Before The CW’s Arrowverse became the gold standard in superhero TV, Smallville, which ran from 2001 to 2011, became a cultural phenomenon when it married Superman’s heroic acts with teen drama. Thanks to its young and beautiful stars, which included Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, and Kristin Kreuk, the show made Kansas teen Clark Kent relevant and relatable to millions worldwide. Even though the show last aired in 2011, Smallville‘s charm and legacy is still talked about today. All of this is to say it’s surprising that Warner Bros. hasn’t considered rebooting the show for modern audiences. No, a Smallville reboot isn’t happening—but if it were, 27-year-old Noah Centineo would be a top pick to don the red jacket and play Clark Kent.

Noah Centineo As Clark Kent In Smallville?

Before we dive into why he’d be perfect for the role, let’s address the obvious concern: Isn’t he too old to play a young, pre-Superman Clark Kent still in high school? Surprisingly, Tom Welling was 24 when he first took on the role. In fact, Smallville didn’t have Clark graduate until Season 4’s Commencement episode, meaning Welling was already 28 at the time.

With that in mind, Centineo’s age isn’t an issue—it’s actually right in line with tradition. More importantly, he’s got the charm, the looks, and now, the experience to pull off a young Clark Kent discovering his destiny.

Why Centineo Is Ready For Superman

Centineo, who first found fame as the lovable heartthrob in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy, has done well to expand his filmography into different genres over the years, proving he’s got more than just the rom-com chops. Finding success with The Recruit, he has made the smooth transition into action and espionage, earning himself a broader and more diverse fanbase.

In fact, Centineo himself has noticed the shift. While promoting The Recruit , he shared a hilarious anecdote on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about how his dad’s friends—who once ignored his teen rom-com career—now want to grab beers with him.

“When I go visit my father in Arizona, his friends wanna have beers with me now,” he laughed.

It’s a far cry from the days when his main fanbase was primarily young teens. Now, he’s got parents, kids, geeks and action-thriller lovers recognizing him at airports. “They know me from different things,” the actor who played Atom Smasher in DC’s Black Adam admitted, acknowledging that the career shift has done wonders for his popularity across demographics.

Smallville’s Original Stars Have Been Trying To Revive The Show

While fans might dream of a modern-day Smallville reboot, the original series’ alumni have also been trying—and failing—to get a sequel or continuation off the ground. Both Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum have been pushing for an animated Smallville series for years, but Warner Bros. literally won’t pick up the phone or answer their calls. Welling revealed that despite their best efforts, the project remains in limbo.

“We haven’t even gotten a response!” he told ScreenRant.

He emphasized that while the idea is “more of a fan-driven project” rather than a big financial win, everyone from the original cast to the co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar would love to be involved. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. and James Gunn don’t seem to share their enthusiasm.

The Curse of Smallville?

Of course, Welling’s recent headlines have been for all the wrong reasons. On January 26, 2025, the 47-year-old actor was arrested in Yreka, California. It’s not the first time a Smallville alum has found themselves in trouble, either. Sam Jones III (Pete Ross) was convicted in a drug conspiracy case, and Allison Mack (Chloe Sullivan) pleaded guilty to her involvement in the NXIVM sex-trafficking cult. Now, Welling has unfortunately joined the list of Smallville actors with legal issues.

Despite its off-screen controversies, Smallville remains one of the best superhero shows of all time. If a reboot ever happens, Noah Centineo would be the natural choice to carry on the legacy. He’s got the talent, the charisma, and now, the action-packed resume to make Clark Kent his own. The only question is: will Warner Bros. actually call?

Tell us, do you think Noah Centineo would make a good Clark Kent in a Smallville reboot?