You may remember Kathy Ireland for her stand-out performances in Necessary Roughness (1991), Loaded Weapon 1 (1993), and Alien From L.A. (1988). But the model-turned-actress hasn’t had an acting role in over 20 years. With her on-screen charm, devastatingly good looks, and a firm foot in the door — Ireland could have kept up her Hollywood career for decades longer. So why did she choose to step away from it all, and what is the 63-year-old up to in 2026?

How Did Kathy Ireland Get Into Modeling? Scouted at 16, Paris at 18 and 13 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues

Born in 1963 in Glendale, California, and raised in Santa Barbara, Kathy Ireland was scouted by Elite Model Management when she was just 16. At 18, she modeled in Paris and she went on to appear in 13 consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues, including three covers (1989, 1992 and 1994).

Fun Fact: Kathy Ireland’s 1989 cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is the best-selling swimsuit issue of all time . That 25th-anniversary edition was later named the greatest swimsuit cover ever at the magazine’s 50th-anniversary celebration.

Kathy Ireland’s Movies and TV Shows: From Alien From L.A. to Necessary Roughness

Image Credit: The Cannon Group, Golan-Globus Productions

Ireland made her feature debut in Alien from L.A. (1988), which was later featured in Mystery Science Theater 3000 . She followed it up with small roles in Side Out and Mr. Destiny (1990) before landing the role that she became best known for — Lucy Draper, the female placekicker, in Necessary Roughness (1991) [34% on Rotten Tomatoes] .

For the next decade, she accepted plenty of guest spots on shows like Melrose Place, Boy Meets World, and The Larry Sanders Show. She even got into voice acting and voiced characters on King of the Hill (1998) and Totally Spies! (2002). But Ireland never quite made it to A-list territory.

Fun Fact: Ireland was famously fired from Saved by the Bell in 1990, after she refused to do a scene that required her to flirt with a teenager.

Why Did Kathy Ireland Stop Acting? Her Last Role and Why Business Came First

Image Credit: New Line Cinema, 3 Arts Entertainment

Despite her success in the entertainment industry throughout the ’90s, Ireland said that she viewed modeling as an opportunity to “save money to go to college or start a business.” When it came to acting, she admitted that she knew it wasn’t a strength and that it simply covered her bills.

Perhaps acting was never her main passion. Or perhaps being an actress was simply never a part of her plan.

While Ireland never officially retired from Hollywood, her last scripted on-screen roles were back in 2002, including a minor role in an episode of For Your Love. She later appeared as herself on Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? in 2008 (full credits ).

What Is Kathy Ireland Worldwide? How Kmart Socks Became a Billion-Dollar Brand

Ireland always had an entrepreneurial spirit. In an interview with Ability Magazine , she recounts how she used to sell painted rocks to her neighbors at just four years old. But not all of her ventures were successful: she had a beer-brewing business and a skincare line that both failed.

In 1993, she founded Kathy Ireland Worldwide and started by selling socks through Kmart, a line that went on to sell 100 million pairs . It expanded steadily from there and in 2021, Forbes reported $3.1 billion in retail sales of products bearing her name.

In March 2026, Ireland and her husband sued their longtime managers in Santa Barbara, alleging damages that could reach $100 million . The defendants dispute the allegations, according to ABC News .

What Is Kathy Ireland Doing Now? Lobster Fishing, Family Life and a $100 Million Lawsuit

Today, Kathy Ireland spends much of her time focusing on family life. She’s been married to her husband, Greg Olsen, a retired physician and commercial fisherman, since 1988 and they have three children — Erik (born in 1994), Lily Marie (born in 1998), and Chloe (born in 2003).

When she’s not at home or running Kathy Ireland Worldwide, you’ll probably find her hauling lobster traps. Yep, you heard that right. In July 2025, she officially obtained her Open-Ocean Commercial Fishing License so she could lend a hand on her husband’s commercial fishing vessel . She’s also back on store shelves this holiday season: in October 2026, Kirkland’s launched a 20-piece Christmas Morning collection with Ireland .

While she hasn’t acted in more than two decades, we won’t rule out a comeback or even a cameo. After all, she never officially retired from the screen and she doesn’t seem to have an issue with remaining in the public eye.

Where to watch: Necessary Roughness can be rented or bought digitally on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home, and has streamed with a subscription on Max, according to Rotten Tomatoes . Availability changes, so check before you press play.

Update: Kathy Ireland just recently (November 14th, 2026) shared video of her husband’s boat , the 4th Watch, engulfed in flames. According to reports, he narrowly escaped the fire. “Life is really hard and really beautiful. God is great. I’m on the road for business and grandchildren so Greg was out alone. Engine exploded and a fire quickly melted all navigation equipment and survival raft! Below is a note I wrote to Greg. If you wish to bless him and have a memory of the 4th Watch vessel, please share that with him,” she wrote on Instagram .