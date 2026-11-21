Shifting from the pressure-cooker confines of a submarine in Crimson Tide to a brutal one-man vendetta in the Man on Fire remake, Denzel Washington and Tony Scott’s first two collaborations resulted in box-office successes. They teamed up for the third time in Déjà Vu (55% on Rotten Tomatoes ); the first major movie filmed on location in New Orleans after the 2005 catastrophic Hurricane Katrina disaster. The thriller opened in US theaters on November 22, 2006, so its 20th anniversary lands this Sunday.

How Déjà Vu Became the First Major Movie Shot in New Orleans After Katrina

Image Credit: Touchstone Pictures

In fact, it was Scott who insisted on New Orleans, reportedly falling in love with the city’s distinctly European look and feel during a location-scouting trip, despite Bill Marsilii and Terry Rossio’s script originally taking place on Long Island, New York. However, just weeks before filming was due to commence, Hurricane Katrina struck the city, leaving Disney and producer Jerry Bruckheimer no choice but to seek an alternative location.

And yet, they finally chose to return to New Orleans about five months after the hurricane, starting production in February 2006 , which in turn helped the city’s struggling economy by hiring local crew members and extras. They even recruited local relief workers and first responders to assist them with on-set safety and logistics.

Déjà Vu debuted at No. 3 during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, grossing $28.6 million domestically, while holdovers Happy Feet and Casino Royale still dominated the first two spots at the US box office. It managed to cap off at $180.6 million worldwide on a $75 million budget.

How Tony Scott Blew Up a Real Ferry for the Déjà Vu Opening

Déjà Vu features a few major action set pieces, one of which revolved around the spectacular opening ferry explosion. The scene itself was done practically, with special effects veteran John Frazier , who shared an Oscar for Best Visual Effects for Spider-Man 2, reportedly rigging the 225-foot-long Alvin T. Stumpf passenger ferry with 350 separate bombs that were grouped into 50 explosive events, all captured simultaneously through 15 cameras by cinematographer Paul Cameron.

They even went as far as conscientiously coating the ferry’s interior and exterior with fire retardant, ensuring minimal structural impairment, except for the two blown-out windows, which Frazier described as “unintended damage”. After the shooting, they sandblasted the paint off and gave the ferry a fresh coat of paint before returning the vessel, allowing it to be back in service four days later.

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Why the Déjà Vu Car Chase Was Harder to Shoot Than the Ferry Explosion

Image Credit: Touchstone Pictures

While the ferry explosion sounds like a lot of work, Scott actually revealed that “the car chase was more complex ” to pull off since the scene called for Denzel Washington’s ATF agent Doug Carlin to drive while wearing a specialized headset capable of displaying what happened four days earlier on the exact same route simultaneously.

Both timelines (the daytime present and the nighttime past) are to take place concurrently, meaning Scott and his crew had to film the same path twice, right down to matching every camera angle before integrating the scene altogether using a visual effects compositing technique to give the illusion that it all happens at the same time.

Why Jim Caviezel Ended Up Playing the Déjà Vu Villain

Image Credit: Touchstone Pictures

Interestingly, Jim Caviezel, who plays the cold and remorseless terrorist bomber Carroll Oerstadt, originally expressed interest in playing Doug Carlin after reading the script. He even called his agent, only to realize the role was already locked in for Denzel Washington. He then met Scott to discuss playing one of the supporting investigators.

But the director had a better idea and wanted Caviezel to play the antagonist instead. To channel the role of a single-minded terrorist bomber, he didn’t approach Oerstadt with a typically violent or sadistic mindset, but rather framed his character with a self-justifying belief that the government was the real enemy for abandoning New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina.

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Déjà Vu is streaming free with ads on Tubi for now, and is available for rent or purchase on Apple TV, Prime Video and Fandango at Home.