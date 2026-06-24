Zendaya has been in the press a lot recently, mostly because of her upcoming films, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. But nobody would expect to see her name alongside one of the biggest spy action thriller franchises of all time. According to industry insider Jeff Sneider, who says he has confirmed the news with multiple sources, Zendaya is in talks with Universal to replace Matt Damon as the lead of the Bourne reboot.

It’s no secret that Damon wasn’t happy with the last film in the franchise, Jason Bourne. Even though it made $416.2 million at the box office, it wasn’t nearly as exciting as the first three films in the franchise. So getting him to come back for a fifth film wasn’t going to be easy.

Now it seems like Universal has given up on the idea of Jason Bourne and instead is branching out for a new female Bourne – a gender-swapped reboot or spin-off of one of Hollywood’s most masculine action franchises. It’s definitely the type of announcement that gets tongues wagging in the social media comments sections.

Sneider’s report also notes that Zendaya has kept her schedule fairly open for the next while, with only Barry Jenkins’ A24 Ronnie Spector biopic currently as a potential next project. That means there’s a window or a gap in her schedule.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Universal, which reacquired all Bourne and Treadstone rights in perpetuity back in March 2025, is clearly moving ahead fast. Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front, Conclave) remains the top pick to direct, with a script from Joe Barton (Black Doves) already in the works.

Whether this actually happens is another matter. Right now, we just have rumors about talks. But it does make sense that the studio would bank on arguably the biggest actress in the world right now to reinvent one of the biggest IPs.

It’s been almost a decade since Jason Bourne last parkoured his way through a crowded European city. Matt Damon is now 55, Paul Greengrass seems done with the franchise, and Universal still refuses to let their most famous amnesiac CIA assassin sleep.

Back in 2002, Doug Liman’s The Bourne Identity changed the way modern spy thrillers were made, stripping away invisible cars and diamond-faced villains to deliver something gritty and fast. Even James Bond, the world’s most famous spy, was inspired by it. Daniel Craig’s version definitely was.

Then Paul Greengrass’ The Bourne Supremacy (2004) and The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) took things even further, and pushed the franchise to the legendary status it has today.

The trouble is, the franchise hasn’t been able to hit that same high since. The Bourne Legacy (2012) tried to convince audiences that Jeremy Renner could replace Damon. That didn’t work at all.

Then Damon came back for Jason Bourne (2016), but the film felt more like a nightclub bouncer with a bad attitude than the spy who redefined action cinema.

And the less said about the short-lived USA Network spin-off Treadstone, the better.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Bourne has had quite a long journey. And a lot of the films and spin-offs were successful. And that probably means, whether you want him or not, Bourne isn’t going anywhere. Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer even said: “We’re energized to continue expanding the Bourne universe into the future with exciting new stories for global audiences.”

So, basically, audiences should get ready for more rooftop chases. Possibly with Zendaya.

Berger, who is currently promoting his Colin Farrell–starring gambling drama Ballad of a Small Player, hasn’t hidden his interest in taking the reins. “That’s all in the stars. I’d love to do it, but it depends on the script — whether we can find something for Matt Damon to play that he hasn’t before, and something that I don’t feel Paul Greengrass or the other directors have done,” he told Empire last year before Zendaya entered the picture. He admits the challenge is huge: “[Bourne] has such a legacy. You don’t want to make a film where people say, ‘Ah, it’s not as good as the others.’ There are many hurdles.”

The other lingering question is whether Damon still fits the role. He’s aging into Liam Neeson Taken territory, which has its limits when you’re expected to take on hordes of police officers and assassins with a single pen.

But with so many post-Ludlum Bourne novels available, from The Bourne Deception to 2025’s The Bourne Vendetta, Universal could easily reboot with Zendaya or another young lead, too.

The Bourne movies have grossed nearly $1.7 billion worldwide, which is plenty of reason to keep dragging Jason out of retirement. Action cinema feels stale again, much like it did before The Bourne Identity shocked the system in 2002. But can they pull it off again? They’re going to need a lot more pens.