Margot Robbie isn’t slowing down after Barbie turned into a billion-dollar juggernaut. Two years after rollerblading her way into pop culture history, Robbie is set to grow. Literally. According to The InSneider, she’s officially producing and starring in Tim Burton’s remake of the cult sci-fi classic Attack of the 50 Foot Woman. Warner Bros. is backing it, and Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment is on board.

The project, first reported in February 2024, was pitched as a Burton-led reimagining of the 1958 B-movie, which starred Allison Hayes as a wealthy heiress who grows to monstrous proportions after a run-in with an alien spaceship. The original had everything you’d expect from a late-’50s sci-fi flick, like aliens, oversized humans, and a cheating husband who probably deserved to be stepped on. Fans of the original might be happy to know Burton isn’t tossing that story aside. Expect Robbie to channel Hayes’ glamorous-but-enormous heiress when production finally kicks off.

Screenwriter Gillian Flynn, best known for Gone Girl, was initially hired to write the script. Her draft will still be the foundation, but she’s too busy to return for rewrites. Warner Bros. is already hunting for a new writer to give the story a final polish.

Image Credit: Allied Artists Pictures Corporation

Back in November 2024, Burton claimed he had “no real projects at the moment” during an appearance at the Marrakech Film Festival. He also admitted he’s tired of getting burned by Hollywood, adding he won’t confirm a project until cameras are rolling. But don’t panic just yet. According to The InSneider’s latest scoop, Burton is still attached to direct Attack of the 50 Foot Woman. That’s good news for anyone who’s missed his distinct brand of weirdness since Wednesday and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

So, how are people reacting to the news? It’s exactly what you’d expect when you mix Robbie, Burton, and a 50-foot-tall woman. One X user cheered, “Now this, I can get behind.” Another said, “New Tim Burton movie we will be seated no matter what.” Some fans are already generating AI images of what Robbie might look like towering over skyscrapers. But not everyone’s convinced or excited about Attack of the 50 Foot Woman. “As much as the idea of 50ft of Margot Robbie appeals to me, there is no possible way this can be good,” one person commented. Another added, “Why exactly are we remaking this movie? Seriously, can’t Hollywood come up with original material anymore? Damn, I thought Burton was a pioneer.”

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

It’s probably not a big secret why Warner Bros. would greenlight an Attack of the 50 Foot Woman reboot. After Robbie helped pull in over $1.4 billion worldwide with Barbie, the studio would probably let her star in just about anything she wants right now. And if anyone can make audiences cheer for a giant woman stomping through a city, it’s probably Robbie.

Oh, and for those asking what’s next for Barbie, Mattel just announced an animated Barbie movie with Illumination (the Despicable Me crew). No word yet on Barbie 2, but after all this, would you be shocked if it’s already in the works?

