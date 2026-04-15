Sir Ridley Scott has faced plenty of criticism over the years. With over 60 years of experience in filmmaking, the Alien director has seen his share of ups and downs at the box office. Critics, however, are calling his most recent works more down than up. And it’s easy to see why. His latest works, which include House of Gucci, Napoleon, and even Gladiator II, failed to impress moviegoers and journalists. And, unfortunately, it looks like that streak might continue with Scott’s The Dog Stars. In fact, one critic who has seen the upcoming film believes it might actually be time for the 88-year-old filmmaker to retire.

Scott’s latest film, The Dog Stars, hasn’t had the best journey to release so far. After multiple audience screenings, its release date has been pushed to late-August 2026, which we all known is a relatively quiet time of the year for movie theaters.

Now, The InSneider has shared his reaction to the film: “I saw Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars, and I hate to say it, but it’s time for Sir Ridley to retire. He won’t… but he should.”

But while that might sound like a really brutal review of the sci-fi film, it aligns with what WorldofReel’s Jordan Ruimy has been hearing from insiders for a few months now. It’s not good.

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

What’s surprising is that The Dog Stars, a $100M-plus post-apocalyptic film adapted from Peter Heller’s best-selling novel of the same name, has a really strong cast that includes big names like Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, and Guy Pearce. So we know that it’s not the performances that are the issue here, but rather the story or maybe the filmmaking itself. One viewer who has seen the film said that it felt like it was slowly building towards something, but then suddenly stops abruptly. According to him, it felt like the film was “missing 20-30 minutes” towards the end.

Of course that doesn’t seem too out of place given its very simple premise: a widowed pilot walks a pandemic-ravaged world all alone, with only his dog by his side, when a radio signal sends them into the unknown.

It sounds like a film that could possibly be slow. But it also sounds like the type of film that sci-fi fans love. Like Scott’s The Martian, for example.

What’s even crazier is that Scott isn’t second-guessing himself or his skill and has already said that The Dog Stars might be “maybe my best movie.” He even boasted in an interview with Dazed that he completed the film in just 34 days.

We’ll have to wait until August to see whether Jeff Sneider (from The InSneider) or Sir Ridley Scott is correct about The Dog Stars.

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