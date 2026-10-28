She was voted ‘Favorite Sister’ for her role as Paige Matthews in the 2005 Family Television Awards . But Charmed was just the beginning for Rose McGowan.

On September 5, 2026, Rose McGowan turned 53. While she is best remembered as one of the most powerful good witches on Charmed(1998-2006) and Tatum in Scream (1996), she’s had a diverse career that goes beyond acting.

She’s also back in the spotlight this week as a guest judge on the season 7 premiere of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula , the horror-themed drag competition that debuted October 27 on Shudder and AMC+.

McGowan was a critical catalyst in the #MeToo movement, published a best-selling memoir, and has appeared in several music videos (including RuPaul’s ‘Glamazon ’ and Charli XCX’s ‘Break the Rules ’).

After taking a step back from Hollywood and moving to the Yucatán Peninsula region of Mexico in 2020, she rediscovered her voice and has collaborated with a few unexpected artists.

Here’s how Rose McGowan found fame as a teen, made a name for herself in Hollywood, and went on a journey of self-discovery in her 50s.

How Did Rose McGowan Become Famous? Her Early Life, Emancipation and Breakout Roles

Image Credit: Hollywood Pictures, Touchwood Pacific Partners 1

Rose McGowan (born Rosa Arianna McGowan) spent her early childhood travelling through Europe with her artist father and writer mother. The family was part of the Children of God Cult, but left to settle in Oregon, then Seattle, when Rose was around 10.

At 15, she legally emancipated herself from her parents and moved to L.A. With a past of homelessness and the murder of her nightclub owner boyfriend, this was a tumultuous time for young Rose McGowan.

But things began looking up when she was scouted by a casting associate on a street corner outside a gym. The associate kept calling and this eventually led to McGowan’s breakthrough role in Gregg Araki’s The Doom Generation (1995), which earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination for best debut performance.

Next came her iconic role as Tatum Riley in Scream (1996) [78% on Rotten Tomatoes ], which cemented her spot as an up-and-coming actress.

Rose McGowan Movies and TV Shows: Charmed, Scream, Jawbreaker and Beyond

Image Credit: TriStar Pictures, Crossroads Films, Kramer-Tornell Productions, Film Kitchen

McGowan became a true cult queen when she played Courtney Shayne in Jawbreaker (1999), a dark teen comedy.

In 2001, she joined the cast of Charmed as Paige Matthews — the long-lost half-sister of the Halliwell witches. After she wrapped up the series in 2006, she played Cherry Darling in Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s Planet Terror (2007), and appeared as Marique in Conan the Barbarian (2011).

By this time, she’d established herself as a household name and picked up plenty of work in TV series, music videos, and voice acting.

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Rose McGowan and the #MeToo Movement: Her Career Pivot to Directing and Writing

Image Credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films, WeatherVane Productions, North Hollywood Films, Cheshire Smile Productions, Orion Pictures

It wasn’t long before McGowan took an interest in stepping behind the camera. She directed the short film Dawn (2014), which premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival . The film was written by M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller.

In October 2017, she became a central figure in the #MeToo movement after she publicly accused producer Harvey Weinstein of raping her in 1997. Twitter briefly suspended her account after she spoke out, which brought more attention and support.

2018 was the year she published her New York Times best-selling memoir titled Brave . McGowan outlined her time with the Children of God Cult and her rise to fame. She also exposed Hollywood’s systemic sexism and spoke about her harrowing experience with Weinstein.

What Is Rose McGowan Doing Now? Life in Mexico, Music and Dragula

In 2020, Rose McGowan packed up her life in Los Angeles and moved to Mexico with her dog. She’s been a permanent resident since 2021 and describes life there as “wildly geographically diverse, culturally diverse and just very, very special. There’s so much joy” at a 90s Con 2025 panel covered by PEOPLE Magazine .

She made the move to get away from the spotlight and rediscover herself. And that’s exactly what she did.

Music seems to be calling to her more than acting. Here are just a few of her accolades:

Released her own album Planet 9 in 2020

in 2020 Baby Yors used a voice note from her as an intro for his reggaeton ‘Monte y Culebra’. She also narrates his short film Any Moment Now (2026).

Teamed up with London rapper Kid Bookie on ‘Rose McGowan ’ in January 2026

’ in January 2026 Wrote the foreword to The Marilyn Monroe Century (2026), a photo book marking Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday

While she’s been teasing a new short film called Pleasure Struggle , a theatrical release is yet to be announced.

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Where to watch: Scream (1996) is currently listed on Hulu, Paramount+ and Peacock, and the original Charmed has been streaming on Peacock.