When the first Godzilla movie debuted in 1954, it cost an astronomical roughly 60 million yen, making it one of Japan’s most expensive films of the era. That moment established an unspoken rule of filmmaking: if you want a big monster, you better have a bigger wallet. At least, that’s what most studios seem to believe.

In practice, some talented filmmakers have crafted incredible creatures with a tight budget. In fact, some have even benefited from the limitations, relying more on creativity and less on the almighty dollar to realize their creatures. Some, like Bad Taste, were made for pocket change; others had real studio money, but all of them leaned on clever design over spectacle. Here are 15 films you can enjoy this Halloween with monsters that didn’t cost an arm and a leg (they might eat those, though).

15. Mimic (1997): Guillermo del Toro’s Human-Mimicking Subway Bugs

Image Credit: Dimension Films

Sometimes, the cure is worse than the disease, especially when said cure involves genetically modified insects. Mimic introduced Hollywood to the brilliant (if unsettling) genius of Guillermo del Toro. A creature feature where no one is safe, Mimic stands out for its central monster: a species of bug that can eerily imitate humans. [Rotten Tomatoes: 68%]

The “Judas Breed” becomes a deadly threat, turning against their creators (that is, us) and looking to replace humanity as the dominant species. At least, that was the finale Del Toro wrote, but the Weinstein brothers, who produced the film, changed the ending to be more uplifting. Still unsettling, though. Del Toro never got to shoot the ending he wanted, a saga Den of Geek has dug into.

Where to watch: Mimic is streaming free with ads on Tubi and free on Kanopy (via JustWatch ).

14. Bad Taste (1987): Peter Jackson’s Homemade Alien Splatter Comedy

Image Credit: WingNut Films, New Zealand Film Commission

Before he jumped into Middle-earth, Peter Jackson was making great horror flicks. While most fans know of Braindead (aka Dead Alive) and its infamous final sequence, 1987’s Bad Taste tends to fly under the radar, even among die-hard Jackson fans. [Rotten Tomatoes: 73%]

Jackson worked for four years on his debut film, with a shoestring budget, starting at around $25,000 before the New Zealand Film Commission stepped in near the end. Working on the weekends and creating alien masks and practical effects in his mother’s kitchen (the masks were literally baked in her oven), Jackson finally completed his intergalactic foodies in 1987. The result was Bad Taste, a dark comedy about bulbous, disgusting aliens who hunt people as ingredients for their intergalactic fast-food chain. No Film School has a great breakdown of his DIY approach.

Where to watch: Bad Taste is free to stream on Plex, Fawesome and Xumo Play, and can be rented or bought on Amazon (via Unsub ).

13. Underwater (2020): Kristen Stewart vs. a Cthulhu-Style Sea Monster

Image Credit: Chernin Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, TSG Entertainment

At a reported $50–65 million, Underwater is hardly what we’d call an indie feature. Still, considering its extensive use of complex CGI and impressive set design, Underwater looks far more expensive. Starring Kristen Stewart as a mechanical engineer at the bottom of the Mariana Trench, in Underwater’s deepest depths we’ll find a certain thing that should not be. [Rotten Tomatoes: 48%]

The film never says it, but Underwater’s Alpha Creature is Cthulhu in everything but name. The huge reveal is definitely worth the watch, especially since the big squid fellow is far from the only threat this movie has.

Also worth noting is that Underwater was co-written by Brian Duffield, who wrote and directed Whalefall , which opened in theaters on October 16, giving us yet another reason to stay away from the open sea.

Where to watch: Underwater is streaming on Prime Video, fuboTV, YouTube TV and FXNow (via JustWatch ).

12. Anaconda (1997): The Giant Animatronic Snakes That Scared a Generation

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures, St. Tropez Films, Cinema Line Film Corporation, Middle Fork Productions, Skylight Cinema Foto Art

A true cultural icon, Anaconda traumatized an entire generation with its impressive (and terrifying) snake animatronics. Anaconda came out at a time when CGI effects were considerably expensive, so director Luis Llosa and creature designer Walt Conti had to get creative to keep the budget in check at a reported $45 million, blending animatronics with CGI. [Rotten Tomatoes: 41%]

The team created two mechatronic anaconda puppets: “Queen” and “Warrior”. Queen was the largest, at 40 feet, while Warrior was the “smaller,” 25-foot crawler. Most of the cast, including Ice Cube and Jennifer Lopez, were reportedly genuinely terrified of the snakes, not only because they looked disturbingly real, but also because they malfunctioned now and then. So, next time you watch Anaconda, know that Lopez may not have been acting when she looked terrified of the gargantuan snake. Design News has the engineering story behind the snakes.

The 2025 reboot starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd, which arrived on Netflix on March 25 , put the original back in the conversation.

Where to watch: Anaconda was streaming on Netflix, Starz, Philo and YouTube TV at the latest check, on October 23 (via JustWatch ).

11. Deep Blue Sea (1999): Genetically Enhanced Sharks and That Samuel L. Jackson Speech

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

While everyone remembers Jaws and its iconic man-eating shark, Bruce, that movie had one crucial flaw that became the creature’s undoing: it was a dumb shark. Deep Blue Sea aimed to rectify that mistake with hyper-intelligent, genetically improved mako sharks. You know, the kind of research you definitely don’t want to develop. [Rotten Tomatoes: 60%]

Deep Blue Sea is infamous for Samuel L. Jackson’s impassioned monologue – just before being cut short and turning into a shark’s late-night snack. A genuinely entertaining shark flick, with sharks built from animatronics and CGI, and one of the best Jaws spiritual successors.

Where to watch: Deep Blue Sea was last listed on Starz via Amazon Channels (via FlixPatrol ).

10. Galaxy of Terror (1981): The Alien Knockoff With James Cameron’s Early Design Work

Image Credit: New World Pictures

Watching Galaxy of Terror just after seeing Alien would give anyone a serious case of déjà vu. Roger Corman, the legendary B-movie producer, made no effort to hide the Alien influences in this 1981 sci-fi/horror flick. In this film, a group of astronauts ventures to a remote planet to rescue stranded survivors, only to find a strange pyramid structure that turns their worst fears into real entities. [Rotten Tomatoes: 36%]

As “cheap” as Galaxy of Terror might look, the movie was actually surprisingly influential. It was one of James Cameron’s earliest production design works, introducing him to the world of sci-fi horror years before Aliens. Den of Geek traces how this low-budget film led to Aliens. Thematically, it also shares a lot of DNA with games like Dead Space and other unsettling space horror flicks, like the underappreciated classic Event Horizon.

Where to watch: Galaxy of Terror is free with ads on The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, YouTube and Plex, and streams on Shudder and AMC+ (via JustWatch ).

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9. Krampus (2015): Weta Workshop’s Christmas Demon and Killer Toys

Image Credit: Universal Studios, Legendary Pictures, Universal Pictures, Zam Pictures

In 2015, Krampus gave us the perfect excuse to watch scary movies in the holiday season. The movie focuses on the mythological Krampus, Santa’s evil counterpart who takes children away instead of leaving presents. The movie, directed by Trick ‘r Treat’s Michael Dougherty, is a dark comedy with a twisted sense of humor and amazing creature designs from Weta Workshop , all on a $15 million budget. [Rotten Tomatoes: 67%]

From terrifying living toys to the Krampus itself, the film offers a collection of unsettling creatures – a stark contrast with all the Christmas lights and holiday cheer present in the background.

Where to watch: Streaming windows for Krampus change often, so check JustWatch for the latest, or rent or buy it digitally through Movies Anywhere .

8. Arachnophobia (1990): The Killer Spider Classic With Real Tarantulas

Image Credit: Amblin Entertainment, Hollywood Pictures, Tangled Web Productions

What do you get when you have Jeff Daniels, John Goodman, and a bunch of deadly venomous spiders from Venezuela? Why, you have Arachnophobia, of course! While it’s considered a dark comedy, I doubt those with actual arachnophobia will find much to laugh at. [Rotten Tomatoes: 92%]

Thoroughly entertaining and strangely wholesome, Arachnophobia hits all the right notes. Chris Walas created the film’s practical effects, including the animatronic stand-ins for the infamous “Big Bob”, a real tarantula given a prosthetic abdomen. Simply put, one of the best films about creepy crawlies ever made.

Where to watch: Arachnophobia can be rented or bought digitally through Movies Anywhere , and streaming windows change often, so check JustWatch for current options.

7. Feast (2005): The Project Greenlight Monster Movie Shot for About $3 Million

Image Credit: Weinstein Company

Shot for around $3 million thanks to Bravo’s Project Greenlight, Feast focuses on a group of customers trapped in a bar, surrounded by vicious toothy creatures. The monsters are called “Feasters” – a very apt name, considering they love human meat. The patrons soon turn into snacks as the movie reaches its gory climax. [Rotten Tomatoes: 56%]

John Gulager, the film’s director, would later work on two more Feast flicks. The Feasters (and their many variants) look awesome, especially considering the film’s shoestring budget.

Where to watch: Feast is free with ads on Tubi and Plex, and free on Fawesome (via JustWatch ).

6. Willard (2003): Crispin Glover and an Army of Rats

Image Credit: New Line Cinema, Hard Eight Pictures

In 2003, Glen Morgan, who had become a sci-fi legend for his work on The X-Files, directed a new take on 1971’s Willard. Based on Stephen Gilbert’s Ratman’s Notebooks, the film tells the story of a strange man and his even stranger army of rodents. You might remember the 1971 original for its sequel, Ben, which included an original song by Michael Jackson. [Rotten Tomatoes: 64%]

The remake stars Crispin Glover as Willard, a tormented man who uses mice to enact revenge on those who wronged him. While the rats are undeniably the stars of the show, Glover’s performance is phenomenal. He really is the monster in this bizarre creature feature.

Where to watch: Willard is free on Kanopy and free with ads on YouTube and Plex (via JustWatch ).

5. Species (1995): H.R. Giger’s Deadly Alien Hybrid

Image Credit: MGM

Who said all horror creatures had to be disgusting? Sil, from Species, proves that being impossibly attractive can also be the best way to hide how deadly she truly is. H.R. Giger designed Sil to be the ultimate erotic thriller monster, following the same design philosophy he applied to the xenomorph in Alien. [Rotten Tomatoes: 42%]

Species spawned an entire film franchise, but the original stands out as one of the greatest creature features of the ‘90s, especially if you’re into Giger’s, let’s say, “unique” designs.

Where to watch: Species is free with ads on Tubi, Pluto TV and YouTube, and streams on MGM+ (via JustWatch ).

4. Beast (2022): Idris Elba vs. a Man-Eating Lion

Image Credit: RVK Studios, Will Packer Productions, Universal Pictures

Idris Elba stars in this film about a man on a journey to reconnect with his estranged daughters – and the voracious lion trying to eat them. Beast offers a surprisingly profound look at parenthood and a positive conservationist message. Beyond that, however, the movie is also a thoroughly entertaining thriller that follows in the footsteps of 1981’s Roar – with fewer on-set accidents, of course. [Rotten Tomatoes: 69%]

Where to watch: Beast landed on Netflix in April 2026 , but streaming windows rotate, so confirm it’s still there or rent or buy it digitally.

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3. Lake Placid (1999): Stan Winston’s Giant Animatronic Crocodile

Image Credit: Sony Pictures, Rocking Chair Productions, Fox 2000 Pictures, Phoenix Pictures, David E. Kelley Productions

When a giant crocodile terrorizes a tranquil Maine lake, it’s up to a ragtag group of locals and biologists to bring this saurian’s reign of terror to an end. Lake Placid features some impressive creature work by the legendary Stan Winston. Winston and his team built a massive mechatronic puppet for the film, giving Lake Placid’s croc an incredibly realistic look, especially given the film’s modest budget. [Rotten Tomatoes: 47%]

Where to watch: Lake Placid is streaming on Netflix, AMC and Philo (via JustWatch ).

2. Pitch Black (2000): The Light-Sensitive Bioraptors

Image Credit: Interscope Communications

The first movie in the Riddick franchise had a darker, decidedly more horror-focused atmosphere compared to its sequels. Pitch Black is famous for its “Bioraptors”: a swarm of seemingly blind creatures with sharp heads that are lethally sensitive to light. The film’s limited budget of about $23 million forced director David Twohy to conceal the creatures as much as he could. The result worked in Pitch Black’s favor: the tension and dread intensify as you spend more time wondering what the creatures could look like instead of focusing on the few CGI shortcomings. [Rotten Tomatoes: 59%]

Where to watch: Pitch Black isn’t on a subscription service right now, but it can be rented from $3.99 on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google TV and YouTube (via Moviefone ).

1. The Relic (1997): The Kothoga, a Museum Monster Built by Stan Winston’s Studio

Image Credit: BBC, Paramount Pictures, Mutual Film Company, TOHO-TOWA, Pacific Western, PolyGram Filmed Entertainment, Marubeni, Tele München

1997’s The Relic starts as a classic gothic mystery. A series of murders takes place in Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History; at the same time, a ship’s entire crew is decimated on their return from a remote Brazilian jungle village. The two events connect through the appearance of a mythological creature: the Kothoga. [Rotten Tomatoes: 41%]

Stunning practical effects from Stan Winston’s studio aside, the Kothoga’s design is the stuff of nightmares. The Relic tends to fly under the radar, but this is one of those creature features where creativity, good direction, and a genuinely brilliant monster design come together in all the right ways. It flopped, grossing about $48 million on a reported $40–60 million budget, per Wikipedia , but the Kothoga has outlived the box office.

Where to watch: The Relic was listed on Paramount+ and free with ads on YouTube as of mid-October, though a listing was flagged as leaving soon (via JustWatch ).