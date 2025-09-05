Fans have been clamoring for a Mortal Kombat x Street Fighter crossover for decades. While that still isn’t happening, we now have something almost as strange: an actor who exists in both universes. Thai-Australian actress Mel Jarnson, who played the vampire-like Nitara in 2021’s Mortal Kombat, is trading wings for camo as Cammy in the upcoming Street Fighter reboot. She’s officially the first actress to appear in both franchises, which is probably the closest we’ll ever get to the two worlds meeting.

And there’s some delicious timing here too. After delays, Mortal Kombat 2 is scheduled to release in 2026, the same year Street Fighter arrives in theaters. So while Ryu and Sub-Zero won’t be uppercutting each other on screen, they’ll be throwing punches at the box office. Hadouken!

Legendary Pictures confirmed that Street Fighter will hit IMAX screens on October 16, 2026, directed by Kitao Sakurai. The film is set in 1993, the year Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers arrived in arcades and just before Jean-Claude Van Damme’s much-memed live-action movie. The studio promised it would “honor the quarter-pumping, button-mashing spirit of the 90s classic while leveling up for a new generation of fans.”

The plot pits estranged friends Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) against each other after Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them into a new World Warrior Tournament. A conspiracy bubbles under the surface, forcing them to battle not only rivals but their own demons. And if they don’t, “It’s GAME OVER!”, the synopsis reads.

The cast is as diverse as you’d expect from a movie about a green mutant who electrocutes his challengers and a yoga master who breathes fire. WWE superstar Roman Reigns will smash skulls as Akuma, David Dastmalchian is stepping into the shiny boots of M. Bison, and Jason Momoa will go full beast mode as Blanka. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is taking on Balrog, while Cody Rhodes tries his hand at Guile’s iconic flat-top. Add in Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Eric André as Don Sauvage, and even UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski, and you’ve got a tournament that feels ripped straight out of a particularly wild fan-cast thread.

Then there’s Mel Jarnson, who was born in Bangkok, raised across Thailand, Belgium, and India, and fluent in French, English, and Thai. She is best known for Mortal Kombat, Harrow, and Liam Neeson’s Blacklight, but Street Fighter‘s Cammy could easily be her breakout role.

It’s funny that this kind of crossover happened with casting, because a Mortal Kombat vs. Street Fighter game almost became reality once. Producer Yoshinori Ono admitted Capcom shut down the idea, saying, “It wasn’t me personally! There were many people at the company that felt that it wasn’t a good fit for our characters. I actually met Ed [Boon] at the Brazil game show and spoke to him personally about it.”

Looking back, they were right. Street Fighter thrives on its colorful anime-style action, while Mortal Kombat is all R-rated blood and guts. Mixing the two would be like forcing the KPop Demon Hunters to pull off fatalities. No one really wants to see that.

But if you want to see one actor connect both worlds, Mel Jarnson is already making it happen.

