Tony Scott’s last six movies entering the 2000s saw him redefine the glossy, sun-baked aesthetics that defined his ‘80s and ‘90s filmmaking style, favoring aggressively stylized, kinetic sensory overload. You can see this in Man on Fire, Domino, and The Taking of Pelham 123 remake. Spy Game (65% on Rotten Tomatoes ), marking his first movie from the 2000s onwards, also leaned in the same direction but wasn’t as visually jittery as his later work.

Scott paired Robert Redford and Brad Pitt in their first and only time acting together on the big screen. The two actors actually collaborated nine years prior in A River Runs Through It (1992), except that Redford was only in charge of directing then-young Brad Pitt and did an uncredited voiceover narration. With the legendary Robert Redford alongside Brad Pitt at the height of his fame, this gave Spy Game a boost of star power from different generations. Redford died on September 16, 2025, at 89 , which gives this pairing extra weight at the 25-year mark.

Why Spy Game Flopped at the Box Office: Budget, 9/11 Timing and a Crowded Thanksgiving

Image Credit: Universal Studios, TOHO, Kalima Productions, Metropolitan Filmexport, Douglas Wick Productions

Universal Pictures was betting big on the movie, granting Scott between $92 million and $115 million budget from an initially estimated $70 million when he replaced original director Mike van Diem, who quit over creative differences, and rolling it out during a prime Thanksgiving release date. But Spy Game could only settle for No. 3 debut domestically, earning $30.5 million during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend while Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Monsters, Inc. still held supreme at the Top 2 box office.

The movie finished at $143 million worldwide , resulting in a flop that even failed to break even in theaters. Part of its lackluster financial results stemmed from the untimely release just two months after the devastating 9/11 attacks, especially since the movie involved a major bombing scene (the filmmakers reportedly toned down the smoke in one shot after the attacks).

And despite Redford and Pitt playing off each other well with their on-screen mentor-and-protégé dynamics, the plot – credited to Michael Frost Beckner (Sniper) and David Arata, who went on to earn an Oscar nomination for co-adapting Children of Men years later – suffers from an erratic, stop-start momentum. This is especially true after the movie begins promisingly with an intriguing stretch highlighting Tom Bishop (Pitt), whose unsanctioned solo mission is botched, following his attempt to break his aid worker-lover (Catherine McCormack) out of a Chinese military prison in Suzhou, China.

With only 24 hours to go before the execution takes place for his crime of espionage, it’s up to his CIA mentor and case officer, Nathan Muir (Redford), to save him. But what could have been a ticking-clock countdown becomes a cerebral thriller, constantly interrupted by extended on-and-off flashbacks, with only a handful of action set pieces scattered throughout.

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Why Brad Pitt Turned Down The Bourne Identity for Spy Game

Image Credit: Universal Studios, TOHO, Kalima Productions, Metropolitan Filmexport, Douglas Wick Productions

Interestingly, the on-screen pairing of Pitt and Redford wouldn’t have happened if the former didn’t turn down the other movie for Spy Game . That movie was The Bourne Identity, which the same studio originally courted the young actor for back in 2000. Pitt didn’t outright reject the offer since he was actually keen to work with Swingers director Doug Liman. But he ultimately declined because of scheduling conflicts, since The Bourne Identity and Spy Game were both scheduled to begin filming in the fall of 2000.

It didn’t help either when Universal gave Pitt a May 2000 deadline for his final decision. Although Pitt’s representatives reportedly tried to negotiate a possible rescheduling with the studio , hoping to find a middle ground to fit the actor’s busy schedule, Universal couldn’t afford to delay pre-production since they had already locked in the start date in Europe for The Bourne Identity.

And with Spy Game also set to be filmed across international locations, including Europe and Morocco, Pitt had no choice but to exit The Bourne Identity at the last minute . After he passed on the offer, Matt Damon became the replacement to play Jason Bourne, and the rest, as they say, is history. The movie became a surprise hit, even successfully spawning a lucrative franchise (one that remains the subject of ongoing reboot talk) and turning Damon, already known for Good Will Hunting, into an action star.

Still, Pitt eventually managed to work with Liman in the 2005 spy action-comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith alongside Angelina Jolie to a huge box-office success. He remains a global draw, too: F1 grossed about $603 million worldwide, the biggest hit of his career.

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Spy Game is available for rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video as well as Fandango at Home, and it’s currently streaming free with ads on Fawesome (check JustWatch for the latest availability).