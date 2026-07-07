When Neill Blomkamp’s Elysium arrived in movie theaters in 2013, everyone dismissed it as pure science fiction. A dystopian future where the ultra-rich lived in the sky, and the poor lived off their scraps on Earth? That could never happen. Except, thirteen years later, thanks to artificial intelligence and tech billionaires, it doesn’t seem so far-fetched anymore. Blomkamp’s vision has become a bit prophetic.

If we look around the world today, AI is creating enormous fortunes, and tech billionaires are actually pouring money into private space programs and creating exclusive communities. At the same time, AI is taking over jobs, healthcare costs are climbing, and the gap between the rich and the poor continues to widen. Isn’t this exactly what the plot of Elysium warned us about?

It’s also one of the many reasons Blomkamp wants to revisit the film all these years later. There’s more story to tell. And if you didn’t get the warning the first time, you might get it the second time around. While discussing Elysium years after its release, the South African filmmaker explained that its central ideas have only become more relevant with time. In 2026, they feel like a not-so-distant reality.

Is Elysium 2 Actually Happening?

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Of all Neill Blomkamp’s films, fans are most eager for sequels to his debut hits, District 9 and Elysium. The good news? The Chappie director shares this excitement and is currently exploring ideas for Elysium 2 and a possible District 10.

Thirteen years ago, Neil Blomkamp released a film that combined the South African filmmaker’s passion for socially aware storytelling with superb action setpieces. The result is a film that looks and feels like District 9 on steroids. And much like District 9, Blomkamp’s fans are still patiently waiting for a sequel to Elysium.

In 2023, Blomkamp worked on Gran Turismo, a video game adaptation (of sorts) that deviates heavily from the filmmaker’s usual work. At the time, Blomkamp spoke with The Wrap, in an interview where he addressed how different Gran Turismo is from the rest of his oeuvre. Curiously enough, Blomkamp remained convinced of one thing: of all his films, he’d like to revisit Elysium the most.

What Was Elysium About?

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Unlike most sci-fi dystopian films, in Elysium, Earth hasn’t been destroyed. It has simply been abandoned by the people wealthy enough to leave the planet. The privileged live aboard a pristine orbital habitat with unlimited healthcare, security, and comfort, while billions struggle to survive on a polluted planet below. The film wasn’t about action pieces or sci-fi space stations. It was a warning about inequality.

Why We Need An Elysium 2

Blomkamp’s films, beyond their trademarked gritty aesthetic, usually feature themes of social disparity and societal stratification. From District 9 to Chappie, the struggle for equality remains at the forefront of every Neil Blomkamp film. The director is convinced that this narrative is now more prevalent than ever, considering the current state of the world.

As Blomkamp describes it, Elysium “is becoming more and more relevant as time goes on.” Even though we’re still a few years away from 2154, it’s easy to see how some of our everyday realities steadily approach Elysium-levels of dystopia.

Beyond Blomkamp’s position, Elysium leaves some questions unanswered that could drastically affect how fans perceive the film’s moral compass. After all, the movie’s idealistic ending, with Max opening Elysium to all Earth residents, hides the reality that the aftermath of this conclusion could have made things considerably worse for everyone on Earth.

How AI and Billionaires Are Turning Elysium Into Reality

While billionaires haven’t exactly set up a luxury ring orbiting Earth yet, there are plenty who are investing in technologies that could eventually build a private space station. We’ve seen the private rockets, the AI companies worth trillions, the exclusive medical treatments, and the personal security. We’re basically a few steps away from developing a massive wheel-shaped space habitat in the air.

The film’s most unsettling prediction wasn’t the exoskeletons or the robots that populated Earth. It was the limited access to healthcare. On Elysium, every home contains a Med-Bay capable of curing virtually any disease in seconds. Back on Earth, ordinary people die from illnesses that could easily be treated if they simply had access. It wasn’t really a story about futuristic medicine. It was a story about access to it.

Would Max Da Costa Return in Elysium 2?

In the same interview with The Wrap, Neil Blomkamp mentions that if an Elysium sequel does materialize, he wants to focus his attention on other parts of the film’s world. Still, the titular space station would make its return, and so would the themes of societal disparity and issues with society’s resource allocation.

It’s clear Matt Damon’s Max Da Costa wouldn’t be coming back for a potential sequel. That said, his sacrifice at the end of Elysium would surely play a crucial part in any future instalment in the same universe. Whether he appears as a martyr or a criminal in the eyes of the general public would radically change the plot of a potential Elysium 2.

Mobile Suit Gundam fans might already know what to expect when you have this type of conflict between Earthlings and off-earth humans. The cycle of power never changes, and the same would apply to an Elysium sequel, as the new arrivals on the Elysium space station would quickly establish a new structure of power – which, in turn, will inevitably corrupt itself as time passes.

A sequel could reveal the first movie’s ending, as idealistic as it appears on a surface level, and it could have devolved into a civil war that wiped out most of the precious med bays available at the space station. Sure, it’s a grim outlook, but it would fit in with Blomkamp’s grim vision of society’s decline.

Elysium Deserves a Second Look

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Ironically, Elysium never received the same cultural reassessment as films like Blade Runner 2049, Children of Men, or even The Matrix. Some critics felt the storytelling didn’t quite live up to the brilliance of its premise, and Blomkamp himself has admitted he wasn’t completely satisfied with how the film came together. Yet even those criticisms often come with the same caveat: the core idea was extraordinary.

But, as far as we know, Elysium 2 is still a pipe dream. Though the film wasn’t a hit with critics, it performed well at the box office. Now, thirteen years after the original movie’s release, Elysium remains as timely as ever. Let’s just hope we won’t have to wait until 2154 to see a sequel coming to theatres. If Blomkamp ever does return to Elysium, he may discover something ironic: the world has already written half the sequel for him.

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Elysium In the year 2154, the very wealthy live on a man-made space station while the rest of the population resides on a ruined Earth. A man takes on a mission that could bring equality to the polarized worlds. Studio: Sony Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Media Rights Capital, QED International, Alphacore, Kinberg Genre Running Time: 109 minutes Release Date: August 9, 2013 Cast: Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley, Alice Braga, Diego Luna, Wagner Moura, William Fichtner, Adrian Holmes Director: Neill Blomkamp Writers: Neill Blomkamp Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi Box Office: $286.1 million

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