The moment we saw the tombstone at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4, we knew it wasn’t actually over. Heck, many of us even expected to see Keanu Reeves’ hand reach out through the grave and grab a gun as a tease for another sequel. After being thrown down stairs, being hit by cars, stabbed, shot, bitten, kicked and punched for four two-hour films, the filmmakers have found new ways to bring the near-immortal Baba Yaga back again and again and again. And now, studio boss Adam Fogelson has shared news about the character’s return in John Wick 5… again.



We all know what Hollywood is like. Why would the studios pull the plug on a franchise that keeps making large amounts of money at the box office? And so, we expected the John Wick spin-offs and the animated prequels, before eventually returning to the main story.



And fans were actually right about that. Speaking to Business Insider, studio boss Adam Fogelson dropped the update fans were waiting for: “Chad and Keanu have an idea that they think can be really exciting. There are a lot of steps, so I wouldn’t want to put a timeline on it. But in terms of finding a core idea, they seem to have landed on something that they are excited about, and now we’ll see.”

Image Credit: Lionsgate Studios

Back in April 2025, Keanu Reeves sounded pretty certain it was all over, though. “The character is dead. He died,” he said in interviews. But, honestly, it was probably only half the truth. It’s clear that they didn’t want to rush into things too early with another sequel. They needed a story and a reason for him to come back first. Also, considering how each film keeps trying to outdo the last, the long pause probably saved the Wick franchise from running in circles.



Still, the Wick universe is moving forward with more guns and bigger action sequences. Donnie Yen is already back with a spin-off focused on Caine. There’s also an animated prequel in the works, showing what led to Wick walking away from the assassin lifestyle the first time. And, of course, we had Ballerina with Ana de Armas in 2025.

So, yeah, there’s enough to keep fans busy until John Wick 5 arrives.

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