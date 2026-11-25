Strange things happen when you least expect them certainly rings true for Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year (the franchise itself turned 60 in September), the fourth installment’s massive success was notable for its surprising crossover appeal back in the day, which not only drew in the Trekkies but also casual audiences who barely cared about or watched Star Trek movies in the past. It went on to gross nearly $110 million domestically, the highest-grossing Star Trek movie in the US box office up to that point , and eclipsed the first three movies (yes, even the fan-favorite Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan in 1982).

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home also famously claimed the No. 1 spot, ending the astonishing nine-week domestic box-office run dominated by Crocodile Dundee and sending the latter down to third place. Box office aside, the movie made its mark at the Oscars, earning four nominations including Best Cinematography, Original Score, Sound, and Sound Effects Editing. Critics were on board as well (90% on Rotten Tomatoes ).

Star Trek IV Plot: How Leonard Nimoy Turned a Whale Rescue Into a Fish-Out-of-Water Comedy

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

The success lies in actor-director Leonard Nimoy, who previously helmed the equally successful Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, taking a bold risk in breaking the usual formula. He trades space opera, traditional interstellar antagonists (Klingons), and tactical duels for lighthearted, fish-out-of-water comedy set in the then-contemporary era.

This is especially true with Admiral James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and his senior crew (including Nimoy’s Spock, DeForest Kelley’s McCoy, and James Doohan’s Scott, among others) on a time-travel quest, as they slingshot around the sun from the 23rd century to a primitive 20th-century era to search for live humpback whales. These whales have long been extinct in the 23rd century, and retrieving them from the past – there were two, to be exact, nicknamed George and Gracie – would help to communicate with the alien probe and stop it from destroying Earth.

Such a premise that combines heavy environmental save-the-whales theme and sci-fi elements may come across as far-fetched. And yet, it works, since Nimoy smartly doesn’t over-explain the narrative logic. The comedy hits the spot with deadpan humor and recurring “colorful metaphors” (a euphemism for profanities) as Admiral Kirk and his crew hilariously try to blend in with crowds in 20th-century San Francisco.

Were the Whales in Star Trek IV Real? How ILM’s Animatronics Fooled Animal-Rights Activists

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

For the humpback whale scenes, Nimoy relies heavily on Industrial Light & Magic to build mostly four-foot animatronic models and integrates them with limited real-life footage. The result looks so convincing that it reportedly angered animal-rights activists and pro-environmental viewers, who protested the whale scenes by sending in letters . Nimoy went so far as to clear up the confusion by inviting the activists on a tour to show them how the animatronic models worked.

Eddie Murphy’s Lost Star Trek IV Role: Why the Trekkie Turned Down the Part

Believe it or not, Eddie Murphy was written into an early draft of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. The stand-up comedian-turned-actor was one of the biggest Hollywood commodities at the time, whose 48 Hrs. and Beverly Hills Cop translated into box-office gold in the early-to-mid-’80s. It also helped that Murphy happened to be a longtime Trekkie who grew up watching the original series, making his involvement in a Star Trek movie sound like a childhood dream come true.

But instead of a role that allows him to be part of the USS Enterprise crew, he was given a part as a wacky English college professor who believes in extraterrestrials instead. According to co-writer Steve Meerson , the initial script would include a scene where Murphy’s character steals a phaser from Kirk, and there’s a cat that mistakes it for a toy before vaporizing all the furniture in the apartment.

Murphy ended up declining the opportunity and chose to star in The Golden Child instead (which grossed about $80 million in the US, nearly $30 million less than Star Trek IV). His role was subsequently folded into the character of Dr. Gillian Taylor, a cetologist played by Catherine Hicks, who teams up with Kirk and the crew on the whale mission.

Related: The “Boy” in Eddie Murphy’s The Golden Child Was Actually a Girl — Here’s Where She Is Now

Where to Watch Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home is available for streaming on Paramount+ , and for free on Kanopy with a participating library card. You can also rent or purchase the movie on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Related: Star Trek Just Turned 60 — Its Secret Twin Stars Russell Crowe, Not a Starship