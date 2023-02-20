Ranking the best Street Fighter characters is a debate that has raged for decades. Check out our top ten list to see which warriors come out on top!

Street Fighter is a beloved video game series that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Since the release of the first Street Fighter game in 1987, the franchise has continued to thrive and expand, introducing new characters, fighting styles, and special moves. With so many characters to choose from, it can be challenging to determine the best Street Fighter characters of all time. In this article, we’ll be ranking the top 10 Street Fighter characters of all time based on their play style, special moves, fighting style, and character design.

10. Guile

First Appearance: Street Fighter II: The World Warrior (1991)

Guile is a member of the United States Air Force who uses his martial arts skills to fight against M. Bison and his forces. Guile’s fighting style is focused on fast, powerful strikes and pressure. He is a charge character, which means he requires holding down a direction for a short period before releasing a move.

Guile’s special moves include the Sonic Boom, Flash Kick, and Somersault Kick, which are all powerful and effective in the right hands. Guile is a unique character with a memorable design and great combo potential. He is a fan-favourite character and an essential part of the Street Fighter roster.

9. Balrog

First Appearance: Street Fighter II: The World Warrior (1991)

Balrog, also known as M. Bison in Japan, is a former heavyweight boxing champion who uses his fists to pummel his opponents. Balrog’s fighting style is straightforward and focused on powerful strikes and pressure. He is a charge character, which means he requires holding down a direction for a short period before releasing a move.

Balrog’s special moves include the Dash Straight, Dash Upper, and Turn Punch, which are all devastating in the right hands. Balrog is a unique character with an interesting backstory and great combo potential. He is a fan-favourite character and an excellent addition to the Street Fighter roster.

8. Akuma

First Appearance: Super Street Fighter II Turbo (1994)

Akuma, also known as Gouki in Japan, is a powerful martial artist who possesses the Dark Hado, which grants him incredible strength and the ability to manipulate energy. Akuma’s fighting style is aggressive and focused on heavy strikes and pressure. He is a secret character who can be unlocked by meeting specific criteria.

Akuma’s special moves include the Gohadoken, Goshoryuken, and Tatsumaki Zankukyaku, which are all powerful and devastating in the right hands. Akuma is a unique character with an interesting backstory and great combo potential. He is a fan-favourite character and an excellent addition to the Street Fighter roster.

7. Dan Hibiki

First Appearance: Street Fighter Alpha (1995)

Dan Hibiki is a martial artist who parodies the Street Fighter series. He is a comedic character with a unique fighting style that incorporates taunts and insults. Dan’s special moves include the Gadoken, Koryuken, and Dankukyaku, which are all similar to Ryu’s but with slight variations.

Dan’s popularity is due to his unique character design and his ability to make players laugh. He is not a strong character, but he is an interesting character and an essential part of the Street Fighter roster. Dan’s fighting style requires little effort, making him an excellent character for beginners.

6. Sakura Kasugano

First Appearance: Street Fighter Alpha 2 (1996)

Sakura Kasugano is a high school student and a huge fan of Ryu. She has modelled her fighting style after Ryu’s, and her play style focuses on quick strikes and aerial attacks. Sakura’s special moves include the Hadoken, Shouoken, and Shunpukyaku, which are all similar to Ryu’s but with slight variations.

Sakura’s popularity is due to her excellent character design and relatable backstory. She is a fan-favourite character and an excellent addition to the Street Fighter roster. Sakura’s great combo potential and her ability to keep opponents off balance make her a strong character in the right hands.

5. E. Honda

First Appearance: Street Fighter II: The World Warrior (1991)

E. Honda is a sumo wrestler and one of the most unique characters in the Street Fighter series. His fighting style is focused on powerful strikes and grapples, and he is a charge character, which means he requires holding down a direction for a short period before releasing a move. E. Honda’s special moves include the Hundred Hand Slap, Sumo Headbutt, and Super Killer Head Ram, which are all devastating in the right hands.

E. Honda’s play style is straightforward and easy to learn, making him an excellent character for beginners. His character design is unique and memorable, and his backstory is engaging and fun. E. Honda’s only downsides are his lack of speed and mobility, making him vulnerable to faster opponents.

4. Ken Masters

First Appearance: Street Fighter (1987)

Ken Masters is Ryu’s best friend and rival, and his fighting style is similar to Ryu’s, but with a few key differences. Ken is more aggressive than Ryu, and his play style is focused on high-speed strikes and aerial attacks. Ken’s special moves include the Hadoken, Shoryuken, and Tatsumaki Senpukyaku, which are all similar to Ryu’s but with slight variations.

Ken’s popularity is due to his excellent character design and relatable backstory. He is a well-rounded character with great pressure and combo potential, making him a fan favourite among Street Fighter fans. Ken’s martial arts mastery and his long-time association with Ryu make him an essential part of the Street Fighter cast of characters.

3. M. Bison

First Appearance: Street Fighter II: The World Warrior (1991)

M Bison, also known as Vega in Japan, is the main villain in the Street Fighter series. He is a powerful martial artist who possesses the Psycho Power, which grants him incredible strength and the ability to manipulate energy. M. Bison’s fighting style is aggressive and focused on heavy strikes and pressure.

M. Bison’s special moves include the Psycho Crusher, Scissor Kick, and Double Knee Press, which are all devastating in the right hands. M. Bison is a unique character with an interesting backstory and great combo potential. He is one of the most iconic villains in video game history, and his presence in the Street Fighter roster adds to the game’s appeal.

2. Chun-Li

First Appearance: Street Fighter II: The World Warrior (1991)

Chun-Li is the first playable female character in the Street Fighter series and one of the most popular characters of all time. She is a martial artist and a member of Interpol, and her fighting style incorporates kicks, acrobatics, and lightning-fast strikes. Chun-Li’s special moves include the Hyakuretsukyaku, Kikoken, and Spinning Bird Kick, which are all essential to her play style.

Chun-Li’s popularity is due to her excellent character design and unique play style. She is a charge character, which means she requires holding down a direction for a short period before releasing a move, making her a challenge for beginners to learn but a powerful fighter in the right hands. Chun-Li’s aerial attacks and great combo potential make her a great character for those who love high-pressure gameplay.

Chun-Li is definitely one of the best characters from the game franchise.

1. Ryu

First Appearance: Street Fighter (1987)

Ryu is the main character and one of the most iconic fighters in the Street Fighter series. He is a martial artist with a strong sense of justice, and his fighting style focuses on balanced strikes and aerial attacks. Ryu’s special moves include the Hadoken, Shoryuken, and Tatsumaki Senpukyaku, which are all powerful and useful in different situations.

Ryu’s play style is straightforward and easy to learn, making him a fan favourite among both new and experienced players. His character design is simple yet effective, and his backstory is engaging and relatable. Ryu is a strong character and a perfect example of what makes the Street Fighter video games so great.

FAQs about the best Street Fighter Characters Answered

Who was the best Street Fighter character?

It’s difficult to say definitively who the best Street Fighter character is, as each character has their unique strengths and weaknesses. However, many fans consider Ryu to be the most well-rounded and iconic character in the series. Ryu is a skilled martial artist who is proficient in all areas of combat, and his Hadoken fireball attack is one of the most recognizable moves in video game history. Additionally, his story arc has been featured prominently in numerous games and adaptations, further cementing his status as a fan favourite.

Who is the greatest Street Fighter player of all time?

Again, this is a highly subjective question, but many fans consider Daigo Umehara to be the greatest Street Fighter player of all time. Umehara, also known as “The Beast,” is a professional gamer from Japan who has won numerous championships and tournaments in the Street Fighter series. He’s known for his incredible skill and ability to read his opponents, and his legendary comeback victory against Justin Wong at the 2004 EVO Championship is widely regarded as one of the greatest moments in competitive gaming history.

Who is stronger Ken or Ryu?

Ken and Ryu are both highly skilled martial artists, but their fighting styles differ in a few key ways. Ryu is generally considered to be the more well-rounded of the two, with a stronger focus on traditional martial arts techniques. Ken, on the other hand, has a more aggressive, flashy fighting style that focuses heavily on powerful, high-damage combos. In terms of raw strength, it’s difficult to say definitively which character is stronger, as both have demonstrated impressive feats of strength throughout the series.

Who is the weakest in Street Fighter?

Again, this is subjective, but many fans consider Dan Hibiki to be the weakest character in the Street Fighter series. Dan is a parody of Ryo Sakazaki from the Art of Fighting series, and is known for his comically inept fighting style and weak attacks. While he’s certainly not the most viable character in competitive play, Dan has a dedicated fan base and is often regarded as a humorous and endearing addition to the series.

Who can beat Ryu?

As one of the most iconic and well-rounded characters in the series, Ryu is a formidable opponent for any fighter. However, there are a few characters who are considered to have a slight advantage over him in certain areas. Akuma, for example, has more powerful and versatile attacks than Ryu, but is also more vulnerable due to his lower defence. Similarly, Guile’s Sonic Boom attack is highly effective against Ryu’s fireball attacks, but he can struggle against Ryu’s close-range combat abilities.

Who is the fastest Street Fighter character?

In terms of raw speed, Vega is widely regarded as the fastest character in the Street Fighter series. His ability to move quickly and gracefully around the stage, combined with his powerful claw attacks, makes him a formidable opponent in the hands of a skilled player.

Who is the God of Street Fighter?

There are a few characters who could arguably be considered the “God of Street Fighter,” but Akuma is often seen as the most likely candidate. In addition to his powerful fighting abilities, Akuma is known for his dark and mysterious backstory, which includes ties to the series’ overarching lore and mythology. His formidable presence and reputation as a master of the dark arts have earned him a well-deserved place as one of the most iconic and feared characters in the series.

Who is the heaviest Street Fighter character?

In terms of weight, the heaviest character in the Street Fighter series is Rufus. Rufus is a large and rotund fighter with a distinctive personality and fighting style that relies heavily on his belly-based attacks. Despite his size, Rufus is surprisingly agile and quick, making him a formidable opponent in the hands of a skilled player.

Who is the strongest fighter character?

Determining the strongest character in the Street Fighter series is a difficult task, as each character has their unique strengths and weaknesses. However, many fans consider Akuma to be one of the most powerful and formidable fighters in the series. Akuma’s mastery of the dark arts gives him a unique and devastating fighting style that combines speed, power, and precision. Additionally, his special moves, such as the Shun Goku Satsu, are incredibly powerful and can take out opponents in a single hit.

A History of Popular Game Characters In Street Fighter

The Street Fighter series has been a mainstay in the fighting game genre since its inception in 1987. Over the years, the franchise has evolved, introducing new mechanics, characters, and storylines. From the original Street Fighter to the latest instalment, Street Fighter V, there are many iconic moments and characters that have become fan favourites.

One of the most iconic titles in the series is Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike. This game introduced new mechanics, including the parry system, which allowed players to negate attacks and counterattack. It also introduced new characters, such as the final fight duo, Hugo and Poison. However, one of the most popular characters in this game is Chun-Li, known for her lightning-fast kicks and status as the first playable female character in the series.

In terms of tier lists, Chun-Li is often considered a top-tier character, but there are also many other strong characters, such as Yun, Makoto, and Akuma. One unique aspect of Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike is the presence of non-playable characters, such as Gill and Urien, who are some of the strongest characters in the game.

Moving on to the more recent titles in the series, Street Fighter V introduced new mechanics, such as the V-Trigger system, which allowed players to perform powerful moves that can turn the tide of a match. One of the most popular characters in Street Fighter V is Rashid, who is known for his speed and his ability to control the wind. However, charge characters like Guile, and M. Bison have also seen a resurgence in popularity due to their powerful Critical Arts and V-Trigger abilities.

The Aegis Reflector, which was introduced in Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, also made a comeback in Street Fighter V as the V-Trigger for the fan-favourite character, Urien. Urien is one of the most iconic characters in the series, known for his “Aegis shenanigans” and his powerful “Feng Shui Engine” in the Street Fighter Alpha series.

While the gameplay is important in the fighting game genre, many players also enjoy a good story mode. Street Fighter V’s story mode has been praised for its cinematic presentation and its focus on the characters. However, the original Street Fighter only had one playable character, Ryu, who had to fight through a gauntlet of opponents, including the infamous Mike Tyson-inspired character, Balrog, who was known as the “Red Cyclone.”

Speaking of villains, the Street Fighter series has had many great ones over the years, from the enigmatic M. Bison to the more recent addition of the evil Ryu. These characters have become fan favourites due to their unique designs and their status as some of the strongest characters in the series.

In terms of female characters, the Street Fighter series has had many over the years. Super Street Fighter IV introduced new female characters such as Juri and Hakan’s wife, while Street Fighter V introduced Laura and Rashid’s sister, Falke. However, the most iconic female character in the series is undoubtedly Chun-Li, who has been a mainstay in the series for a long time.

Lastly, while the gameplay and character selection are important, sometimes the best thing about a fighting game is the junk food. In the Street Fighter series, this comes in the form of Ken’s master, known for his love of hamburgers and fiery personality.

In conclusion, the Street Fighter series has a long and storied history and has introduced some of the most iconic characters and mechanics in the fighting game genre. Whether you prefer charge characters, fan-favourite characters, or the strongest characters, there is always the right character for you. The series continues to hit a high mark with each new game, introducing new mechanics and characters that keep fans coming back for more. Even after all these years, the series is still going strong and remains a favourite among fighting game enthusiasts.

One of the reasons the series has endured for so long is the quality of its characters. From the first game to the latest, many memorable and beloved characters have existed. Some have become fan favourites due to their unique design, others for their story or abilities, and some have even become iconic in the larger gaming community.

Another reason for the series’ longevity is its ability to evolve and adapt to changing times. The Street Fighter EX series, for example, experimented with 3D graphics, while Street Fighter IV introduced new mechanics and updated the series for a new generation of gamers.

The series has also had a major influence on the fighting game genre as a whole. It paved the way for other popular franchises, such as Mortal Kombat, and has inspired countless other games in the genre. The critical art system introduced in Street Fighter V has been emulated in other games. The parry system from Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike remains one of the most unique and innovative mechanics in fighting games.

In conclusion, the Street Fighter series has had a major impact on the gaming industry and has a dedicated fan base that continues to grow. Whether you are a long-time fan or a newcomer to the series, there is something for everyone in these games. The strongest characters, the most iconic characters, and the best fighters all make appearances, and there is always a new mechanic or story mode to explore. So grab your controller, choose your fighter, and get ready to join the fight.

Tell us, who do you think the best Street Fighter characters are?