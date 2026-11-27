Alien 3 isn’t exactly the most revered entry in the franchise, but the story behind the film is a reminder that Hollywood is often its own worst enemy. From radically different versions of the script to different directors, the Xenomorph had nothing on the terror created by 20th Century Fox’s boardroom jockeys. Now director Renny Harlin – who’s the man behind the all-time classics Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, and Deep Blue Sea – has lifted the lid on why he walked away from Alien 3.

“That happens in life sometimes,” Harlin said on his podcast Harlin House . “You just get into a situation where it seems like a dream and it kind of turns into a nightmare. And that’s when you just have to follow your… You can call it your brain, heart, or gut. But in this case, I think I made the right choice.”

Harlin explained how his work on A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master attracted widespread attention from the industry, including Fox. So the studio offered him Alien 3, paid him an advance, and Harlin got to work. “I put all my heart and soul into it. We had our first script by William Gibson, the writer of Neuromancer, and without a doubt one of the greatest science fiction writers ever. He wrote the first draft, but the studio wasn’t happy with it. It didn’t meet their expectations, plans, and wishes. I really wish that we could have continued with him. I think that he would have come up with something truly genius, because he is a genius, but then he was replaced.”

More writers and screenplay drafts passed through, as the production moved at a slow pace, something that Harlin mentioned wasn’t abnormal for Hollywood. Yet there was another problem on the horizon. “The studio for some crazy reason – it’s easy to sort of say now that it feels crazy – but instead of going bigger and banking on what they had built on Alien and Aliens,they wanted to go smaller. They said, ‘We want to cut cost.'”

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox, 20th Century Fox, Brandywine Productions

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Where they wanted to cut costs, though, was in an area that made no sense to Harlin. They said, ‘We want to make it without Sigourney Weaver. Because Sigourney Weaver from the first two movies was the central character, and she was rightfully requesting a raise in her salary, and so they said, ‘We want to make it without Sigourney, and we want to go in a different direction with the story and the characters.’ I was shocked. That’s like making a Bond [movie], but there’s no Bond.”

As Harlin explained, this was a major red flag for him, but he also wasn’t feeling the prison-in-space angle, so he pitched something else. “My first idea was [to] bring the aliens to Earth. We’ve now been on this ship, the haunted house. We’ve been on this strange planet battling them with marines like a war movie. Now, what’s the next evolution? What is going to be the way we can elevate this and make it really relatable to everybody?”

Harlin’s idea was nixed due to cost concerns, so he proposed another one. “I said, ‘Let’s go and find out what [the aliens] really are.’ Because now we’ve just shown these dripping, weird H.R. Giger-designed monsters, but there’s no rhyme or reason at all to where they are from, who they are, what they’re doing, so let’s go. If they were ants, now we’re going to go to the anthill and find out: Are they really evil? What are they trying to do? Are they the bad guys? Or are they just ants who are protecting their anthill, or bees who are protecting their beehive?”

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox, 20th Century Fox, Brandywine Productions

Much like before, Harlin’s idea went seemingly nowhere, so the filmmaker had an important decision to make. “After a year of trying with different writers and trying with different ideas, it became clear that we would be headed to a prison ship, and it was questionable whether Sigourney Weaver was going to be even involved. I wrestled with this for weeks, maybe months, and one day I just decided I’m just going to have to quit.” He soon moved on to Die Hard 2, which hit theaters in 1990.

David Fincher would step in eventually, but that didn’t stop Alien 3 from becoming one of the least-favorite movies in the franchise. Ironically, both of Harlin’s pitches would echo in future Alien media, such as Alien: Earth and Prometheus. Did he ever get paid for his contribution here, though? Hmm…

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Alien 3 is available to rent or buy digitally in the US on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home, and it has been streaming on Disney+.