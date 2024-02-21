Summary:

Rachel Zegler won the People's Choice Awards for Action Movie Star of the Year for her role in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."

Zegler's win has sparked controversy among fans who believe established action stars like Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise were more deserving.

Critics question whether Zegler truly qualifies as an action star compared to industry veterans like Reeves and Cruise.

The people have spoken! Their winner at the People’s Choice Awards for Action Movie Star of the Year is…(drumroll)…Tom, no, wait, Keanu, er, sorry…Rachel Zegler!

An Outrage

Rachel was nominated in the action category for her portrayal of Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The fourth film in the Hunger Games franchise is a prequel to the 2012 film starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen. In case you missed these young adult movies, they’re dystopian action films with plenty of action. In the original run, Jennifer Lawrence was a bow-and-arrow-wielding warrior who freed her people from tyrannical oppressors.

Now it’s Rachel’s turn to combat the evil overlords in charge of Panem and the 12 Districts within the land. Zegler stars in her first action role after being known for her appearance in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and causing controversy after being cast as Snow White in the upcoming Snow White film set to release in 2025. Rachel does a fine job as Lucy, but some action genre fans have taken issue with Zegler’s win at the People’s Choice Awards. How could she beat out the likes of Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise to claim the Action Movie Star of the Year award?

Action Star?

Is Rachel really an action star now? Perhaps, but how could she have left the likes of Cruise and Reeves out in the cold? That takes some doing. Action titans like Reeves and Cruise are at the top of their game as action heroes even after multiple decades of throwing their bodies off flights of stairs, climbing tall buildings and jumping off motorcycles in midair from mountain tops. Their work in John Wick 4 and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning are just the latest examples of these actors’ greatness in action films.

Fans expressed their outrage on X. Matt B said, “It’s the People’s Choice Awards. Winning this is like winning a Kids Choice Award.” Drew Allendorfer expressed his surprise, saying, I enjoyed her movie, but I’m shocked Keanu didn’t win that award, especially if it was people voting for it.”

Is the Voting System Rigged?

Zegler fans might feel the criticism toward Rachel is unfair, a classic case of sour grapes on the part of critics. They also point out that winners are chosen by popular vote, proving that no rigging is involved. The U.S. Sun claims that some viewers of the awards ceremony have long suspected fraud and that there is a predictable pattern each year which raises eyebrows about the authenticity of the voting system.

Some viewers observed that only the winners were present at the awards, and no one ever looked nervous, almost as if they knew they would be mentioned as the winner of their award. For fans of Reeves and Cruise, Rachel’s win seems too unbelievable and cannot be because fans voted for her; how can she be a more prominent name than these two? Whatever the case, Rachel is this year’s biggest action star.

What do you think about Rachel Zegler’s Win at the People’s Choice Awards?