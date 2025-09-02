Vidyut Jammwal just gave Street Fighter fans something to drool over while they wait for the first official cast images and trailer. The actor shared a new behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram, and it’s basically a hall-of-fame lineup of fighters, all hanging out on a yacht. The snap gives a first real look at the cast, and yes, it’s as stacked as you’d hope. “In the company of warriors, I find my tribe. #streetfighter,” Jammwal wrote about the incredibly diverse cast of action stars, comedians, wrestlers, and musicians.

From left to right, you’ve got Andrew Koji stepping into Ryu’s iconic shoes, Cody Rhodes rumored as Guile, and Noah Centineo finally showing off some Ken vibes. Olivier Richters, the Dutch Giant, appears too, possibly as Zangief, though his role hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. Then there’s 50 Cent rocking Balrog, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Callina Liang representing Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, and Vidyut Jammwal himself taking on Dhalsim. Orville Peck pops up too, in his signature cowboy hat, which seems perfect for Vega. And there’s an unknown actress who might be Cammy.

Richters’ inclusion is interesting. He wasn’t announced beforehand and isn’t listed on IMDb, which makes fans wonder if he’s secretly Zangief (what other Street Fighter character could he be?).

And the casting isn’t the only thing fans are reacting to. Noah Centineo recently teased his Ken transformation, Orville Peck dropped hints at Vega, and Andrew Schulz teased a “new warrior” shadow post on social media, adding layers of mystery and hype.

Fans have been lighting up the comments on Jammwal’s post. One wrote, “Damn damn damn damn! Looks who’s going to ace the game now! Congratulations bade bhai! Well deserved.” Another chimed in, “Let’s go man. From Bollywood to Hollywood, that’s a big step up. Wish you good luck. May you find bigger success in Hollywood.”

Even though the cast has already been revealed, a release date for Street Fighter hasn’t been announced yet. But seeing a Bollywood action star like Jammwal with a group of wrestlers, musicians, and Hollywood actors shows just how big Street Fighter has actually become.

We can’t wait for more!

