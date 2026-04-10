These days, you can’t turn on your TV, pick up a magazine or go to the movie theater without seeing one famous name: Sydney Sweeney. She’s everywhere. All the time. And while some people might have some strong feelings about the young actress, there’s no doubt that she’s becoming the biggest thing in Hollywood. And that’s only about to increase in 2026.

Sydney Sweeney’s Early Career Shows She Was Always Playing the Long Game

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Long before all the tabloid headlines and news pieces, and even before all the awards and red carpet walks, Sweeney was just a regular kid from the Pacific Northwest. It wasn’t until she saw a low-budget indie film being shot in her hometown that she became interested in filmmaking. Of course, from there she attended plenty of auditions, some with success and others not. Like everyone in Hollywood, she was rejected over and over again… until she got small (I mean really tiny) parts in big shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Pretty Little Liars, and The Handmaid’s Tale. But she worked really hard to get there.

In 2019, things took a big turn for Sydney Sweeney. She scored a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It wasn’t a big role, sure, but it was enough for her to get noticed. Plus, it must’ve looked really impressive on her résumé.

Sydney Sweeney’s Double Emmy Nomination Proved Her Range

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By 2022, Sweeney had made a name for herself. She was no longer “that actress you’ve seen somewhere.” In fact, she was just about everywhere. After her roles as Cassie Howard in Euphoria and Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus, she was on the front of plenty of magazines. Plus, she scored two Emmy nominations in the same year for her roles in those shows.

And suddenly, everyone was sitting up and watching what she would do next.

Sydney Sweeney Treats Acting Like a Business, Not a Hobby

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Acting was always only a small part of Sweeney’s goals. She wanted more. In fact, she pretty much treats her career like a business. And considering she studied entrepreneurship at UCLA and graduated as valedictorian from Brighton Hall in Burbank, it’s easy to see why. It’s also why, unlike many Hollywood celebs, she is able to understand those complicated contracts and deals before signing.

Fifty-Fifty Films Is Sydney Sweeney’s Power Move Behind the Camera

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After getting a grip on the business side of Hollywood, Sweeney started Fifty-Fifty Films. And it’s not just for show or to be like everyone else in Hollywood with a production company. She has a mission. She wants to push new voices, especially female writers and directors. The label also gives her an opportunity to produce, write and star in her own projects, like Immaculate, Anyone But You, and Christy.

Sydney Sweeney’s Net Worth and Brand Deals Show Her Industry Power

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By mid-2025, estimates put Sweeney’s net worth around $40 million, with reports of up to $7.5 million per role. But when you add in all the brand deals with Armani Beauty, Kérastase, Miu Miu, and Jimmy Choo, it’s definitely a lot more.

But, of course, none of this came easy. Sweeney has openly spoken about her family’s sacrifices, including financial strain and even bankruptcy, to support her early career. That pressure probably shaped her today.

Sydney Sweeney’s Skills Outside Acting Make Her Stand Out

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If you’ve seen Sweeney in Christy, you probably know that she trains like an athlete. What many don’t know is that she actually trained in MMA since she was 14. Heck, she even did high school wrestling and water skiing. So when she’s playing those roles, it’s not just the doubles doing all the work. She’s really that fit.

But beyond the physical aspects of the characters, she also takes her time to get into the correct headspace for the roles. This includes keeping journals with pages of backstory, thoughts and ideas – like Heath Ledger did for Joker in The Dark Knight.

But she also keeps “normal” hobbies, too. She’s restoring a vintage Ford Bronco in her spare time. She also collects tiles from every country she has visited.

Sydney Sweeney’s Barbarella Remake Could Define Her Next Era

Image Credit: Instagram / sydney_sweeney

Next up, she’s stepping into Barbarella, a remake of the Jane Fonda 1968 sci-fi film – which she is also executive producing.

And if you’re still thinking of her as “up-and-coming,” you’re already behind.

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