Every so often, we have reminders about the internet being a mistake. Well, we have another example to add to the files: after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 on November 19, users flooded Metacritic to review-bomb the game.

Even before the release of GTA 6, there were already threads and forums of people deriding the game. Some folks decided that before they had played a single minute, they hated it. Others were unhappy that it was a digital-only release (boxed copies only contain a download code, not a disc ). And hey, that’s fine. If you don’t vibe with something, that’s your prerogative.

What’s weird, though, is this overwhelming need to take a piss in the proverbial punch bowl, especially when the criticism directed toward the game doesn’t even fall into the realm of criticism; it’s yelling at clouds for the sake of it. Take this gem on Metacritic, for example:

“Trash, woke Life Simulator. Also what you get, when your fanbase attacks other games because they feel entitled and jealous over other games doing better than this dumpster fire.”

Or this one:

“Big lgbt ****, its not a great game, its boring, with feminist and lgbt things, that’s not a game.”

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Image Credit: Metacritic

As a result, Grand Theft Auto 6‘s user score on Metacritic stands at 5.6/10 (as of November 21, and still moving), while the critical rating sits at a record-breaking 99%. Look, we can argue whether the hype is merited, and whether it’s the greatest game of all time (no, it isn’t), but to review-bomb it for asinine reasons is dumb. In fact, some users say they have never even played the game, like this one: “I don’t know Grand Theft Auto VI. I never played Grand Theft Auto VI or had any contact with it, but… I’m sorry, I can’t go on.”

Where is the moderation, Metacritic?

Buried in all this nonsense is actually legitimate criticism about the title, such as genuine disappointment about the locked 30 FPS on every console (there’s no 60 FPS mode ) and the noticeable in-game glitches. Yet nobody is seeing any of this, because it’s a rolling-in-the-mud fest right now. (Oh, and don’t even bother looking on X for civilized discourse either, because the blue checkmarks are desperately ragebaiting to pay the rent this month.)

It’s disappointing, because user scores for films, TV shows, games, and music are becoming less trustworthy due to review-bombing practices. There are a lot of folks who refuse to look at critic reviews/scores and want to see what the fans think instead. Well, it’s a problem when the user section turns into an opportunity for the worst elements of fandom to show up.

At the end of the day, Rockstar Games probably doesn’t give a hoot about the rumblings in the online world, because in the real one, Grand Theft Auto 6 made $3.79 billion on its first day of release (the biggest entertainment launch in history). So, yeah, the review-bombing is definitely working and dissuading others from playing “cuck simulator.” Good job!

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Grand Theft Auto 6 is out now on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.