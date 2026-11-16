Ah…Drea de Matteo , everyone’s favorite mob girlfriend (but let’s be careful about putting her in a box). Her iconic role as Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos (1999-2007) earned her an Emmy alongside a string of other nominations, and she went on to star on several other hit shows.

But in recent years, de Matteo has been candid about the struggles she’s faced in Hollywood and why she turned to OnlyFans in 2023. Here’s where she started and what she’s doing now.

Drea de Matteo’s Early Life and First Roles Before The Sopranos

Image Credit: StudioCanal, Pierre Kalfon Productions

Born ‘Andrea Donna de Matteo’ on January 19, 1972, in Queens, New York — she was raised by her grandmother and nanny while her mother focused on being a playwright. When she was seven, de Matteo’s Italian-American family moved to Manhattan’s Upper East Side, into Aretha Franklin’s former townhouse.

Drea didn’t have any ambitions to become an actress and she worked a string of day jobs (including bartending) before she landed her first roles in the late ‘90s. These included minor parts in ‘M’ Word (1996) and Meet Prince Charming (1999).

How Drea de Matteo Landed Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos

Image Credit: HBO, Chase Films, Brad Grey Television

In 1999, de Matteo joined the HBO drama as Adriana La Cerva — the girlfriend of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli). She was only meant to appear in the pilot with a one-line role as a hostess, but creator David Chase was impressed and brought her back as a series regular.

She was 26 when the show premiered, which is considered fairly old for a breakout role… by Hollywood’s standards at least.

Her time on the show came to an end after La Cerva’s death in Season 5 (although she came back in Season 6 for a cameo) and it was this final stretch that earned de Matteo the 2004 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Drea de Matteo’s Movies and TV Shows After The Sopranos

Image Credit: Bright-San Productions, Silver & Gold Productions

If you thought it would be all downhill for de Matteo after The Sopranos, you’d be wrong. In addition to a string of guest parts, she landed major roles on Joey (2004-2006), Desperate Housewives (2009-2010), Sons of Anarchy (2008-2014), and Shades of Blue (2016-2018).

Some of her best movie credits include ‘R Xmas (2001), Swordfish (2001), and Assault on Precinct 13 (2005). However, after The Sopranos, de Matteo felt that she got typecast as the ‘mob wife’ or aggressive Italian characters.

In 2007, de Matteo welcomed her first child, Alabama Gypsy Rose, with then-boyfriend Shooter Jennings. Two years later, Jennings proposed at a Utica concert and in 2011, they welcomed their second child, Waylon. The couple split up before ever marrying.

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Why Drea de Matteo Left Hollywood’s “Hamster Wheel” and Joined OnlyFans

While Drea de Matteo never officially retired, she has largely stepped back from mainstream Hollywood. In a 2026 interview with Fox News Digital , de Matteo admitted that it was never her plan to become a career actress. Rather, acting was something to “pay the bills.”

But roles dried up when the 2020 pandemic hit, and she says her agent dropped her over her refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This, combined with mounting family caregiving costs, and it wasn’t long before de Matteo was, by her own account, down to about $10 in the bank and facing the foreclosure of her Los Angeles home.

Her solution? Joining OnlyFans in August 2023…which turned out to be quite lucrative. She told PEOPLE Magazine that she made “$75k in 75 minutes,” which allowed her to pay off the lien on her house.

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What Drea de Matteo Is Doing Now in 2026

In February 2026, de Matteo launched the ULTRAFREE Podcast , which focuses on questioning mainstream narratives. It’s described as a space for “curiosity over conformity.” Guests have included the likes of Peter Levenda, Marco Visconti, and Jessica Reed Kraus, among others.

ULTRAFREE is also the name of her streetwear line , which mostly features bold graphic T-shirts and longsleeves. De Matteo launched the brand in 2024 and its Instagram bio boldly says: “ANTI BULLSH*T.”

As for recent on-screen appearances, de Matteo played Stella in the 2025 Netflix comedy Nonnas (82% on Rotten Tomatoes ) alongside Vince Vaughn and Susan Sarandon. In spring 2026, she was spotted on set for That’s Amore! — an upcoming indie film starring John Travolta and Mira Sorvino, which wrapped that April.

She hasn’t slowed down since. In September 2026, de Matteo walked the runway at London Fashion Week for designer Natasha Zinko’s OnlyFans collaboration, and a month later she was reported to be playing Roseanne Barr’s daughter in the comedian’s upcoming eight-episode comedy series Meemaw.

De Matteo never married, but she lives with her longtime drummer boyfriend, Robby Staebler, and her two teenage children in Los Angeles.

Her OnlyFans is still up and running, and in 2026, at the age of 54, she did her first-ever conventional nude photoshoot .

Drea de Matteo has always done things a little differently and has never been afraid to speak her mind. That may have cost her a few roles over the years, but she’s built a career that feels authentically hers.

Where to watch: The Sopranos is streaming on HBO Max, while Nonnas (82% on Rotten Tomatoes ) is streaming on Netflix.