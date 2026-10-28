Society has certain expectations when it comes to action heroes. For example, we expect them to be muscular, strong, and to move with power and grace. That’s why it can come as a surprise when an action star has a run that’s a little …unconventional.

And it happens more often than you’d imagine. Sometimes it’s used as a purposeful comedic device (like Stephen Chow’s blurry leg wheel in Kung Fu Hustle), but other times it’s the actor’s natural run that has fans laughing.

After all, not everyone can have the explosive strides and intense focus of Matt Damon in the Bourne films.

So, which action heroes have the funniest runs? Here are our top six.

Alan Ritchson: Jack Reacher’s Heavy, Side-to-Side Run in Reacher and Runner

Funniest Runs: The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (2024), Reacher (2022-2026), Runner (2026)

In an interview with Collider , Ritchson talks about how Jack Reacher’s walk is his superpower. And yes, Ritchson does have a very powerful, almost robotic, walk throughout the series.

But it’s his running style that’s been raising eyebrows. The problem probably comes down to his bulk, as the actor typically weighs between 235 and 240 pounds when filming the show.

The result? A really heavy pace and a strange side-to-side sway. Then there’s his T-rex arms to top it all off.

Ritchson’s unique run is also seen in the 2024 action comedy, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare [68% on Rotten Tomatoes] , where he stars as Anders Lassen — a real-life Danish soldier. Ritchson does an outstanding job when delivering comedic lines and handling an array of traditional weapons, including combat knives and bows and arrows.

The ironically-named Runner (2026) [78% on Rotten Tomatoes] , which hit theaters on September 11, is one of Ritchson’s latest projects, acting as a former Navy SEAL alongside Owen Wilson. And yes, Ritchson’s impressive bulk once again adds a level of comedy to his strides.

RELATED: Interview: Alan Ritchson Discusses Batman Rumours and Reacher Season 2

Steven Seagal: The Flapping-Arms Run Behind “Steven Seagull”

Funniest Runs: Above the Law (1988), Hard to Kill (1990), Marked for Death (1990), Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (1995), The Glimmer Man (1996)

These days, Steven Seagal does as little running in movies as possible. At 74, he mostly plays sedentary villains and leaves the action scenes to his younger co-stars.

Back in his ‘80s and ‘90s heyday, Seagal’s intensive Aikido background led to plenty of martial arts roles. He was praised for his technical mastery, but his running became the butt of plenty of jokes.

His chase scenes (such as the opening sequence in Marked for Death ) are characterized by Seagal’s flapping, spaghetti arms — earning him the unfortunate nickname of ‘Steven Seagull’.

The funniest part? This is Seagal’s own personal running style that he’s maintained throughout various roles.

Will Smith: The Shirt-Flapping Slow-Motion Run in Bad Boys

Funniest Run: Bad Boys (1995), Independence Day (1996)

Will Smith has one of the most hilarious running scenes of all time. The slow-motion scene in Bad Boys, where his shirt flies open, is just completely over the top. The aggressive blade hands also don’t help the cause.

The thing is…Smith had some of the best track coaching that Hollywood could buy. He spent four months getting into incredible shape and learning proper running form. The problem is that ‘perfect’ form often looks incoherent in an action movie.

His running style in I Am Legend (2007) was a lot more grounded and believable.

Scott Adkins: Yuri Boyka’s Joyful, Limping Run in Undisputed III

Funniest Runs: Undisputed III: Redemption (2010), The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud (2020)

Despite Scott Adkins’ incredible physical prowess and ass-kicking abilities, his running leaves a lot to be desired. In an interview with Men’s Journal , Adkins admitted: “I’m not a big fan of the running machine or running in general.”

Since he’s had decades of martial arts training, he naturally adopts a wider stance when running. His massive upper body muscle makes his run look heavy and a little awkward.

But it’s his joyful, limping run in Undisputed III: Redemption (2010) that has become internet meme gold. In the scene, Adkins delivers a wordless performance as he jogs through the streets with a suitcase of cash after being released from prison while laughing manically.

Keanu Reeves: The Floppy “John Wick Waddle”

Funniest Run: The John Wick Franchise (2014-2023), Generation Um… (2012)

Throughout his career, fans have commented on Keanu Reeves’ unusual gait. There’s even an entire Pinterest Board dedicated to Keanu Reeves running memes . It doesn’t get more niche than that.

His run has always been floppy, loose, and somewhat uncoordinated — which doesn’t quite fit the narrative of him being an athletic action hero who does a lot of his own stunts. One of the best examples of this is the iconic scene in Generation Um… when Reeves steals a camera and runs away with it.

While his gait has been a running joke (ha ha) throughout his years on screen, it all culminates in the John Wick franchise. Fans call it the ‘John Wick waddle’ or the ‘bojangle’ because of his wide-angled legs and loose torso, as explained by movement specialists .

Hey, the man is running in a heavy bullet-proof suit, he can hardly be expected to look graceful.

Tom Cruise: The “Perfect” Mission: Impossible Sprint Everyone Can’t Stop Memeing

Funniest Run: The Mission: Impossible Franchise (1996-2025)

Tom Cruise is often praised for having the ‘perfect’ action hero run, as seen in the Mission: Impossible movies. The run is fast (often at a sprint) and adopts blade-like hands and a vertical posture.

You can probably see it in your mind’s eye right now.

Cruise was reportedly trained by Olympic athlete, Milan Tiff , which helped him perfect his gait. But it’s his uncanny precision and seriousness that actually makes his run so funny. It’s meant to convey the intensity of life-or-death situations, but it’s become the source of much comedic relief on the internet.

Yes, it’s an efficient run. But it’s also just plain silly-looking.

RELATED: Mission: Impossible 30th Anniversary Origin Story

Want to judge the runs for yourself? Reacher is streaming on Prime Video, and Runner is now available to watch at home on digital platforms.