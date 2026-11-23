Robert Eggers has been giving audiences nightmares for over a decade, but has he finally creeped himself out, too? From The Witch (2015) to Nosferatu (2024), he’s covered centuries of spooky folklore, religious dread, and gothic terror.

Now he’s ready for a change. At a recent Q&A in Mexico , Eggers said he needs a break from his “House of Horror.” This mindset shift comes after working on his newest film Werwulf, which premieres in theaters on Christmas Day (December 25, 2026) [Rotten Tomatoes score: not yet available — no reviews so far] . The medieval werewolf tale features dialogue entirely in Middle English, and Eggers has called it the darkest thing he has ever written.

Why Robert Eggers Is Stepping Away From Horror After Werwulf

Image Credit: Universal Pictures, Focus Features

It seems that working on Werwulf (which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson , Willem Dafoe and Lily-Rose Depp ) took its toll, as Eggers reported feeling “physically ill” at times when writing the film.

In September 2026, at Beyond Fest, he revealed that he’d been working on another horror script after Werwulf. However, it got so dark that he realized he needed a break.

How Fans Are Reacting to Robert Eggers Stepping Away From Horror

An Instagram post by @occupydirectors regarding Eggers’ shift in focus has racked up a mixed bag of comments:

@ragonese.mp4: “Respect. Auteurs don’t like to be pigeonholed into genres”

@larissa.frehley: “Take his break but pls come back to Horror 🙏🏻 his films are masterpieces 🥺”

@the_mexican_beatle: “Have him direct a SpongeBob episode”

@druidhedge: “You do it to yourself, Robert. 🔥🙌🔥”

How Robert Eggers’ Dark Period Pieces Became His Brand

Image Credit: Universal Pictures, Focus Features

That last comment said it best. No one is pressuring Eggers to stick to the same themes. But if we look at his last few films, the similarities are glaring. The Witch, The Lighthouse, The Northman, and Nosferatu are all dark period pieces with supernatural elements as the centerpieces. Nosferatu also became his highest-grossing film, which made another monster movie the obvious next step.

RELATED: Robert Eggers Releases the Werwulf Trailer on a Full Moon

Robert Eggers’ Next Movie Is Romeo & Juliet at Focus Features

In the Q&A , Eggers said that he doesn’t need to do the Mummy or the Opera. Not that he’s ruling them out entirely, but that he needs a break. So what’s next for the 43-year-old director?

After winning a high-profile bidding war, Focus Features has landed Robert Eggers’ new film Romeo & Juliet . A24, Sony and Warner Bros. also bid on the project. The director has framed it as a departure from horror…because after all, there’s nothing horrific about Shakespeare’s doomed young lovers.

RELATED: Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu vs Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Werwulf hits theaters in the United States on December 25, 2026. It opens in the UK, Australia and New Zealand on January 1, 2027, with more international dates to follow.