appearance
|X‑Men/Alpha Flight #1 (December 1985)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Draw power from the Ragnarök cycle
Asgard ran on a loop. Birth, boom, death, repeat. The whole thing powered by Those Who Sit Above in Shadow, who lounged in the dark collecting energy from Ragnarök and, according to some stories, “Slay your enemies and all you desire shall be yours.” Thor didn’t play along. After Odin sent him to Earth in 1962 to toughen him up, the cycle slipped. Thor gained wisdom on Yggdrasil, shattered the Loom of the Fates, and cut off their power source. Gone. Or so everyone thought, until they popped up again before the multiverse fell apart. Loki later faced them, questioned their origin, and they bailed. Stan Lee once joked their names were Larry, Larry, Larry, Ralph, and Larry.
14. Abraxas: The Cosmic Destroyer of the Multiverse
|Power Level
|85/100
|First Appearance
|Fantastic Four Annual #2001 (July 2001)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Collapses universes; dimension travel; restructures matter; bends reality
There are many pretenders to the throne, but the biggest threat to the Multiverse is Abraxas, who embodies its destruction. He has this power because, as a cosmic entity, he is the antithesis of Eternity. As a being with god-like powers, bending reality is a walk in the park for Abraxas. Galactus was his watchdog and kept Abraxas under control and imprisoned.
As the opposing force of Eternity, Abraxas can collapse universes by destroying dimensional space. He has near-limitless cosmic power, enabling him to traverse dimensions at will, restructure matter, and manipulate energy on a vast scale. It took the destruction and recreation of reality with a weapon called The Ultimate Nullifier to stop Abraxas.
13. Magus: The Evil Adam Warlock
|Power Level
|86/100
|First Appearance
|Strange Tales #178 (February 1975)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Shapeshifting; teleportation; Adam Warlock’s powers; can split a star in two
To create a champion of life who could challenge Thanos (the champion of Death), Chaos and Order created an evil version of Adam Warlock known as Magus by educating an out-of-time Adam Warlock in their ways and driving him to madness. Magus had been wiped from existence due to Thanos’s interference, but was brought back when pieces of Earth-7528 merged with Earth-616, springing from the evil part of Adam Warlock.
Magus’s powers are equal to Galactus’s. He possesses the same powers as Adam Warlock and a couple of his own, including the ability to shapeshift, which allows him to become virtually any substance, size, shape, colour, immortality and teleport. While his power levels may change depending on the form he takes on, Magus can split a star in two at his most powerful.
12. Galactus: The Devourer of Worlds
|Power Level
|87/100
|First Appearance
|Fantastic Four #48 (March 1966)
|MCU Appearance
|Yes. Ralph Ineson in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)
|Abilities
|The Power Cosmic; consumes planets; near-limitless god-like power
He was known initially as Galan, a member of the Taa-an people who decided to travel to the centre of the universe, where he came across the cosmic egg and the Sentience of the Universe. He entered the Cosmic Egg and was reborn into the Marvel Universe as Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds.
Galactus (who has unlimited cosmic power) has an insatiable hunger, which he appeases by consuming the energy of different planets (in other words, he eats entire planets). To find suitable planets, he appoints Heralds, whom he empowers with the Power Cosmic and sends them to scout ahead. His most famous herald was the Silver Surfer, and one time, he even appointed Deadpool (whom he got rid of almost immediately because of how annoying he was).
Besides possessing the Power Cosmic and having almost limitless god-like powers, Galactus is also an omnipotent entity with immeasurable power. At his most potent, the Devourer of Worlds could battle against four Mad Celestials. As a result, the Nova Corps has declared him a universe-level threat.
Ask the Fantastic Four; Galactus definitely deserves a place on the list of the strongest and most powerful Marvel characters ever created.
11. Mikaboshi: The Chaos King
|Power Level
|88/100
|First Appearance
|Thor: Blood Oath #6 (February 2006)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Dark Japanese magic; superhuman strength and speed; energy projection
Amatsu-Mikaboshi is a primordial being imprisoned in the Shinto underworld known as Yimo for eternity and considered the Japanese god of evil and chaos. The Chaos King is an offshoot of Oblivion that embodies the void before the universe began and is the counterpart to Eternity. As an abstract being, he was greater than even Odin.
Mikaboshi is an extremely intelligent entity with great superhuman agility, durability, endurance, super strength and speed, and recuperative abilities. In addition, he can wield a potent form of dark Japanese magic and project energy at a level that rivals even Zeus.
10. Phoenix Force: The Cosmic Fire of Creation and Destruction
|Power Level
|89/100
|First Appearance
|X-Men #101 (1976)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Creation and destruction on a cosmic scale; reality alteration
The Phoenix Force is one of the oldest and strongest cosmic entities in the universe. It represents the forces of creation and destruction. It predates even darkness and is said to be the entity from which all living things were born, existing across all the realities in the Multiverse.
The Phoenix is one of the most feared forces in the galaxy. It can alter or destroy reality, and its whole purpose is to eliminate what doesn’t work.
The Phoenix Force has taken on several hosts over the years. A couple of hosts were able to take control of the Phoenix’s powers and focus more on its power of creation; many were unable to resist the destructive impulses that came with the Phoenix and would go out of control from the power they were using, becoming the Dark Phoenix that would lead the universe to fear the Phoenix Force. Some of Phoenix’s most frequent hosts include Jean Grey, Rachel Grey, Emma Frost, and Professor X.
The Phoenix Force has been declared an Omega-Level Threat and an Extinction-Level Threat. Still, thanks to the movies and comics, she has become one of the greatest female X-Men characters of all time.
9. Lord Chaos & Master Order: The Twin Forces Behind All Magic
|Power Level
|91/100
|First Appearance
|Marvel Two-In-One Annual #2 (1977)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Source of all magic; controls magical entities
Master Order is a cosmic being that embodies order throughout the Multiverse. He has a brother, Lord Chaos, who was born with Master Order at the Big Bang alongside other abstract entities, such as Death and Eternity. Master Order and Lord Chaos sought to preserve the universe’s balance between order and chaos, so they created The In-Betweener to achieve this goal.
Master Order is the very embodiment of Order itself. All Magic in the Marvel Universe stems from Master Order and his counterpart, Lord Chaos. The two cannot exist without the other, and all magical beings receive their abilities from Lord Chaos and Master Order. So powerful is Master Order that he can control and defeat magical entities like Sise-Neg and Surtur.
8. Cosmic Pantheon (Death, Oblivion, Infinity, Eternity): The Abstract Forces of Existence
|Power Level
|92/100
|First Appearance
|Not listed
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Abstract forces of life and death, growth and decay; order time and the flow of the universe
Alongside The Living Tribunal, Galactus, and other cosmic entities are Death, Oblivion, Eternity, and Infinity; these are some of the unexplainable forces tied together as the Cosmic Pantheon. Created at the dawn of time or possibly before it, these abstractions stand at the juncture of time and space, ordering and controlling time and the tremendous flow of the universe.
As Eternity and Infinity order growth and life, Mistress Death and Oblivion bring decay and destruction in their wake. These opposing forces generate the cosmic tension of life and death in the Multiverse.
7. First Firmament: The Original Architect of the Celestials
|Power Level
|93/100
|First Appearance
|Marvel Boy (Vol. 2) #5 (2000)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Omniscience, omnipresence and omnipotence at his peak; creator of the Celestials
If you think you know power in Marvel, you probably haven’t met the First Firmament. Also called the First Cosmos, this ancient entity isn’t just old, he is the universe. The very first one. Before the Multiverse, before timelines started colliding every other Wednesday in a crossover event, there was him. He created the Aspirants and the Celestials. Yes, those Celestials. The towering space gods who experiment on planets like they’re running cosmic science fairs. That makes the First Firmament less of a background character and more of the original architect of everything that followed.
At his peak, he possessed omniscience, omnipresence and omnipotence. Not impressive adjectives. Actual, terrifying reality. Then came the Celestial War. His essence shattered, and from that fracture the Multiverse was born. Every alternate Earth you’ve read about exists because he broke. Even weakened, he’s a problem. As he recovered, he attacked Eternity, the living embodiment of the Multiverse, and nearly devoured him. That’s not ambition. That’s a comeback attempt on a cosmic scale.
6. Living Tribunal: The Three-Faced Judge of the Multiverse
|Power Level
|94/100
|First Appearance
|Strange Tales #157 (June 1967)
|MCU Appearance
|Cameo only. A brief, non-speaking appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|Abilities
|Omnipotence; erases realities; obliterates inhabited planets; negates the Infinity Gems
There is only one version of the Living Tribunal in the Marvel Multiverse because he embodies it. He manifests as a being with three faces, each representing Necessity, Equity and Just Revenge, who has to agree with himself before intervening in anything.
The Living Tribunal is an omnipotent being created by One Above all to maintain the structure and balance of the Multiverse and enforce its judgment when it begins to tip out of order. If it restores balance, it can obliterate an entire inhabited planet.
He is incredibly intelligent, significantly more potent than both Eternity and Infinity. With absolutely limitless powers, he can erase entire realities and nullify even the powers of the Infinity Gems simultaneously, meaning Thanos is unwilling to engage in combat with him. The only being that has managed to defeat him is Beyonder.
5. Heart of the Universe: The Artefact of Infinite Power
|Power Level
|95/100
|First Appearance
|Not listed
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Infinite power source; whoever holds it becomes the supreme being of the universe
Yes, the universe has a heart, not of muscle, tissue, blood, and arteries; it’s an object, an artefact. A mechanism of infinite power. Whoever possesses it will become the supreme being in the Marvel Universe. That makes it quite the weapon, and many there are who seek after it.
The Heart of the Universe is an energy source first discovered a millennium ago by a group of alien explorers who learned to harness its incredible energy. Becoming the “Celestial Order”, the explorers decided to use the power to forcibly attempt to bring peace to the universe by appointing beings they deemed worthy of the Heart’s power to rule sectors of the universe.
Their chosen vessel on Earth was the Egyptian Pharaoh, Akhenaten. Having power from the Heart of the Universe at his disposal made Akhenaten corrupt. After Thanos learns of its power, he attacks the Order. He destroys the machine that channels the power from the Heart of the Universe, only to end up absorbing all that glorious power for himself.
Using the power of the Heart, Thanos travels back in time and destroys the Celestial Order before they find the Heart of the Universe and kill Akhenaten. Wielding the most powerful artefact in the Marvel Universe, Thanos learns of a critical flaw in the universe that will spell its doom. The Mad Titan is convinced that the only way to save the universe is to destroy and rebuild it from scratch.
To stop Thanos, the Multiverse’s most powerful cosmic beings, including the Living Tribunal, the Celestials, and Galactus, attempt to stop Thanos. With the power of the Heart of the Universe, Thanos becomes so powerful that even these mighty cosmic beings are no match for him. In a rage, Thanos uses the artefact to absorb the universe into himself. Only Adam Warlock, who was outside of space-time, could talk Thanos out of his madness, and he eventually sacrifices himself to restore the universe.
4. Beyonder: The Cosmic Being Who Created Battleworld
|Power Level
|96/100
|First Appearance
|Secret Wars #1 (May 1984)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Psionics; reality warping; self-repair; teleportation; flight
Beyonder is one of the strongest and most powerful of all the Marvel abstracts. Characters like the Celestials, the Supreme Cosmic Beings and the Living Tribunal are at his mercy. As a child, he had a universe explicitly created for him and, for a long time, believed that his universe was everything that existed.
When a hole was poked in his universe, he saw Earth. After observing it for a while, he took over the planet with a mere thought, started the Secret Wars and created Battleworld, where many heroes and villains were forced to battle one another.
Beyonder has several powers, including psionic abilities that allow him to scan the minds of an entire world, erase people’s memories and neutralise the psychic probes from even the most powerful telepaths.
His ability to warp reality is so powerful that he can will any harm that is done to him to be repaired. He can also teleport, fly, and quickly learn about the entire Multiverse.
So… who is the strongest and most powerful Marvel Character?
3. The Beyonders: The Beings Who Created the Beyonder
|Power Level
|98/100
|First Appearance
|Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #1 (1984)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Created the Beyonder; destroyed the Multiverse
Created by writer Jim Shooter and artist Mike Zeck, the Beyonder first appeared in Secret Wars #1 (May 1984) as an unseen, nigh-omnipotent being from outside the Multiverse who kidnapped the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe to have them do battle on Battleworld, a fictional planet created by the Beyonder. Well, sorry to break it to you. He was actually created by a group of extradimensional beings of infinite power called the Beyonders.
They live outside the Multiverse and are responsible for the Multiverse’s destruction during Jonathan Hickman’s Avengers, New Avengers, and Secret Wars saga. Marvel editor-in-chief Tom DeFalco was displeased that the Beyonder invested so much power in one singular character. DeFalco felt the character was too omnipotent and had writer Steve Englehart retcon him. He was reimagined as a creation of the Beyonders.
So powerful are these beings that they could create someone like The Beyonder as if he were just their plaything.
2. The Fulcrum: The Cosmic Power Above the Living Tribunal
|Power Level
|99/100
|First Appearance
|Eternals #7 (2009)
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|All-powerful and all-knowing; commands the Celestials, the Horde and the Watchers
Now we’re in the insane-level power zone. The Fulcrum is all-powerful and all-knowing and said to be either part of or an embodiment of the One Above All. This character has not been featured prominently in the comics, and he is said to be the comic book incarnation of writer Jack Kirby, creator of the Eternals, Celestials and many of our favourite characters.
It boggles the mind that Fulcrum is more powerful than the Living Tribunal, heck, easily more powerful than even the Beyonder and the Beyonders; that’s some power. He first appeared in Eternals #7 in 2009 and was created by Daniel and Charles Knauf. This guy or being is crazy powerful; even so, the Celestials, the Horde, and the Watchers obey and serve him as a lord.
So… who is the strongest and most powerful Marvel Character?
1. One Above All: The God of the Marvel Multiverse
|Power Level
|100/100
|First Appearance
|Sensational Spider-Man (Vol. 2) #40
|MCU Appearance
|No
|Abilities
|Omnipotent, omnipresent and omniscient; creator of the Multiverse
Essentially, the god of Marvel, the One-Above-All, is the supreme leader of the Multiverse and the ultimate source of love and good, which is why the Multiverse exists in the first place. He rarely intervenes with any multiversal matter, choosing to remain hidden and instead leaving any problems that arise for his servants, like the Living Tribunal. He didn’t even do anything when the Prime Universe was destroyed.
If he chooses to destroy what he has created, he will manifest into his other half, the One Below All, essentially the devil of Marvel.
The One-Above-All (who has unlimited power) is an omnipotent, omnipresent and omniscient being represented as all-powerful and occasionally portrayed as Jack Kirby. His only weaknesses are Multiversal Imbalance (which he cannot fix) and Duality. He is the strongest and most powerful Marvel character (and one of the most powerful fictional characters) of all time.
Tell us, who do you think are the strongest and most powerful Marvel characters and beings in the Marvel Universe?
All the MCU appearances mentioned above are on Disney+. Venom: The Last Dance is a Sony release, so check your local streaming service. Avengers: Doomsday arrives in cinemas on December 18, 2026.
RELATED: The 26 Strongest DC Characters
Aquaman ?
Aquaman is DC
God is the strongest
Top 5 powerful MCU characters and you list Captain America?? Hahaha. And no Hulk. Hahaha. Hahahahahhaa. Makes the rest of this crap you posted worthless. Sorry. Just awful.
Get a life
Hulk not mentioned?
Mr Sinister
TBH Visions the strongest
Ultron
Oh wow…..it’s not black panther.
You forgot how scarlet which just erases all reality at one point.
THE STRONGEST MARVEL CHARACTER IS SQUIRREL GIRL YA IDIOTS!!!!!!
iron man
scarlet witch (wanda maximoff) is one of the most powerfull characters, and in infin she almost stopped thanos in her own, i think she is even stronger than thanos
WERE THE GOD IS SCARLET WITCH GRDGTBFVCFTCGB NHGYFD
Black Bolt is the coolest and most powerful
u know who is stronger than one above all stan lee
yeah that’s true he. he is not immortals or has any powerful powers
Stan Lee is actually portrayed as the One above all and considering he has been in nearly all of the MCU films while alive as a mortal and never the same character twice ( he even appeared in 3 different Universes) in 3 different Spider man films and last but not least he as long as he is remembered he will always live on within his comics he is immortal
Scarlet Witch(stronger than Thanos, we didn’t experience a good battle one on one after Thanos crying ?)
Hela(daughter of Odin, she is stronger than Thor himself)
dog water
Where’s scarlet witch and captain marvel
WHERE THE HELL IS THE SCARLET WITCH?
And THE ONE ABOVE ALL IS KANG ‘THE CONQUEROR’
what about docter Doom, his power can beat Beyonder.
but squrrel girl beat doom, manny times AND she beat galactus on the moon BY HER SELF IN ONE PANNEL
When the Celestials first appeared (just one came to judge Earth in an issue of Thor), Odin popped into the shell of the Destroyer and grew to the size of the Celestial and was promptly and easily killed. I remember reading the letter section in the back in which the editor said that the Celestials were the next level of power, above Galactus, Eternity and some other meta-powerful entities. I guess they got scaled back a bit in the subsequent lore, but it seems they deserve a place somewhere on this list.
is really is annoying how the MCU made the collector and the grand master so weak.
wanda should def be apart of this list!
Bruh list i shorrible, Where is the fulcrum, where is First Firmament, Where is the Above All Others, Where is Thanos Astral Regulator, Where is the HOuse of Ideas, Where is Then and Now, Where is The One Below All, Where is The White Pheonix of The Crown?!!!
What about The demiurge, Billy Kaplan?
where’s mangog, molecule man, zom, dormammu, shuma gorath, the goblin force, celestials, knull, kronos, onslaught, Gorr the god butcher(he should be at least in the bottom part of the list as he can easily defeat old king thor whose more powerful than odin), korvac, the fulcrum, lady death, infinity, oblivion, the watchers, mephisto, ego, the in betweener, vishanti abraxas, apocalypse, tyrant, proteus, cthon all these were in the back of my head and you couldn’t get any one of these sorry but the list lacks research and is pretty weak
what about Amatsu-Mikaboshi
This list could use a update/refresh tbh, especially since it keeps popping up at my top results in google… Also, this list was a joke when it was made.
Carnage should be here because he can latch on to and possess The One Above All.
where is zom and molecule man ?
I think Thor should be in this list.
where is molecule man ? he should be at least in the top 5
WHERE IS ONSLAUGHT, he was able to throw juggernaut (the host of Cyttorak), force Phoenix force (Jean Grey) into submission in a battle of sheer psychic power, control Franklin Richards (number 5 on this list) His physical strength can stop juggernaut mid-charge and throw him across New York. A feat no other character can do. (aside from Gwenpoole or Stan the Man). Onslaught can screw over any character aside a few of the multiversal level entities.
It was Ares that Sentry ripped apart.
xeranthemum solos all of them
The Beyonder has a chance to beat One Above all because one above all is creator of the WHOLE MARVEL MULTIVERSE. The BEYONDER IS one whole MILLION times stonger than the multiverse which is infinite and but I am talking about the pre-retcon Beyonder because any other Beyonder would be demolished. So maybe put Beyonder on #1 but IDK tho
Batman still kicks their asses!
Docyor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Sentry, Legion and Doctor Doom would like to have a word with most of this list. All the movie blowhards need yo get out of the conversation because that is a different list to be discussing.
Run King Thor and Phoenix king Thor why not in this list he not Powerful than
what about doctor strange
What about knull?
Forbush man: am I a joke to you
Hercules over Odin bro? And magus over Galactus? Why would anyone pay this tool to write this when he ain’t even a real fan
The MoD is a clear top 4 or top 3 contestant. The MoD wiped out Eternity with a wave of his hand lol, as well as the molecule man.
Sentry should be here.
Clearly he would Beat Hercules, Grand Master, Skaar, Sentry has 2 persona Characters, The Void, Deathseed and The Sentry.
Can’t die unless he wants to, he has 30 different powers endowed in him. (At least the Comic makers made him so)
But i won’t blame this list, anyone is entitled to make their list, at least it was Better than the one i saw previously when i googled it, they Made Squirrel Girl Number 1 above all the marvel characters. ?
Got to agree bro.
Thanos with infinity gauntlet complete should be in the top 5.
This list is trash. We all forgot Disney! They all the power.
Where is Mathew Malloy . the most powerful mutant
A list of who is most powerful should be definate but its not and no one can agree and peoples opinion on who should be where is so varied and out of whack is because there are way too many characters with all similar powers; mind control, warping the universe, bending matter etc. Too many overpowered characters. What they’re should have been was only a handful of characters with god like powers.
Stan Lee and the crew probably didn’t know what was going on and forgot what was what. Probably the real reason why there are more universes?
The new x-men film shows phoenix. On this list it shows that if phoenix showed up in avengers against thanos then it would have been a quick battle but these films don’t mix. They’re so many overpowering xmen that would have ended thanos much quicker but are nowhere to be seen.
The truth is the most powerful is what ever the writers decide to write. Having deadpool kill all these god type characters is like a 93 year old man beat up brock lesnar in the octogon. But deadpool achieved this because that’s what the writers written.
I like the list and I know everyone had their on opinion. But to correct a few of these girls comments. Captain marvel is nowhere near Thor’s powerful level. They just changed that for the movie. In the comics however. Thor beats her in every category. Scarlet witch is powerful but she can’t take very much damage. She is still human and isn’t durable. Captain marvel is a joke compared to Thor. He doesn’t even need the Odin force or to be Rune King Thor to destroy her.
Scarlet witch is not more powerful then the Phoenix Force. You can’t even create a valid argument that promotes SW being comparable to a celestial force that eats stars for lunch. SW wouldn’t have much of a target to use her mind controlling and form altering telekinetic magic against a technically formless force of pure destructive cosmic energy.
Best and only argument would be SW against Jean Grey without the Phoenix Force, and even that could go either way.
Just looking at the movies End Game and, I know it was god awful but still, Dark Phoenix (as well as Last Stand) and witness what Jean Grey was capable of.
SW was the only Avenger who overpowered and made Thanos incredibly desperate within moments. All be it without the inifinity gauntlet.
A great feat and it was alluded at during infinity wars. However swap the two characters out and imagine what would have occurred.
Jean Grey with the Phoenix Force would only have to think Thanos out of existence. The same would hold true for Wanda.
Wanda might be able to stop her before she can unleash total havoc but even with Xavier using Cerbro at it’s full power he was forced out of Jeans mind in Dark Pheonix. How could you honestly believe that SW would be able to trump that?
Wanda shoots out energy that hurts like B, DF Jean Grey points at powerful beings and turns them to dust. No contest.
isnt she mortal though?
thanos smacked tf outta her
WHERE IS SCARLET WTCH!!! SHE IS STRONGER THAN CAPTAIN MARVEL,HULK,Dark Phoenix (i love her though),and EVERYONE ELSE IN THE MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE!!
this isnt the marvel cinematic universe…..this is a comic book list and its everyone in their normal forms so you take the normal scarlet witch not chaos magic or house of m same reason you cant get rune king thor or black priest dr strange or god of magic dr strange
Uh no there was an MCU list, read again
ehm…
RUNE KING PHOENIX ODIN FORCE THOR…….
ehm..
Reality manipulation and stuff like that ruins comics.
Where’s the celestial?
You forget that the only one named since ever as the most powerful and strongest in the Universe is HE-MAN !!!
I am the most powerful marvel character .you should include me first.
Beta Ray Bill should Be on the list. And what about the Watchers ?
Beta Ray Bill should Be on the list.
I think Captain Marvel should be on the list ad well as the Scarlet Witch. These women rock the Marvel Universe.
rune king thor,protege, molecule man, scarlet witch(choas magic), mad jim jaspers?
to be honest, this list is wrong, they put Mikaboshi at number 8 even though eternity said he couldn’t beat mikaboshi so Mikaboshi would at least be number 2 to three, also im pretty sure death ran away from Mikaboshi. odin can destroy entire reality’s, this is proven during his fight with seth, so him being 13 on the list is also wrong. Cyttorak should not be 7 if hes omnipotent(reguardless of being limited to the Crimson Cosmos.) the one above all should not even be up there because hes not that strong nor can you prove this, you can say that hes omnipotent omniscient and omnipresent, but the whole omniscient thing is already solved, hes not omniscient mainly for the fact that he got interested in a deal thanos made, then thanos had to tell him the deal and the one above all was interested as if not knowing, but being omniscient is knowing all.im pretty sure if i kept complaining about this list then this would go on for a little while so im just gonna leave this at this.
WHERE IS SCARLET WITCH!! She can warp reality. You don’t get much stronger than that. And if this was made after captain marvel and endgame, captain marvel should be on this list. Even the Hulk can’t fly a spaceship down from SPACE. WITHOUT DYING.
what about Amatsu-Mikaboshi
WHERE THE HELL IS CAPTAIN MARVEL!!!!!!! She is the most powerful. Even the Hulk can’t fly a damn spaceship down from space. And if this was written before the movie, ok I get it. But Scarlet WItch can WARP REALITY. You don’t get much stronger than that. So don’t you dare underestimate the girls.
Phoenix force clearly referring to the collective, rogue were the stronger of those
Talking smak Spidey wil rule even over the omni potent assassin of beyonder
Brute strength hulk gets outweigh by almost every gamma enfused character that followed (abomination, red hulk)
If its there cosmic or celestial force mar-vel rivals and out weights most other characters
But in all its an ever changing and infinite story-verse
Well i dont know but i think hope or rogue should be up there they are both omega level and can mimic powers meaning they practically can take ANY power and i know this is wrong but wolverine is my fav and i think he should be somewhere up there because pretty much no one can puncture his adamantium and as his claws are also adamantium they can rip through pretty much anything plus he can heal so just sayin also what do u guys think is stronger adamantium or vobranium?
These lists are stupid. They’re flavor-of-the-day. All it would take for that list to become obsolete is for a writer to write a new story where (fill-in-with-the-name-of-your-favorite-hero) beats any one of those, and since the Marvel universe “rules” are completely fabricated, complaints will fall on deaf ears and everyone has to accept the “new” reality.
For myself, I say that only the original creator’s say-so about a character is official. Johnny-come-latelys don’t count. I just ignore them…. So the Hulk will always be the most powerful Marvel character. All others are wanna-bees.
World breaker hulk
Put Dark Phoenix up against the Hulk then come talk to me
WHERE IS DEADPOOL?!
Silver surfer is top 5 for sure !
Stan Lee should be number one.
yes true believer
The Marquis of Death destroyed the sun, turning it into like a neutron star or something, and threw at earth destroying it. He did that to millions of planets and universes. He has almost omnipotent power and can easily kill the people from #5-15 on the list. Just my opinion. He doesn’t have that much popularity, only because he doesn’t show up in many comics, although he showed his absolute power in the ones he did.
Hello Rogue can steal anyone on this list’s powers with just a touch!
But they have to be there for her to touch. So by herself she cant beat them because these people are so insanely powerful that she would be killed before she got close. Like some of the ones on this list would be almost impossible to touch if they didnt want touched.
?
?
?
Hello,to anyone who is saying that “OMFG U STUPID IDIOT HULK IS THA BEST”I have to say that:THANOS WHO WASNT ON THE LIST KICKED HIS ASS SO SHUT UP STUPID 13 YEAR-OLDS!
Thanos not thanks
Thanks, or Kronos should be here as they all powerfull titans, that promise the end of everything ?
Why isn’t David Haller (Legion) on the list, didn’t he like snap gods out of existence. He’s got to be at least above 10.
Yeah…Haller can rip apart a universe with but a simple thought. The dude can not only atom by atom rip a universe but the man also has instantaneous awareness/access to the multiverse–NOW THATS ABSOLUTE POWER. Good mention dude; I’m backing your play!
Yes sir he is easy top 10 and I’m pretty sure he is more powerful then even Richards
why is’nt The Impossible man on the list?
Franklin Richard should be 2 cause he has named 2 strongest according to marvel
Runescape Thor should definitely be on this list if Worldbreaker Hulk is, he either defeated or rivaled the Beyonders, and is 2x as powerful as Oden.
The One Below all?
What a great list thank you. Deadpool definitely missing tho.
Hulk killed death and all the super heroes and villains then resurrected his wife and son so he should be up there
Why wasn’t storm included in the list she has the ability use weather elements to her ability also Thor did not make the list being the son of Odin those 2 together would be a formidable force as they could combine their powers
Molecule man whopped the Beyonders ass and he’s not on the lists? PITIFUL
My ex wife would be #1 she has the ability to crush a man’s soul and bleed their wallet dry
That power only works on weaklings.
Where’s Legion, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man in some ways too (quantum), Loki who has defeated Surfer, Thor, Hulk should be here especially planet/world breaker seeing as he has no limits to his powers/strength period. And even Vision is seriously powerful alongside the characters Captain Marvel, Adam Warlock and The Kree Empire in general which aren’t so much stand alone powerful but the armies they have are frightening to say the least. Then there’s the likes of genius powerful- Like the saying you don’t need superpowers to be a hero or even a massive threat universally and people like Ironman, Reed Richards, Von Doom and Moongirl could think of devastating ways to cause serious drama if they went the other way or had bad intentions.
Star Lord is also by far more powerful than a lot of this list massively being a celestial due to his father the living planet Ego who’d stomp a lot solo being one himself. You then have the likes of White Queen Phoenix, Silver Surfer is more powerful than many here too. Squirrel Girls defeated Thanos so she’s a candidate. Invisible Womans not most powerful but she has beaten Jean Grey before and so too has Emma Frost. The only reason I mention the few non god like X-Men characters is for one Storm hurt Surfer twice and that’s hard to do. Damn even Spiderman surprise one shot him off his board (no I am not confusing them as all powerful god or skyfather beings i’m simply stating define most powerful) most powerful at what exactly even the best can fall to people you’d never expect to get hits in never mind win. Talking of Skyfathers also pretty sure Hela would end mostly all this list the exceptions being the top 3 t 5 never mind the fact The Collector wipe out an entire race of elites single handed so that’s power there. Christ The Collector makes Thanos look silly in terms of raw power and even Thanos deserves to be on this list. There’s loads others but it’d take all day.
????????
I find it hard to believe that Thor isn’t on this list seeing how he passed Odin #13 in every single trial that Odin failed. He the later defeated The Living Tribunal #3 in his later comics. Not to mention the time he enslaved the entire cosmos for 1000 years to “protect” it, then went back in time and stopped himself from doing it.
I’m surprised Mr Mar-vel, or Hope who is another Omega-level mutant, she was born with her powers active and gained more as she grew up. She also was the host for the 5th Phoenix (White Phoenix) not to be confused Jean’s later Phoenix of the white room. She was born with 2 powers, by 18 years old she had 7 or more powers. She could man handle Thanos even with his Infinity Gauntlet.
U think storm is as powedul as some of these on the list. While she is busy calling up clouds to cause a lighting strike thor hits her in the face with lighting be ause he is the god of thunder but sure storm who is a mutant that controls wind and pulls clouds together can beat him and he isnt even on the list
A lot wrong with this list
“Hercules, the son of Zeus, is considered the physically strongest character in the entire Marvel universe. He is stronger than both Thor and Hulk, and once pulled the entire island of Manhattan which weighed 99,000,000,000 tons.”
Hmmmm, Herc is physically stronger than Hulk? O-Kay….. *Maybe* before Hulk gets Angry. On that basis, Thor is pretty close to un-angered Hulk, and Algrim/Kurse has More than Twice Thor’s strength. That should put him around twice Hulk’s base level strength too.
Herc is also Not more Powerful than Odin.
The Celestials are more powerful than Odin.
Fulcrum, as others have noted.
Lord Chaos and Master Order?
The Stranger? Surtur?
BTW, wasn’t *The* Beyonder retconned to be one of the race The Beyonders?
Didn’t Protege have the ability to duplicate Any power?
What about Mickey Mouse… he has the power to make you laugh until your sides hurt.
????????
also he can buy your soul and bend your reality to his will
Why Fulcrum is omitted from this list? As far as I know he is the second most powerful being in the Marvel Universe. In fact some claim Fulcrum is Jack Kirby. Over here it’s been mentioned that One-Above-All has taken the form of Jack Kirby. I’m bit confused. Can somebody to clarify things.
Im guessing they are basically the same. If you are at that level of power why not just be the Fulcrum instead of TOAA for a day, and then switch back.
“…the Fulcrum is likely an aspect, manifestation, or alternate name of the One-Above-All.
The Fulcrum is an incarnation of Jack Kirby, the well known author who literally created the Celestials and the eternals…”(1)
where is spawn? He killed satan and GOD. You know, christian god. The one that could do anything he wanted to do because he is so powerful. Yeah, spawn killed them, then basically did whatever he wanted without care.
Spawn is not marvel.
spawn isnt marvel looooooooooooooool
Deadpool should be second, in the comics Deadpool kills the marvel universe, he nearly assasinates every marvel entity and then later turns and looks at the reader and says ” I’ll find you soon enough”. But all in all, one above all should be at the top. He represents the creators.
What about rune king thor???
Not sure on the exact order of this list , but another thing that I AM certain about involves several of the characters here as well.
And that would be the list for cheesiest, lamest, most over the top, laughably ridiculous while being embarrassingly dumb and just plain old stupidest names ever given to characters in anything. Marvel and DC have always held a monopoly on this with the number one slot still being:
The Living Tribunal. So lame.
One above All….where do I even start. Such depth must have been given to the thought process of coming up with that one. They saved ink in combining name and description.
The Beyonder…Uhhh, okay. Awesome I guess?
Steppenwolf…Wonder what music was playing when that was thought up?
Marvel has some of the coolest names of characters ever as well. Just so hilarious to see the most powerful with the most god awful, unimaginative and laughable, literally laughable names .
The Living Tribunal….HAHAHA! Marvel can steal my tribute of a user name for a final showdown!
Boi,TLT be existing before you’re even a sperm LOL.
Unlike DC. “Lucifer Morningstar” Wonder what they read before that name was thought up? Satanist Books?
“Superman” …Sounds lame af.
“Wonder Woman” She be Wondering.
and “Steppenwolf” is from DC.
LOLLLL
The Molecule Man should be top 5.
Marquis of death. He should definitely be on there!
where the living hell is deadpool he should be on this list. did any one forget he actually murdered almost everyone in the multiverse and he can literally not die.
Well, this is actually wrong. While yes, he did kill everyone regular in the marvel universe, he didn’t kill any truly cosmic entities. He didn’t touch any of them. Besides, any one of these people besides Skaar or Hercules could kill him. All they would have to do is destroy every molecule in his body, which for these people, would be a snap of their fingers.
WBH should be in place of Skarr. Even Apocalypse’s Horseman version of Hulk was stronger than Skarr.
Not a very comprehensive list im sorry to say.
9-15 wouldn’t be even in my top 40 to be honest.
The Magus entry is all wrong. Possibly confused with the other Magus.
This Magus’s son is not Adam warlock. Just Warlock. This Magus is the head of the Technarchy, an alien Techno organic race of beings.
The other Magus is the evil verson of Adam Warlock.
Neither should be on this list though. Well def not in the top 100 if being honest.
I feel that the Beyonder should be third on this list and the Living Tribunal should be second since he was created to be second in power to the One Above All and has never gotten his powers stolen by Dr. Doom .
Hercules and vulcan lol wouldn’t be even on the top 200 of my list. There are so many more powerful beings in marvel its ridiculous! Sorry!
But he died by the beyonder he should be third because warlock becomes the new living tribunal
The information is wrong.
Living Tribunal was killed by the Beyonders not Beyonder.
Where the hell is Thanos? I’m in no way saying he should be at the top, but you’d think he’d at least be top 5 or slightly lower.
But anyone with the infinity gauntlet would be there so it wouldn’t be just Thanos. If anything it would be categorized as “Infinity Stones” but those are items, not beings, wouldn’t really work out that well
Nice wannabe list fool. Crap internet list that ended up in top placement.
dude what about molecule man i agree with the list but molecule man has to be in that list also i think gladiator is suppose to be here.
The marquis of death anyone? Should be at least number 3
What about Deadpool, have we all forgotten that he killed everyone in the marvel universe?
deadpool can easily be erased from the earth!!!!
Well, technically not. He is immortal, and he can rewrite himself. Marvel is thinking about getting rid of him, sadly.
From reading the Marvel wiki on Magus, it seems like a lot is known about Magus …
Why does everyone get pre-retconned Beyonder wrong? He is more powerful than TOAA. The TOAA is supreme being of the Marvel multiverse, the Beyonder is supreme being of the Beyond Realm. The Beyond Realm was considered to be much greater in size than the Marvel multiverse and was also not considered part of that multiverse either. The comparison was a drop of water in an ocean, with Marvel being the drop and the Beyond Realm being an ocean. Basically you have supreme being vs supreme being, one that hails from a much bigger multiverse and is much greater in power than that very multiverse. (power millions of
times greater than the Marvel multiverse was what was said about him I believe)
If you’re able to find the source, I’ll be happy to have a look through, and possibly update.
The One Above All is not the supreme being of the Marvel multiverse; he/she/it (whatever) is the supreme being of the omniverse, including the DC multiverse, all entertainment universes, etc. Because of this, the Beyonder is stuck at number two
All the stuff about Beyonder was retconned. So it’s not even a part of normal marvel continuity
TOAA is the representation of a collective consciousness of writers, creators, and all those people working at creating entertainment, with his DC name being Overmonitor.
no, he is not he is near-omnipotent but not omnipotent like the TOAA
I think Jesus should be number one…
Now let’s pray.
Lol?
Lol!
Ummm.Yeah no the Phoenix is not that powerful. Stop lying to you’re self.Also Jean is an omega level Mutant that’s true but she dies A LOT so no she doesn’t deserve to be on the list. Franklin Richards has done a lot in comics he’s way way more powerful then Jean. He has done in comics
1) He made Galaxy’s his herald and rose him from nothing.
2) He creates pocket universes like no joke. The kid goes in his room makes universes and puts them in his pocket. Jeans a joke compared to him
3) He made a counter Universe and brought every hero there so they wouldn’t die.
So tell me how he doesn’t do “anything” in comic books…..
Now tell me how dose she or the Phoenix are above him also one more thing what are you stupid the Phoenix, above beyonder or TOAA for that matter you’re hilarious…
I’m sorry but the Phoenix Force should be number 1. Or the very least above Frankilin Rhichards. I never saw that kid do anything in the comics. Every FF comic so far he is just too weak.
Also no Jean Grey???? She is omega level and the most know powerful mutant there is.
Spiderman is the best one ever of all them.
U forgot to add the hulk because he is immortal and his powers are limitless. The more hulk will get angry the more powerful he will get
Ok, spiderman is like an ant compared to a car on this list.
not true spider man can lift over 3000 tons
You think about Jean Grey while I’m thinking about David Haller, The Legion. Since he has every power and yet a single separate character controls each one of his power and he is also an Omega, I think he should be there too.
she cant be number 1. literally none can beat the one above all
How do you figure that the Phoenix Force should be first when it doesn’t have infinite power and doesn’t hold a candle to beings like the One above all , Living Tribunal or the Beyonder who is the total sum and creator force of his own universe ?
Jean Grey embodies the Phoenix force, for the sake of the list they’re the same. Jean Grey needs the Phoenix force to be comparable to the other characters on this list anyways.
And no, it is absolutely absurd to believe the Phoenix force is anywhere near first place. You could make a good argument that it is superior to Franklin, though, as they were both capable of defeating Galactus. However, Richards is consistently shown to be more powerful and subdued Galactus with a lot more ease. I’d have to give the edge to Richards, at least when he is at the peak of his power.
Professor x can control anyone by entering their mind, including Jean
Scarlet Witch will most likely not be number one. One Above All is literally the representation of the creators of Marvel. There is no possibility she would be able to compete with him. Her existence would be completely wiped out.
Franklin revived Galactus, and killed a celestial with a single punch, he went back in time to teach himself tonise his powers and basically became twice as strong
Jean Grey is technically the Phoenix Force
Actually, the most powerful being is everyone. Because, well, comic logic
good logic
no, the Pheonix force was created by the passion of the universe and it is not omnipotent jean grey is not powerful on her own if we include hosts the juggernaut would be on this list
Actually in the comics Frankling Richards as a child could make pocket universes for fun and even when he grew up was able to defeat cellestials.
do you know that frankilin is the most powerful mutant he can beat the phoenix force
lmao phoenix force no 1 u on drugs ? The phoenix force should be like 4th ig above franklin yea but no more. But u never saw the kid do anything thats ur fault. As a kid he could create pocket universes. As an adult he’s above gaactus and celestials but yeah he should be around 9th in the list
I’m surprised the Scarlet Witch is nowhere in that list, considering that she can treat reality like an etch-a-sketch. Her son, Wiccan, is supposed to grow up to be the Demiurge and set magic free.
True. Scarlet Witch should probably be on the list.
scarlet witch (wanda maximoff) is one of the most powerfull characters, and in infin she almost stopped thanos in her own, i think she is even stronger than thanos
Dont forget about our God,who created All that exists.