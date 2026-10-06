Talisa Soto appeared in more than 20 films throughout the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, but there are two roles that she’s become idolized for:

Bond girl Lupe Lamora in 1989’s Licence to Kill

Princess Kitana in both Mortal Kombat (1995) and Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997)

Throw in a biopic opposite Benjamin Bratt, a film co-starring Lucy Liu, and a cult feature in a vampire film — and you have the type of range that could have kept bookings rolling in for decades to come.

So what caused Talisa Soto to walk away from Hollywood for good? Well, the honest answer isn’t that juicy. She married actor Benjamin Bratt in 2002, they started a family and she largely retired from acting. The longer story follows.

Talisa Soto’s Early Life: A Massachusetts Schoolgirl’s Rise to International Modeling Fame

At just 15, Soto was already 5-foot-8 when she began traveling to give modeling a shot. She moved between Massachusetts and New York City only to be rejected by several major agencies. “Blond and blue eyes at that time were dominating the scene,” she told the New York Post in a 2002 interview. She mentioned that agencies told her that she looked too ethnic.

Eventually, she caught the eye of Click Model Management, signing with the agency at 15 and modeling during school vacations. It wasn’t long after that she found herself on the cover of Glamour, Mademoiselle, and even Vogue.

Talisa Soto’s Movies: Bond Girl in Licence to Kill and Princess Kitana in Mortal Kombat

Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, United Artists, Danjaq, S.A., eon, EON Productions, Estudios Churubusco Azteca

Like many Hollywood actresses, modeling eventually opened the door to acting for Solo. Jumping over, she wasted no time building her resume, with plenty of film credits. Here are a few of her standout projects:

Spike of Bensonhurst (1988): Her film debut, where she played India.

Licence to Kill (1989): Bond girl Lupe Lamora, opposite Timothy Dalton’s 007 (Rotten Tomatoes: 79%).

The Mambo Kings (1992): Maria Rivera, alongside Antonio Banderas.

Mortal Kombat (1995) and Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997): Princess Kitana, the role that cemented her as a genre icon (Rotten Tomatoes: 43% for the first film, 4% for the sequel).

Vampirella (1996): the title role in the cult comic book adaptation.

Piñero (2001): A biopic where she starred opposite, and began a relationship with, her future husband, Benjamin Bratt.

Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever (2002): Co-starred with Lucy Liu and Antonio Banderas.

While she was never nominated for any mainstream awards, she received the ShoWest Star of Tomorrow Award in 1989, as well as an ALMA Award nomination for her performance in Piñero.

RELATED: Mortal Kombat II Movie Review – A Bloodier, Better Sequel From Simon McQuoid

Why Did Talisa Soto Quit Acting? Leaving Hollywood, With a Return for a Personal Family Film

Image Credit: New Line Cinema, Threshold Entertainment

Unlike many other actresses of her generation, Soto’s reasons for leaving Hollywood were not overly dramatic. Instead, by most accounts, her reasons were more domestic. After marrying Benjamin Bratt in April 2002, Soto largely stepped away from acting to focus on family life and raising their two children, born in 2002 and 2005.

Her final credited role came in 2009’s La Mission, where she starred alongside her husband and was credited as Talisa Soto Bratt. The film was written and directed by her brother-in-law Peter Bratt, which drew her back to the screen one final time to support her family’s creative vision.

Talisa Soto’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis: Her Message on Screenings

In 2022, Benjamin Bratt revealed that his wife had been diagnosed with breast cancer during the pandemic. Soto specifically asked him to share her diagnosis publicly, hoping it would push other women to prioritize regular mammograms.

“It’s important to get your screenings yearly,” Bratt relayed in an interview on the Today show, adding that women need to advocate for themselves and take care of their health. As of that 2022 interview, she was cancer-free, though Bratt said the couple was staying vigilant. Her message remains timely every October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Where Is Talisa Soto Now? Her Life With Benjamin Bratt in 2026

Soto and Bratt have been married for over two decades and have dedicated much of their time to raising their daughter Sophia and son Mateo.

At 59, Soto’s no longer chasing flashy Hollywood roles or magazine covers. But to her fans, she’ll always be a Bond girl and Princess Kitana. Fans can still see the princess on screen in Mortal Kombat II (2026), where Adeline Rudolph now plays Kitana.

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, or Someone Else? 10 Actresses Fans Want as the Next Bond Girl

Where to watch: Mortal Kombat (1995) was streaming on HBO Max in the US at the time of writing, and can be rented or bought on Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango at Home and YouTube. Licence to Kill and Mortal Kombat: Annihilation are also available to rent or buy digitally.