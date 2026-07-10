James Cameron’s Aliens turns 40 this July. And all these years later, many agree that it remains the only sequel in the franchise that actually works. But what set it apart? And why does every other entry in the franchise always get the same two responses: it’s fine or why did they make this? Usually fans would argue about quality control, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with the Alien franchise. Even Ridley Scott, the director of the first film, hasn’t succeeded. The problem is actually baked into the original 1979 film itself. The Alien franchise just doesn’t lend itself to sequels. Yet, somehow, Aliens found a way to make it work.

Alien Wasn’t a Monster Movie, It Was a Mystery Box

Image Credit: 20th Century-Fox

When Alien came out in the late ’70s, critics categorized it as a slasher dressed up in space suits. And they were right, for the most part. It arrived a year after Halloween turned into an unexpected blockbuster, and at the time, every studio was suddenly interested in creating its own stalk-and-kill picture. But while those films had relatively cheap budgets and relied on a simple promise in sequels (new victims and creative kills), Alien just couldn’t do the same – even though they really tried the same formula a bunch of times.

See, Alien is a science fiction mystery film. It’s not a straight-up slasher like Halloween or Friday the 13th. Everything in the first film is embedded in mystery. The crew finds a derelict ship – what’s happening here? They find a chamber full of eggs – what’s hidden inside them? A crewman gets too close, and something latches onto his face – what will happen next? They cut it off and discover it bleeds acid – how do you even kill something like that? It falls off, and he seems fine – is it over? It’s far from over. What follows is the chestburster sequence. But it’s still not over. There’s even more mystery. What is that thing that jumped out of him? How is it growing so fast? What will it become?

That’s the entire engine of the movie. It’s one mystery after the next.

The problem with recent Alien movies is that the mystery is all gone. We know what the Xenomorph is. We know how to kill it. We know how it kills. We’ve seen people die the same way a million times. And even when the Xenomorphs bond with humans to create new creatures, it’s just not that interesting.

So, exactly how did Aliens overcome this?

Aliens Didn’t Break the Formula, It Found a New Mystery

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Aliens is one of the best sequels ever made, and James Cameron pulled that off precisely because he understood what made the first film work: mystery. He didn’t just turn the alien loose on an unlikeable new cast. He built an entirely new mystery on top of the old one. And that’s why it’s the only film in the entire franchise that pleased fans.

In Aliens, a colony of over a hundred people has gone dark – what happened to them? The marines arrive expecting a single hostile – but could there be more? The survivors are all clustered together – why? What actually lays those eggs in the first film?

Aliens reveals a hive, with victims cocooned as hosts and a queen producing the eggs, and the entire third act is built around confronting her. It’s a satisfying answer to the mystery around the Xenomorphs.

Every other sequel that followed pivoted back toward the slasher playbook: drop a new group of people into a new setting, let the alien loose, repeat. And that’s why every sequel that followed is a thinner kind of movie than the first two, and it’s why so much of the franchise since has landed as watchable rather than essential. There was no mystery anymore.

And even when Ridley tried to expand on the world with Alien: Covenant (with the best parts being the introduction of the Engineers – a new mystery), it all falls apart when the film goes back to focusing on the Xenomorph slasher story we know.

The Sequel Almost Went a Completely Different Direction

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

At a DGA tribute to Steven Spielberg in 2011, James Cameron told a story about the two of them meeting to discuss an episode of the anthology series Amazing Stories, which Spielberg was producing at the time. Cameron mentioned he was in the middle of writing the Aliens script, and Spielberg, excited, pitched him an idea: flip the entire premise. Instead of an unstoppable apex predator, make the Xenomorph a misunderstood creature being hunted by the humans on board. “Have the alien be misunderstood and the humans are trying to kill it as it’s running around the ship!”

Even Spielberg, retelling it years later, laughed at himself. “Thank goodness you didn’t do that!”

Cameron didn’t. He kept the alien as the threat, kept Ripley as the one person who actually understood what they were dealing with, and built out the hive mystery instead. The result took seven years to get to screen and became one of the rare sequels in this franchise, or in blockbuster filmmaking generally, that expands a premise instead of just repeating it. It’s also the film that permanently shifted the series from horror into action, a lane nothing since has managed to top.

Where That Leaves the Franchise 40 Years On

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

None of this means that later Alien entries don’t have any value.

Prequels like the Romulus movie and its director’s own comments on where the story goes next have found ways to dig into corners the first two films didn’t touch, including the franchise’s long-running fascination with Weyland-Yutani and corporate exploitation as its own kind of mystery. Alien: Earth found room to explore the premise on television instead of forcing another two-hour mystery. There’s clearly still an appetite for this universe, up to and including the ongoing chatter about a Star Wars crossover.

Still, even after all these years, the first and second films remain the best simply because they kept the mystery alive. Forty years on, Aliens remains the one time this franchise found a genuinely new mystery to add to the Xenomorph lore. That’s a hard trick to repeat, and so far, nobody’s managed it twice.

How the Franchise Is Celebrating 40 Years

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

That deserves to be celebrated. CREATORVC is doing something special for the film’s anniversary by rereleasing their award-winning documentary Aliens Expanded with a new, two-disc anniversary edition.

“As it celebrates its 40th anniversary, Aliens still stands as arguably the greatest sequel of all time,” says director Ian Nathan. “It is Cameron’s brilliant twist on the original – a film he revered – that effectively invented an entire franchise, and in my opinion his finest hour. With Aliens Expanded our primary mission was to do this incredible, enduring film justice.”

And that’s just one of many planned releases of 2026. We’re also getting Hot Toys, a 3D version of the film from Cameron, and more.

Where to stream Aliens: