Robert Pattinson has officially been announced as the new James Bond. Amazon MGM Studios took to socials to name the star of The Batman and Twilight as the next 007 on November 16, 2026 . Along with the announcement came a first-look image and a very short teaser showing us what Pattinson looks like in the suit and tie. And he definitely looks the part. The good news is that he has a great team behind his debut too. Denis Villeneuve will direct from a script by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. But there’s no release date yet. And no other casting updates etiher.

That leaves the next big casting question: who will appear alongside him as the next Bond girl or the next villain in Bond 26? No leading lady has been announced, so every name below is a fan pick, not a report.

What exactly does playing a leading lady in a modern James Bond movie take? Striking beauty? Brains? Wit? Complexity? A special allure? We’d say it requires all of this and still much more. Contrary to popular belief, becoming a Bond girl involves more than just being a pretty face; in order to captivate viewers alongside the famous spy, you need to have a certain amount of charisma and presence on screen. We feel that these actresses have the perfect combination of beauty, talent, and intrigue to play the Bond Girl in the franchise’s next era.

Margot Robbie: The Fan-Cast Favorite for the Next Bond Girl

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

There are few roles Margot Robbie can’t tackle. Her versatility as an actress has been demonstrated by her compelling performances in everything from The Wolf of Wall Street to Barbie. Robbie also has some well-honed combat skills, as she apparently performed many of her own stunts in the Birds of Prey film. Not to mention her charm, beauty, and unmistakable screen presence. It’s honestly no surprise that the 36-year-old actress has been a fan favourite for the role of a Bond girl for quite some time. With Pattinson now locked in as 007, a Robbie pairing is the fan-casting we’d most like to see tested.

Robbie’s range keeps expanding — she’s currently attached to star in and produce Tim Burton’s Attack of the 50 Foot Woman remake — proof she’s not slowing down or narrowing her lane. See our coverage of Burton’s Attack of the 50 Foot Woman remake.

Ana de Armas: The Bond Girl Fans Want Back After No Time to Die

Ana De Armas in No Time To Die. Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Although Ana De Armas has previously been in a James Bond movie, 2021’s No Time to Die (Rotten Tomatoes score: 83% ), to be more specific, many fans would undoubtedly want to see her character, CIA agent Paloma, play a bigger part in the venerable series. She was intelligent, feisty, and entertaining and added fresh life to her Bond girl character. But if the actress’s preceding role in a 007 movie isn’t enough to persuade you, her 2025 headlining turn in Ballerina, the John Wick spin-off movie, shows you that De Armas is unquestionably a bada. Oh, and the mere fact that she is currently one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous actresses should help her case for landing a more prominent role in the Bond franchise.

Florence Pugh: The Black Widow Star Linked to a Bond Spin-Off

Florence Pugh in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Florence Pugh has already shown that she can be successful in the world of on-screen espionage with her roles as Yelena in Black Widow and Charmian “Charlie” Ross in The Little Drummer Girl. But the fact that the English actress is already rumoured to be starring in an Amazon spin-off James Bond series, The Moneypenny Diaries, as Miss Moneypenny (a report Amazon hasn’t confirmed ), keeps her in the Bond conversation and makes her a strong candidate for any Bond girl role. She can play a strong, independent character while also bringing a level of vulnerability and depth that would make her a compelling companion or love interest to the iconic spy. And with a string of critically lauded roles in film and television, like Little Women, Oppenheimer, and Hawkeye, she has demonstrated why she is one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood right now.

Zendaya: The Rising Action Lead Fans Want as a Bond Girl

Zendaya in Malcolm and Marie. Image Credit: Netflix

Emmy-award-winning actress Zendaya has built an outstanding resume in such a short period of time, with standout performances in projects like Euphoria and Dune: Part Two to her credit. From her earlier roles as a Disney star, including the teen-spy series K.C. Undercover, we’ve seen that she’s no stranger to spy-style action. Still, she’s also blossomed into a mature and versatile actress who can add nuance and complexity to any character, as demonstrated by her portrayal of Rue in Euphoria. That’s likely why she has become everyone’s go-to choice for a versatile and talented leading lady right now. So, we’re not at all shocked that fans keep fan-casting the young actress as a Bond girl in the upcoming film.

Bond isn’t the only spy-franchise rumor attached to her name right now — a June 2026 report claimed Universal was in talks with Zendaya to take over the Bourne franchise from Matt Damon, though Universal reportedly denied it and Damon has since said he still plans to return as Jason Bourne . Between that and the Bond chatter, the rumor mill clearly already sees her as Hollywood’s next great action lead. Read our coverage of the Bourne rumor.

Sydney Sweeney: The Fan-Cast Star at the Height of Her Fame

Sydney Sweeney in Madame Web. Image Credit: Sony Pictures

If the producers of the upcoming James Bond movie are searching for an actress who trained as a boxer for Christy, Sydney Sweeney could be the ideal woman for the job. But while she can certainly handle any physical demands the role could possibly throw at her, the young actress can also carry her weight when it comes to the acting, as evidenced by her compelling performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus. And we obviously can’t forget that Sweeney has both men and women fawning over her undeniable beauty. We’d say she is the complete package for a Bond girl.

Her momentum hasn’t slowed down — see our full breakdown of why Sweeney is becoming Hollywood’s biggest star right now.

Vanessa Kirby: The Mission: Impossible Star Fans Keep Fan-Casting as a Bond Girl

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Vanessa Kirby keeps popping up in your fan-cast dreams for James Bond, and you can see why. In The Crown, she plays it sharp, controlled, and messy in the best way. Then the Mission: Impossible films hand her the White Widow, and she doesn’t blink when the action turns brutal. If you want a major female lead opposite Pattinson’s 007, she already runs the audition on screen.

Rachel Zegler: The Controversial Bond Girl Pick With Undeniable Range

Rachel Zegler in West Side Story. Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

Given the criticism surrounding her part in the live-action Snow White adaptation, Rachel Zegler might be a bit of a controversial name to throw into the ring as a Bond girl. Still, there is no doubting her extraordinary talent. Her breakthrough performance in West Side Story alone demonstrates her extraordinary range and emotional depth in acting, dancing, and singing (although we’ll admit not all those talents are entirely necessary for a Bond film). Zegler’s skills and versatility could add new and exciting energy to the job of a 007’s female counterpart—well, just as long as she doesn’t say anything that gets her in trouble with fans again.

Controversy has followed her beyond Snow White too — see our coverage of fans reacting to her Action Movie Star win at the People’s Choice Awards for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Lupita Nyong’o: The Oscar Winner Once Linked to Bond 25

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

In 2019, Deadline reported that Lupita Nyong’o was being courted for a role in the next Bond film, which became No Time to Die. At 43, and already an Oscar winner since 2014 for 12 Years a Slave, she hardly fits the arm-candy brief. Still, she’s definitely proven that she can play a character who can take care of herself. Give her some weapons and fighting skills and she could fight alongside Pattinson’s 007.

Worth noting for accuracy: Deadline’s original report on the courtship also included a same-week follow-up saying her team indicated it ‘won’t work out’ — she was reportedly out of Bond 25 contention within about 24 hours of the story breaking.

Adria Arjona: The Action Résumé That Reads Like a Bond Girl Audition Tape

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

While many DC fans are hoping Adria Arjona could be the next Wonder Woman (she is reportedly playing Maxima in Superman: Man of Tomorrow), there’s no doubt she’d make an equally alluring Bond Girl in the upcoming 007 film. The Puerto Rican actress would be a compelling addition to the James Bond franchise for pretty much the same reasons she would make a promising Champion of the Amazons. Number one, Arjona has a convincing lineup of action-packed films to her name, including Morbius, Star Wars: Andor, and Pacific Rim: Uprising. Number two, she’s pulled off a range of diverse roles, so we know she can add depth and complexity to any character she plays. Last but not least, she demonstrated in Hit Man that she has a femme fatale quality, and we know that Bond prefers his women with a little bit of danger and intrigue.

Naomi Scott: The Karate Black Belt With Spy-Movie Credentials

Naomi Scott in Smile 2. Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Another amazing actress with experience in the spy world is Naomi Scott, who starred in the 2019 Charlie’s Angels revival. We know the actress and singer has the range to make a captivating and dynamic leading lady thanks to her acclaimed turn as pop sensation Skye Riley in the 2024 horror Smile 2, which many have hailed as an award-worthy performance. But aside from her undeniable acting skills, the British beauty is also a black belt in karate, so she can definitely hold her own against/next to 007 as a foe, friend, or romantic interest in the Bond franchise.

Whether it’s Sweeney, Zendaya, or a name nobody’s called yet, one thing’s certain – now that Pattinson has been cast as 007, the internet is going to have opinions about who stands beside him.

Who Is Most Likely to Be Pattinson’s Bond Girl? Our Odds for All 10 Actresses

Amazon MGM has not announced a female lead, so the odds below are our own editorial estimates: