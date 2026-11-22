Arnold Schwarzenegger was among the quintessential larger-than-life action heroes who ruled ’80s and ’90s action cinema. But as his popularity grew, it was inevitable that he would want to venture out of his comfort zone. This brings us to a string of comedies that he did, for better or worse, from Twins to Jingle All the Way. The latter is a Christmas comedy, where Schwarzenegger’s Howard Langston faces the ultimate reality check commonly associated with the festive season: enduring the nightmare of last-minute Christmas shopping. The film opened in US theaters on November 22, 1996, which makes November 22, 2026 its exact 30th anniversary.

And more so on Christmas Eve. Of course, this wouldn’t have happened if he wasn’t too busy working as a mattress salesman, whose job seemingly matters more than his family, specifically his 9-year-old son, Jamie (Jake Lloyd, whose pre-Anakin Skywalker role was just three years away). He misses his all-important karate class, and to make up for it, he promises to get Jamie whatever he wants for Christmas. His wish? A Turbo Man action figure, which has been selling like hot cakes. Easy peasy, except that Howard has always been forgetful, but he tries to cover his mistake by lying to his wife (Rita Wilson) that he already has the toy.

What follows next is a whirlwind event of Howard rushing to the nearest toy store to get the much sought-after Turbo Man action figure, only to find himself encountering numerous setbacks along the way. This includes getting stopped by a by-the-book motorcycle police officer, Hummell (Robert Conrad, whose role was originally written for a woman ), encountering a postal worker (Sinbad‘s Myron, who also wants the same thing for his son), and dealing with a con-man artist disguising as a mall Santa (Jim Belushi).

That’s not all; Howard’s neighbor, a divorcé named Ted (a perfectly sleazy Phil Hartman, marking one of his last roles before his tragic death by murder in 1998 ), has been trying to woo Howard’s wife whenever he has a chance.

Jingle All the Way is loud and obnoxious, and the comedy is mean-spirited (it holds a 20% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes ), but it’s hard to deny Schwarzenegger’s commitment to playing a stressed-out father trying to make things right, who contrasts well with Sinbad’s unhinged supporting turn and Phil Hartman’s sneaky performance.

And despite this movie being released 30 years ago, credit still goes to Brian Levant for capturing the last-minute Christmas shopping frustration that resonates with lots of people. It landed at No. 4 on opening weekend and grossed $12.1 million domestically during the competitive holiday season, with Star Trek: First Contact topping the box office while Space Jam and Ransom held firmly at second and third place, respectively. Jingle All the Way still went on to ring its box-office bell to nearly $130 million worldwide .

Related: The Cable Guy Turns 30: Jim Carrey Got Paid $20 Million to Make a Movie That Flopped — Now Everyone Admits They Were Wrong

Jingle All the Way Writer Pictured Chevy Chase or Steve Martin as Howard Langston

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox, 1492 Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Fox Family Films

Interestingly, when Randy Kornfield first wrote the screenplay, inspired by his real-life experience trying to find a then-hot-selling Power Rangers action figure for his son , he originally imagined Chevy Chase or Steve Martin for the Howard Langston role. The part ultimately went to Schwarzenegger, who wanted to do a comedy, read the script, and agreed to sign up for Jingle All the Way.

But it wouldn’t have materialized without a twist of fate: Schwarzenegger, initially attached to star in the Planet of the Apes remake in 1994, left the project in late 1995 after multiple false starts. Chris Columbus, one of the few writers trying to take a crack at the remake , also chose to leave and went on to co-produce Jingle All the Way. Twentieth Century Fox, which distributed the movie, was teasing a Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunion since the two stars previously made Universal a bucketload of money in Twins back in 1988.

Did Danny DeVito Turn Down Jingle All the Way? The Twins Reunion That Never Happened

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox, 1492 Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Fox Family Films

However, DeVito reportedly wasn’t interested in playing Myron, and at one point, Joe Pesci, who already had experience working with Columbus in the first two Home Alone movies, was reportedly considered as well, though Levant has said he doesn’t believe that was the case. And believe it or not, Phil Hartman and Jim Belushi were also up for the role of Myron , but Sinbad eventually landed the part.

Remember that Jingle All the Way culminates in a chaotic third act during a Christmas parade, where Schwarzenegger’s Howard, dressed in a full Turbo Man costume, saves the “day” and makes his son proud? According to Kornfield, the original ending was said to be “a bit darker ”, where Howard ended up fighting a life-sized robotic version of Turbo Man at the Turbo Man factory. But Columbus preferred the more festive Christmas parade ending, which made it into the theatrical cut instead.

Related: Arnold Schwarzenegger Turns 79 — Where Does He Rank Among 90s Action Stars?

Jingle All the Way is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu in the US and also available for rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video.