You probably know Missy Peregrym for her uniform-clad roles. Two standout examples include Officer Andy McNally in Rookie Blue (2010–2015) and Special Agent Maggie Bell in Dick Wolf’s FBI, which launched its ninth season on CBS on October 5, 2026.

And while no one can deny the fact that Peregrym looks great in a badge, don’t make the mistake of thinking she’s a one-trick pony. Looking back on her career, you’ll see she’s played a rebellious gymnast in Stick It (2006), a shapeshifting operative in Heroes (2007), and a lawyer surviving the wilderness in Backcountry (2014).

And that’s just the beginning for this highly-accomplished 44-year-old Canadian actress.

But how did Missy Peregrym break into the world of entertainment, and what else is she up to today?

Missy Peregrym’s Early Life: Did She Always Want to Become an Actress?

The short answer is ‘no’. As a child, Peregrym didn’t have any ambitions to become an actress. She was often described as a ‘tomboy’ and spent her time snowboarding, exploring mountain ranges, and excelling in school sports.

It made sense that she wanted to become a physical education teacher when she was older.

But when a Lizbell Agency scout spotted her and got her signed with the agency, Peregrym’s life took a very different turn. Soon she was appearing in commercials for high-end brands like Mercedes-Benz, Sprint Canada, and even the Olympic Games!

Missy Peregrym’s Early Acting Roles: Her First TV and Film Credits

Image Credit: Touchstone Pictures, Kaltenbach Pictures, Spyglass Entertainment

It didn’t take long for Peregrym to transition from commercials to acting. In 2002, she landed her first TV role on James Cameron’s Dark Angel. Next came a part in the short-lived martial arts series Black Sash (2003) and a main role as Jackie Bradford on ABC’s Life As We Know It (2004-2005).

And then came the movie credits.

Peregrym had a small, uncredited role in Catwoman (2004), which famously starred Halle Berry. But the real breakthrough came in 2006, when Peregrym starred in Stick It [Rotten Tomatoes: 31%] as Haley Graham — a rebellious teenage gymnast. That was 20 years ago.

Missy Peregrym’s Cop Roles: From Rookie Blue to FBI’s Maggie Bell

Image Credit: Shaw Media, E1 Entertainment, ICF

The first time Missy Peregrym played a cop was as Officer Andy McNally in the TV drama Rookie Blue. As the main character, she was in all six seasons of the show, which ran from 2010 to 2015.

This served as the launchpad for various guest roles on police procedurals, including Hawaii Five-0 (2016), The Night Shift (2017), and Law and Order: SVU (2017). It’s no wonder she was directly sought after by producer Dick Wolf for the lead role in FBI. Wolf has said her Law and Order: SVU episode “Net Worth” sold him on her , and she turned the lead down twice , but he refused to take no for an answer, and she finally said yes.

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What Is Missy Peregrym Doing Now? FBI Season 9 and Life in 2026

Image Credit: Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television, CBS Studios

Since 2018, Peregrym has mostly kept herself busy with filming FBI. The show has already aired about 160 episodes with more to come now that Season 9 has premiered.

This season, Maggie has a new partner in Isaiah Green (played by Roland Buck III), while her longtime partner OA (Zeeko Zaki) works undercover.

Off-screen, she’s been focusing on spending time with her family. She married Australian actor Tom Oakley in 2018 and they’ve since had a son (2020) and a daughter (2022).

In a 2026 interview with PEOPLE Magazine , Peregrym discusses the challenges that come with being a working mom: “As soon as you have a baby, you’re in protective mode and want to surround your child and be surrounded by them. And it’s pretty tough to go to work.”

In the same interview, she also spoke about starting hormone replacement therapy, stepping back from social media, learning to let go of things not in her control.

If you’re ready to see Special Agent Maggie Bell back in action, you can catch Peregrym in the newest episodes of FBI on CBS on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes also streaming on Paramount+ .

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Stick It can be rented or bought digitally in the US, including through Apple TV and Fandango at Home.