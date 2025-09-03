The new Street Fighter movie reboot has officially kicked off production in Australia, and the latest cast photos are giving fans their first real look at the new fighters. Standing out immediately is a giant among men: Olivier ‘The Dutch Giant’ Richters. If you thought Zangief was big in the video games, wait until you see the actor in action. At 7’2″ (218 cm), he’s actually much taller than the Russian wrestling legend, and judging by these photos, he’ll tower over pretty much everyone else on set, too.

But Richters isn’t just a really big and tall actor, though. He’s a Dutch-born bodybuilder and fitness model who’s appeared in movies and TV shows like Reacher, Black Widow, Borderlands, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and The King’s Man. But you might actually remember him from before that. His cosplay as Kratos from God of War back in 2022 went all over the internet.

Street Fighter‘s Zangief, of course, is no stranger to making a big entrance, either. The Russian fighter first appeared in Street Fighter II: The World Warrior in 1991 as the “Red Cyclone,” a national hero and brutal wrestler who fights for his country’s glory. He weighs in at around 399 lbs, sports a mohawk, beard, and a signature chest-hair pattern, and his body is covered in scars from his battles with Siberian brown bears. So, yeah, Richters actually seems like the absolute perfect fit for a live-action Zangief.

Vidyut Jammwal, who plays Dhalsim in the upcoming film, shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram showing just how massive Richters is next to him. Those images also gave fans a glimpse of the rest of the cast, which includes Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo stepping into Ken’s shoes, Cody Rhodes as Guile, 50 Cent as Balrog, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, and Orville Peck in a cowboy hat that seems tailor-made for Vega. There’s also a mystery actress, most likely playing Cammy, judging by her blond hair. But that hasn’t been revealed yet.

Image Credit: @mevidyutjammwal / Instagram

It’s too early to see full costumes and makeup, but if the yacht photos prove that they got the right people for the job. Whether Richters officially gets Zangief confirmed or not, it’s hard to imagine anyone else filling those wrestling trunks. The Dutch Giant looks ready to slam into the Street Fighter universe.

