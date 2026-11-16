Holly Marie Combs ’ acting career has three distinct chapters: Picket Fences (1992-1996), Charmed (1998-2006), and Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017). In addition to her hit shows, there’s been plenty of guest roles and movie credits along the way. But in August 2026, Combs confirmed her retirement status. She hasn’t had an on-screen acting role in several years, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Even so, fans had bittersweet reactions to the news .

Let’s briefly revisit a few of Combs’ career highlights before seeing what’s keeping her busy in 2026.

Picket Fences (1992-1996): How Holly Marie Combs Went from Soap Opera Stints to a Young Artist Award

Image Credit: CBS, Nina Saxon Film Design, David E. Kelley Productions, 20th Century Fox Television, 20th Television

Combs was just 14 when she landed her first major role in Sweet Hearts Dance (1988). Next, she appeared in a handful of soaps and TV movies before her breakout part as Kimberly Brock — the daughter of Sheriff Jimmy Brock (Tom Skerritt).

In 1993, her grounded performance in Picket Fences (82% on Rotten Tomatoes ) earned her a Young Artist Award for ‘Best Young Actress in a New Television Series.’ That same year, she married actor Bryan Travis Smith. The couple divorced in 1997. She also shared a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination with the rest of the cast in 1995.

Charmed (1998-2006): How Holly Marie Combs Landed Piper Halliwell and Became a Producer

Image Credit: Spelling Television, Worldvision Enterprises, Paramount Television, CBS Studios

The story of how Combs got the role of powerful witch Piper Halliwell is quite interesting. She attended the audition with her friend Shannen Doherty, with Combs reading for the part of Prue and Doherty reading for Piper. Ultimately, the casting directors decided to swap their roles. Combs went on to play Piper for all eight seasons (60% for season one on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 91% audience score ).

And Combs wasn’t just acting on the show. She worked as a Charmed producer for seasons five through eight.

In 2004, she married the show’s key grip David Donoho. That same year, the couple welcomed their first son, Finley, followed by sons Riley (2006) and Kelley (2009), before divorcing in 2011.

Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017): Holly Marie Combs Plays Ella Montgomery

Image Credit: Russian Hill Productions, Warner Horizon Television, Alloy Entertainment, Long Lake Media

Fans were ecstatic to see Combs join the cast of Pretty Little Liars (81% on Rotten Tomatoes ) as the mother of one of the main characters, Aria (Lucy Hale). Combs was a regular on the first three seasons and returned as a special guest star from season four onward, including the finale in 2017.

2017 was also the year she announced her engagement to restaurateur Mike Ryan, with the couple tying the knot in an intimate Carmel ceremony two years later. They remain married in 2026.

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Why Holly Marie Combs Retired From Acting in 2026 and What She’s Doing Today

With her last acting credit being a guest spot on Grey’s Anatomy in 2019 — Holly Marie Combs hasn’t had a role in seven years. In 2026, she considers herself “retired”.

On August 25, on an episode of The House of Halliwell podcast, she opened up about the job pool getting smaller as she entered her 40s and 50s and plainly stated: “I’m retired.” She also explained that the scripts landing on her desk weren’t exciting enough to pull her back, and that family had become the priority.

So what’s keeping the 52-year-old busy these days?

Family life, for starters. She’s a dedicated mom and her youngest son, Kelley, is still in high school and living at home. Additionally, she’s a restaurant owner! In December 2025, she opened Cattle Point BBQ in Friday Harbor, Washington. Podcast co-host Drew Fuller even joked that she’s busy “running 15 businesses.”

Combs also hosts The House of Halliwell podcast with her former Charmed co-stars Drew Fuller and Brian Krause. Shannen Doherty also co-hosted briefly before she sadly passed away in July 2024.

Holly is a regular on the convention circuit , and she’ll be at Comic Con Luxembourg on December 12 this year, followed by Creep I.E. Con in Ontario, California, on February 5, 2027.

The good news for Combs fans is that she hasn’t completely ruled out a return to Hollywood. Once Kelley has graduated high school, she’ll have a lot more time on her hands and you never know what could happen then…

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Where to Watch Holly Marie Combs’ Biggest TV Shows

All eight seasons of Charmed are streaming on Peacock in the US, while Pretty Little Liars is on Hulu and HBO Max.